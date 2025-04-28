Global Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Market to Reach USD 33.19 Billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 4.4% | FMI

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Market

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global chronic obstructive pulmonary disease market is poised for substantial growth, with projections indicating a valuation of USD 21.58 billion in 2023. Driven by increasing alcohol consumption, tobacco use, and rapid urbanization, the demand for COPD-related therapies and products is expected to surge at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% between 2023 and 2033. By the end of the forecast period, the market is projected to total around USD 33.19 billion.According to the Global Burden of Disease study conducted by the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation in 2016, there were approximately 251 million cases of COPD worldwide. The World Health Organization (WHO) further reported that around 200 million individuals globally were diagnosed with COPD in 2016. This high prevalence underscores the growing burden of the disease and the urgent need for effective management solutions.𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐚 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/report-sample#5245502d47422d3136323135 𝐔𝐫𝐛𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐋𝐢𝐟𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐲𝐥𝐞 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞The risk of developing COPD is exacerbated by rapid urbanization, particularly in emerging economies across the Asia Pacific region. Increased exposure to environmental pollutants, lung irritants, and industrial emissions is contributing significantly to the rising incidence of the disease. Furthermore, WHO emphasizes that exposure to tobacco smoke—both first-hand and second-hand—remains the most significant risk factor for COPD worldwide.The increasing adoption of smoking habits among millennials, paired with a surge in alcohol consumption, has further intensified the demand for COPD treatments. At the same time, growing awareness about the availability and effectiveness of generic medications is expected to support market expansion, making treatments more accessible and affordable for a broader segment of the population.𝐄𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐁𝐮𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐧 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐍𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬The economic impact of COPD is substantial and growing. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the financial burden related to COPD in the United States was USD 32.1 billion in 2010, escalating to USD 49 billion by 2020. This continual rise in healthcare costs highlights the urgent need for innovative and cost-effective therapeutic solutions, thereby presenting significant growth opportunities for companies operating in the COPD market.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬• 𝗡𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗱𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗖𝗢𝗣𝗗 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁:North America is expected to dominate the global COPD market with a 44% share in 2023, driven by a structured healthcare industry, strong reimbursement policies, ongoing R&D activities, rising smoking rates, and increasing air pollution.• 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐬 𝐚 𝐋𝐮𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:Asia Pacific is projected to hold the second-highest market share at 43% in 2023, fueled by a growing geriatric population, high disease incidence, and urbanization-induced air pollution, positioning the region for strong future growth.• 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐛𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐭𝐨 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐲 𝐀𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐝:The combination therapy segment leads the COPD market by drug class, accounting for 45% share and expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3%, owing to higher treatment efficacy and increasing regulatory approvals.• 𝐂𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐬 𝐃𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:Chronic bronchitis is the leading type within the COPD market, holding a 43% share in 2022 and expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.2%, largely due to rising prevalence among smokers and growing cases of airflow blockage.• 𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡:Retail pharmacies captured 42% of the COPD market by distribution channel in 2022, with anticipated growth of 4.2% CAGR, supported by the expanding number of retail pharmacies and increased therapeutic dispensing.𝐒𝐨𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: 𝐔𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/chronic-obstructive-pulmonary-disease-copd-market 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞The global COPD market is characterized by intense competition, with key players focusing on product innovation, strategic partnerships, and expanding their geographic footprint. Some of the leading players in the market include:• Almirall• AstraZeneca• Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH• CHIESI Farmaceutici S.p.A.• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.• GlaxoSmithKline plc.• Kyowa Hakko Kirin• Mylan N.V.• Novartis AG• Orion Corporation• Sanofi• Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (a Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. company)• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.• Theravance Biopharma• Verona Pharmaceuticals𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐜 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬𝖨𝗇𝗇𝗈𝗏𝖺𝗍𝗂𝗈𝗇 𝖺𝗇𝖽 𝖼𝗅𝗂𝗇𝗂𝖼𝖺𝗅 𝖺𝖽𝗏𝖺𝗇𝖼𝖾𝗆𝖾𝗇𝗍𝗌 𝗋𝖾𝗆𝖺𝗂𝗇 𝖺𝗍 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝖿𝗈𝗋𝖾𝖿𝗋𝗈𝗇𝗍 𝗈𝖿 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝖢𝖮𝖯𝖣 𝗆𝖺𝗋𝗄𝖾𝗍:• In June 2022, Verona Pharma announced the completion of patient enrollment for its pivotal ENHANCE-1 trial, involving more than 800 subjects. The study aims to evaluate the efficacy of ensifentrine for the maintenance treatment of COPD. The company anticipates releasing top-line data for ENHANCE-1 by the end of 2022, with further insights from ENHANCE-2 expected in the third quarter of the year.• In May 2022, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd secured final approval from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its generic version of Arformoterol Tartrate inhalation solution, intended for the long-term treatment of bronchoconstriction in COPD patients. The approval covers a strength of 15 mcg (base)/2 mL unit-dose vial, adding a cost-effective therapeutic option to the U.S. market.𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰𝖳𝗁𝖾 𝖢𝗁𝗋𝗈𝗇𝗂𝖼 𝖮𝖻𝗌𝗍𝗋𝗎𝖼𝗍𝗂𝗏𝖾 𝖯𝗎𝗅𝗆𝗈𝗇𝖺𝗋𝗒 𝖣𝗂𝗌𝖾𝖺𝗌𝖾 (𝖢𝖮𝖯𝖣) 𝗆𝖺𝗋𝗄𝖾𝗍 𝗂𝗌 𝗌𝖾𝗀𝗆𝖾𝗇𝗍𝖾𝖽 𝖺𝗌 𝖿𝗈𝗅𝗅𝗈𝗐𝗌:• 𝗕𝘆 𝗗𝗿𝘂𝗴 𝗖𝗹𝗮𝘀𝘀:o Combination Therapyo Bronchodilatorso Corticosteroidso Phosphodiesterase Type 4 Inhibitorso Mucokineticso Others• 𝗕𝘆 𝗧𝘆𝗽𝗲:o Chronic Bronchitiso Emphysema• 𝗕𝘆 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗯𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗹:o Hospital Pharmacieso Retail Pharmacieso Online Pharmacies• 𝗕𝘆 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻:o North Americao Europeo Asia Pacifico Latin Americao Middle East & Africa𝗟𝗼𝗼𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗔𝗵𝗲𝗮𝗱The future of the COPD market looks promising as healthcare systems worldwide are increasingly focusing on early diagnosis, innovative treatment approaches, and public awareness campaigns to manage and mitigate the disease. With continued research, partnerships, and government support, the COPD market is expected to offer significant opportunities for both new entrants and established players over the next decade.As COPD continues to pose a major global health challenge, the importance of innovation, affordability, and accessibility in treatment solutions will be paramount. Stakeholders investing in next-generation therapies, respiratory support devices, and comprehensive disease management programs are poised to make a significant impact in improving patient outcomes and capturing a larger share of the growing market.

