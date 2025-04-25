Honoring Veterans: Army Veteran Charles Barr

Happy National Park Week! This week’s Honoring Veterans spotlight honors the service of Army Veteran and NPS employee Charles Barr.

Did you know that Veterans can receive a free lifetime pass to national parks? The pass provides free entrance to Veterans and those traveling with them. Just ask for it at the next national park you visit that has an entrance fee.

From a young age, Charles Barr felt a call to serve his country. The events of September 11 awakened a strong desire in him to join the military, particularly the Infantry. After graduating high school in Americus, Georgia, he enlisted in the Army Infantry in June 2005.

After completing training at Fort Benning, he served with the 1st Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, and later transitioned to the 2nd Stryker Cavalry Regiment. In 2010, while on patrol during his second deployment to Iraq, he was shot in the chest by a sniper. After two months of recovery, Barr returned to Iraq to complete his tour and continued to serve until a medical retirement in November 2012.

Having grown up near Andersonville, Barr saw an opportunity to continue serving his country by working for the National Park Service at Andersonville National Historic Site. The park includes the site of a notorious Civil War military prison, Andersonville National Cemetery and the National Prisoner of War Museum.

For a decade, Barr has served as the cemetery’s administrator. Out of the 14 national cemeteries managed by the National Park Service, Andersonville is the only one still open for internments. Its hallowed grounds host approximately 200 burial ceremonies each year.

“Working at Andersonville National Cemetery has been one of my greatest experiences, especially being able to help Veterans and their families during difficult times,” he said. “There is nothing more rewarding than taking care of the final resting place of nearly 20,000 service members and their families.”

The National Park Service is currently overseeing a $1 million rehabilitation and improvement project funded by the Great American Outdoors Act. The project includes the thorough cleaning and realignment of every headstone, conservation of all bronze figures and plaques, renovation of turf, and planting of hundreds of shrubs and trees helping to ensure that the historic landscape of Andersonville National Cemetery remains a dignified and honorable tribute to our Veterans.