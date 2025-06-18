AI EdTech Startup meets Gaming

DevLand AI Having Fun Learning AI with DevLand

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DevLand, recognized as a "bold new EdTech startup" since its launch in 2025, was founded by visionary tech entrepreneur Michael Kessler. His mission is clear: to merge entertainment with education to empower users. With the tagline "Play different," DevLand focuses on crafting immersive learning through gaming experiences that engage children and adults. The company's origin story reflects a determined effort to disrupt the status quo of big tech.

The official launch of DevLand Arcade in April 2025 marked a significant milestone in the company's history. Just before this launch, DevLand AI, the creator of DevLand Arcade, was successfully acquired by sliQue, Inc. on January 29, 2025, as reported by PitchBook. This strategic acquisition provided the necessary resources and backing for DevLand's ambitious projects, allowing it to enhance its gaming platform and solidify its credibility against industry giants.

DevLand's mission is unequivocal: "to educate and inspire through the power of gaming." The vision is to construct a gamified ecosystem where learning, creativity, and entertainment seamlessly intersect.

Core values such as Transparency, Decentralization, Education, and Fun drive DevLand's projects. The company is poised to revolutionize the edtech, gaming, and AI landscape by establishing open, transparent systems that dismantle traditional Big Tech power structures, placing control back into the hands of everyday people, all while having fun.

Education is a cornerstone of DevLand's vision. The company firmly believes gaming can be a powerful medium for learning and self-empowerment, evidenced by its commitment to encouraging coding and problem-solving skills through its platform. Fun and creativity are at the heart of DevLand's ethos, as the company aims to ignite the imagination through "thrilling worlds" and engaging challenges in every game. DevLand's mission is to entertain while wholeheartedly embracing education and community empowerment.

DevLand Arcade creates a gamified coding environment where "your code is your controller"—players write or modify code to progress through games. This innovative approach effectively integrates programming into gameplay, blurring the lines between gaming and learning. On DevLand Arcade, users can tackle puzzles and coding challenges, compete against others, hone their skills, and form friendships in a fun and interactive environment. Perhaps you may even meet your future cofounder!

Beyond gaming, DevLand actively produces content that supports its community-driven vision. One notable initiative is DevLand Diaries, a podcast series hosted by Kessler that delves into open-source tech topics and the guiding principles behind DevLand's projects.

DevLand Academy is the educational arm of the DevLand AI initiative, featuring a circuit-like brain logo that symbolizes a gamified learning experience. It is dedicated to revolutionizing how individuals acquire advanced technology skills. DevLand Academy was conceived as an integral part of DevLand's ecosystem and formally introduced alongside the company's other products around 2024-2025. The Academy was launched to address a critical issue: making learning these complex subjects engaging and accessible.

DevLand Academy is inherently connected to DevLand AI's overarching mission. As the team developed the gaming platform, they recognized that the same environment could double as a training ground for developers. Thus, DevLand Academy was established to "democratize access to advanced technology education."

When DevLand Arcade launched in 2025, the Academy's features—including coding challenges and learning modules—became available to users, marking a historic moment for DevLand Academy. Although still in its early stages, the Academy is actively building its curriculum and developing platform features, with its history reflecting part of DevLand AI's research and development efforts. Before going public, extensive simulations and coursework were created in stealth mode in collaboration with educators and engineers, ensuring a seamless integration of technology and education.

DevLand AI did not start as a separate school or physical Academy but as an online, gamified learning platform integrated with DevLand's Arcade, Academy, and community. The timeline of DevLand Academy is closely intertwined with that of DevLand Arcade. When DevLand Arcade went live in 2025, the Academy's features, such as coding challenges and learning modules, became available to users. While young, DevLand Academy has started building its curriculum and platform features. The history of the Academy can be viewed as part of DevLand AI's research and development efforts. Before launch, DevLand developed simulations and coursework in stealth mode, partnering internally with educators and engineers to ensure seamless integration.

Kessler, the tech visionary who founded DevLand in 2025, frustrated by Big Tech's control over content and the D.C. landscape, launched DevLand AI (also known as DevLand Arcade) and is set to "revolutionize the Educational and AI landscape" through transparent, open, gaming-centered tools. Kessler's vision is to merge play with purpose, transforming developers into innovators by providing open-source AI, robotics, and chip design tools, as well as fostering awareness. Other Key People: DevLand AI's board comprises Dr. Jose Diego and Komy Yuan, who demonstrate a blend of expertise in medicine and semiconductor manufacturing. Although their backgrounds aren't publicly detailed, their involvement highlights DevLand's interdisciplinary approach to technology.

Under his leadership, Devland's gamified platform became a rebellion against closed ecosystems; notably, Kessler also serves as CEO of sliQue, Inc., the robotics company that acquired DevLand AI.

