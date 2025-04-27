Gaines Law Corporation Expands Specialization to Consumer Protection Cases Involving Undisclosed Fees and Surcharges

California Labor Law Attorney Evan Gaines

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gaines Law Corporation proudly announces attorney Evan Gaines ' expanded specialization in consumer protection litigation , focusing on cases involving undisclosed fees, hidden surcharges, and violations of California's Consumers Legal Remedies Act (CLRA). This targeted approach addresses the growing issue of businesses failing to transparently disclose mandatory charges, leaving consumers unaware and unjustly charged."Consumers deserve transparency and honesty in pricing," said Evan Gaines, founder and principal attorney at Gaines Law Corporation. "Hidden surcharges, such as restaurant service fees disguised as mandatory governmental fees, are not only deceptive but violate clear legal standards. Our firm is committed to protecting consumer rights and holding businesses accountable."Gaines Law Corporation now specifically represents consumers impacted by undisclosed surcharges like restaurant "mandate fees," resort fees, and other hidden charges, particularly focusing on violations under California Civil Code § 1750 et seq. The firm vigorously pursues refunds for affected customers and demands compliance from businesses through targeted class-action and individual lawsuits.Evan Gaines has over a decade of experience in complex litigation and class-action cases, providing clients with exceptional representation in disputes involving deceptive pricing, false advertising, and consumer fraud.Client-Centered CommitmentGaines Law Corporation prioritizes personalized legal service, with Evan Gaines personally managing each case from inception to resolution. He emphasizes clear communication and responsiveness, ensuring clients remain informed throughout the litigation process.About Gaines Law CorporationBased in Los Angeles, Gaines Law Corporation specializes in employment law and consumer protection litigation, advocating for justice and transparency on behalf of consumers and employees alike. The firm's dedication to client advocacy and fair business practices positions it as a leading voice against consumer fraud and workplace injustice.For more information, visit www.gaineslawcorp.com

