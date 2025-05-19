Amazing Sesame Launches in Laos with Wellness and Beauty Campaign

15% discount

Amazing Sesame introduces its brand to Laos, combining wellness advocacy, self-care routines, and community participation.

LAOS, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amazing Sesame Launches in Laos with Wellness and Community CampaignAmazing Sesame has officially announced its brand launch in Laos, introducing a curated collection of beauty and personal care products that encourage wellness and self-care. To celebrate this milestone, the company is rolling out a promotional and community-focused campaign throughout June and July 2025.The campaign features a 15% discount on first-time purchases, encouraging new customers to explore the brand’s thoughtfully selected range of lifestyle-enhancing products. More than just a product launch, the initiative invites consumers to become part of a larger self-care movement.As part of the campaign, Amazing Sesame encourages individuals to share their personal wellness routines, skincare tips, or self-care practices on social media using the hashtag #AmazingBeautyJourney. No purchase is necessary to participate, and entries will be evaluated based on their ability to inspire and celebrate authentic wellness stories.Selected participants will be featured on Amazing Sesame’s social media channels and digital platforms as part of the brand’s commitment to building a supportive community around personal care and self-expression.Campaign Participation:Explore: Visit the official website to browse Amazing Sesame’s beauty and personal care offerings.Enjoy: Use the promo code AMAZINGBEAUTY15 for 15% off your first order during June and JulyEngage: Post your wellness or beauty routine on social media with the hashtag #AmazingBeautyJourney.Be Featured: Stand a chance to be recognized on Amazing Sesame’s platforms.The campaign runs until July 31, 2025, and aims to inspire a community-centered approach to everyday self-care.

