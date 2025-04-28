Submit Release
April 28, 2025

Pimentel prays for Lapu-Lapu Day tragedy victims

Senator Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III extends his heartfelt condolences to the victims and families affected by the tragic incident during the Lapu-Lapu Day celebration in Vancouver, Canada.

On April 26, 2025, a devastating event occurred when a driver struck a crowd at a Filipino festival in Vancouver, resulting in the loss of 11 lives and leaving several others injured.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic events that took place during the Lapu-Lapu Day celebration in Vancouver," Pimentel said. "My thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and the entire Filipino community in Canada as they face this difficult time."

He added, "We grieve alongside our kababayans abroad, and we offer our support to those affected by this heart-wrenching tragedy."

Pimentel also calls for a thorough investigation to ensure justice is served, with hopes of preventing such incidents in the future.

