PHILIPPINES, April 28 - Press Release
April 27, 2025

ESCUDERO: STATEMENT ON THE ATTACK ON FILIPINOS IN VANCOUVER

I express my deepest sympathies and condolences to the family and loved ones of the victims of this dastardly attack on Filipinos holding a peaceful street festival in Vancouver, Canada to celebrate Lapu-lapu Day.

My thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this shocking and horrific incident, whose perpetrator and possible accomplices should be brought to justice and punished to the fullest extent of the law.

There is no place in this world for such horrible acts of violence and I trust that the Canadian law enforcement agencies will leave no stone unturned to ensure that justice is served.

I urge our Philippine Consulate and other Embassy officials in Vancouver and Canada to extend all assistance possible to Filipino victims and their families and ensure that they are well taken cared of and for steps to be undertaken to prevent this from happening again in the future.

