PHILIPPINES, April 28 - Press Release

April 28, 2025 Poe on dog beating incident in Bulacan The horrific cruelty suffered by a dog beaten to death and then burned in Bulacan must not go unpunished. We laud the quick action of the neighbor who reported the incident and the barangay officials and the police who pursued the case. We hope more and more of our kababayans will exercise the same vigilance in acting promptly on neglect and abuses against animals. The case should be relentlessly followed up until final judgment. We will continue to push for our bill to strengthen the existing Animal Welfare Act, so that pet owners will act responsibly. More importantly, a fortified law will not make abusers even think of lifting a finger on animals because they know the consequences. It is our enduring hope that people will treat compassionately not just their fellow human beings, but animals as well.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.