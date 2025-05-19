Felony DUI in Washington: Legal Consequences and Defense Strategies

Snohomish Law Group Explains How Felony DUI Charges Are Handled in Washington State

EVERETT, WA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A felony DUI charge in Washington carries life-altering consequences, including prison time, steep fines, and long-term restrictions on driving and employment opportunities.Scott Lawrence of Snohomish Law Group , a leading criminal defense firm, breaks down when a DUI becomes a felony and what defense strategies may help those facing these serious charges in a recent blog post When Is a DUI a Felony in Washington?“Washington law allows DUI charges to become felonies in certain situations, carrying steep penalties like years in prison and costly fines.”Most DUI offenses in Washington are classified as misdemeanors.However, a DUI becomes a felony if certain conditions apply:Multiple DUI Offenses: “A fourth DUI within 10 years is automatically charged as a felony.”Serious Injury or Death: “If a DUI results in serious bodily harm or a fatality, it is considered a felony.”Prior Felony DUI: “If the driver has a previous felony DUI conviction, any subsequent DUI will also be charged as a felony.”Commercial Vehicle DUI: “A DUI while operating a commercial vehicle can result in felony charges, especially if aggravating factors are present.”Penalties for Felony DUI in WashingtonFelony DUI charges in Washington carry severe consequences, depending on the classification of the offense:⦿ Class C Felony (Fourth DUI Conviction)○ “Up to 5 years in prison”○ “A fine of up to $10,000”○ “Driver’s license suspension for 1–3 years”⦿ Class B Felony (DUI Causing Serious Injury or Death)○ “Up to 10 years in prison”○ “A fine of up to $20,000”Beyond these penalties, felony DUI convictions can lead to a permanent criminal record, increased insurance rates, and difficulties securing employment.Defenses Against Felony DUI Charges in WashingtonA strong legal defense can impact the outcome of a felony DUI case.Snohomish Law outlines fundamental defense strategies that may apply:⦿ Challenging Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) Results○ “If your BAC was below .08 or the testing equipment was faulty, the charge may be dismissed or reduced.”⦿ Disputing Physical Control○ “If you were not actually driving or in control of the vehicle, the prosecution may struggle to prove DUI charges.”⦿ Challenging Law Enforcement Actions“If police violate your rights, evidence may be suppressed, weakening the prosecution’s case.”Examples include:◘ “Arrests made without probable cause”◘ “Coerced confessions”◘ “Unlawful searches and seizures”An experienced defense lawyer will assess the details of a case and build a defense tailored to the circumstances.Protect Your Future with Snohomish LawSnohomish Law urges those facing felony DUI charges in Snohomish County to seek legal guidance immediately.For a consultation, contact Scott Lawrence of Snohomish Law Group today.Phone: 425-414-8170Location: Everett, WAWebsite: Snohomish Law Group

