Disney Fan's Wish to Perform on Stage Comes True

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To celebrate World Wish Day on April 29, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort (HKDL) recently joined hands with Make-A-Wish® Hong Kong to grant a magical wish for a brave 7-year-old girl, Yee Sun, who was diagnosed with lymphoma at just two months old. Nearly 1,000 guests witnessed her wish come true as she became part of her beloved “Mickey and the Wondrous Book” show, creating an unforgettable and heartwarming moment.

“Who will open the book next? Who has the heart of a storybook hero? Could it be you?” Every time Mickey Mouse asked these questions at the end of “Mickey and the Wondrous Book,” Yee Sun eagerly raised her hand, hoping to be the one Mickey invited on stage.

Battling critical illness, Yee Sun found strength and inspiration in the show’s magical storytelling. Her biggest wish was to become part of the performance, to stand alongside Mickey and step into the story herself – bringing her wish to life in the most enchanting way.

To make her wish come true, HKDL’s Entertainment team meticulously crafted a special pre-show moment for her and an appearance in the show. Dressed in a specially-designed costume created by the resort’s costuming team and treated to a magical makeover and hairstyling in Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique, Yee Sun enjoyed the thoroughly immersive experience of being a stage performer.

After the show, she also enjoyed a bonus surprise moment– a greeting by her favorite Disney friend, Queen Elsa, who offered her warm blessings and praise.

To make this wish a reality, Yee Sun dedicated herself to practicing every day for a month, even adding personal touches to the script to create a truly engaging performance. “I was nervous and excited at the same time, facing such a large audience,” said Yee Sun. “I’m so happy my wish came true!”

Yee Sun’s parents added, “Hong Kong Disneyland is a truly magical place. It’s like stepping into a fairytale. I’m overjoyed that Yee Sun’s wish was granted here. This performance will be an unforgettable memory for her and a wonderful boost to her confidence.”

Adding to the heartwarming occasion, one wish child from Singapore and four from Taiwan, whose wishes were to visit HKDL, also joined this heartwarming moment and witnessed Yee Sun’s wish come true.

"This year is especially meaningful as HKDL celebrates its 20th anniversary, marking two decades of creating happiness and magical moments. Over the years, we have walked alongside Make-A-Wish, granting wishes to children, and spreading hope and joy," said Michael Moriarty, Managing Director, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort. “Hong Kong Disneyland is proud to have granted more than 340 wishes since 2008, reaffirming our commitment to supporting wish children and their families.”

“Children are full of imagination, which makes their dreams boundless and unique, regardless of their health condition. This special wish of Yee Sun reminds our wish children that everyone is the hero of their own story as they showcase extraordinary courage, resilience and strength in the face of critical illnesses.” said Ernest Leung, Board Director of Make-A-Wish Hong Kong.

After this special event, more than 45 representatives from Make-A-Wish Hong Kong and twelve other Make-A-Wish Affiliates across Asia and the Middle East also came together at HKDL for their first off-site roundtable conference in eight years, in which resort representatives shared the resort’s experiences and insights into granting wishes for children with critical illnesses.

For 45 years, Disney has worked with Make-A-Wish to grant wishes and create happiness and joy for children and families when it’s needed most, in ways that only Disney can. Disney is proud to be the world’s largest wish granter for Make-A-Wish. A Disney wish is granted every hour of every day, on average – and it is an honor that wish children choose Disney for their most heartfelt wish. The resort will continue to work with Make-A-Wish Hong Kong and Make-A-Wish International to create magical and memorable moments for children with critical illnesses and their families.

About Make-A-Wish Hong Kong

Make-A-Wish Hong Kong was registered in Hong Kong as a charity (registration number: 91/5366) in 1998 and became a member of Make-A-Wish Foundation International, the world’s largest wish-granting organization with 40 affiliates serving over 50 countries and territories nowadays. Our mission is to create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses aged between 3 and 17, in Hong Kong and Macau, to enrich the human experience with hope, strength and joy. To date, Make-A-Wish Hong Kong has transformed over 2,400 children’s lives. We are dedicated to making every eligible child’s wish come true.

About Hong Kong Disneyland Resort

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort offers unforgettable, culturally distinctive Disney experiences for guests of all ages and backgrounds. Filled with your favorite Disney stories and characters, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort offers guests the opportunity to explore eight diverse lands that are home to award-winning, one-of-a-kind attractions and entertainment. Complete your adventure with stays at the resort’s luxurious Disney hotels. The magic doesn’t end at our doorstep; as a dedicated member of the local community that cares deeply about societal wellbeing, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort spreads its magic through community service programs that help families in need, boost creativity among children and families, encourage the protection of the environment and inspire healthier living.

