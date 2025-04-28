Nextrend Unveils SAT-10 Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner with Enhanced Runtime and Smart Navigation

NexTrend sat10 pool robot NexTrend sat10 above-ground robotic pool cleaner NexTrend sat10 cordless pool cleaner

Nextrend Launches Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaners with Advanced Automation for Residential and Commercial Use.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nextrend today announced the launch of its SAT-10 cordless robotic pool cleaner , designed to simplify above-ground pool maintenance through extended battery life, intelligent route planning, and tool-free retrieval.1. Portability and PerformanceWeighing approximately 6 kg—50% less than many corded models—the SAT-10 operates free of power cables to navigate round, oval or irregular pool shapes. Its twin 150 W brushless motors generate a flow rate of up to 8,000 gallons per hour (GPH), lifting debris ranging from fine sand to leaves up to 3 cm in diameter. Integrated path-planning software calibrates cleaning cycles to cover a standard 580 ft² footprint in about 60 minutes, ensuring full coverage of floors, walls and waterline without manual steering.2. Extended Runtime Meets Rapid ChargingA 7,800 mAh lithium-ion battery provides up to 180 minutes of continuous operation—sufficient to clean an area of roughly 1,650 ft² on a single charge. The integrated quick-charge function restores full capacity in about 3.5 hours, reducing downtime between cleaning sessions.3. Automated Navigation FeaturesThe SAT-10’s sensor array includes depth detectors and a gyroscopic module to avoid dry-run conditions and detect changes in slope. Real-time data feeds into an adaptive navigation algorithm that maps the pool’s dimensions and adjusts cleaning patterns to minimize overlap. When a cycle completes, the unit reverses direction and propels itself to the pool edge, where an integrated buoyancy system lifts it for tool-free retrieval.4. Construction and DurabilityConstructed from high-density matte-finish materials, the unit withstands prolonged exposure to pool chemicals and UV sunlight. Waterproof IP68 certification keeps water out at up to 30 meters of depth. Brushless motor design enhances durability and reduces maintenance needs—users rinse the filter section using a garden hose after draining off accumulated debris.5. Easy Pool MaintenanceBy automating route planning and edge retrieval, the SAT-10 reduces manual labor in routine above-ground pool care. Initial field tests indicate a potential 40% reduction in weekly maintenance time compared to manual vacuuming, while energy consumption remains under 250 Wh per cleaning cycle. Its modular components simplify service and upgrades, aligning with trends in sustainable home-care automation.6. ConclusionFor homeowners of swimming pools wanting to simplify seasonal upkeep without sacrificing crystal-clear water quality, this above-ground robotic pool cleaner is a method of caring for the water. With its combination of engineering and practicality in everyday use, it is a major contender in the expanding smart home environment.About NextrendNextrend develops water-care solutions that integrate automation and durable design for residential and commercial applications. The company focuses on advancing maintenance technologies to meet evolving consumer and industry needs.

