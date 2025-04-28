USGrants.org Reports Over $473 Million in Federal Funding Opportunities for Climate Change Research and Science

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USGrants.org, an information portal for government grants and funding resources, has identified over $473 million allocated through 285 federal programs supporting climate change research and science organizations across the United States.

These funding opportunities are designed to assist research, adaptation strategies, public education initiatives, environmental monitoring, and resilience planning. Participating agencies include the National Park Service, U.S. Geological Survey, Bureau of Land Management, Fish and Wildlife Service, and other departments across the federal government.

Recent Funding Opportunities:

Urban Land Use and Climate Change Adaptation Planning

Agency: USAID Santo Domingo

Funding Amount: $6,700,000

Funding Number: RFA 517 14 000003

FY 2017 National Climate Change & Wildlife Center Program

Agency: U.S. Geological Survey

Funding Amount: $6,500,000

Funding Number: G16AS00129

Facilitating Resilience and Adaptation in Commercial Fisheries Related to Climate Change

Agency: Bureau of Ocean Energy Management

Funding Amount: $1,100,000

Funding Number: M23AS00374

Climate Change Internship Program

Agency: National Park Service

Funding Amount: $500,000

Funding Number: NPS NOI R2306103507

DRL Civil Society Efforts to Combat Climate Change

Agency: Department of State, Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor

Funding Amount: $1,750,000

Funding Number: SFOP0009324

Observing Climate Change in National Parks (Alaska)

Agency: National Park Service

Funding Amount: $75,000

Funding Number: P17AS00303

A complete, regularly updated list of climate change-related funding opportunities can be accessed at:

https://www.usgrants.org/business/climate-change-organizations

How to Apply for Federal Climate Research and Science Funding:

1. Obtain a DUNS Number – Issued by Dun & Bradstreet, required for organizations applying for federal funding.

2. Register with SAM.gov – A necessary step for eligibility (allow up to four weeks for processing).

3. Create an Account at Grants.gov – To prepare and submit applications.

4. Submit a Complete Application Package – Ensure that all documents and requirements are fulfilled according to each opportunity's instructions.

5. Obtain a Tracking Number – Issued upon successful submission.

6. Monitor Application Status – Via the Grants.gov portal using the tracking number provided.

About USGrants.org

USGrants.org provides centralized access to information about federal grants and funding programs. The platform supports individuals, businesses, nonprofits, and research institutions by offering updated funding listings and step-by-step guidance through the grant application process.

Legal Disclaimer:

