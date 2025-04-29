United We Grow™ Manley Scholarship Fund Now Accepting Applications

Open to women and their families pursuing educational opportunities

LESSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties is proud to announce the opening of the 2025-2026 United We Grow™ Manley Scholarship for women pursuing educational opportunities.The United We Grow™ Manley Scholarship provides financial support to women pursuing a brighter future through education. Whether applicants are working toward a GED, high school diploma, or advanced degrees—from Associate’s to Doctorates—the scholarship aims to remove financial barriers and create pathways to greater income, personal growth, and family stability.“At United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties, we believe that education is the key to unlocking potential,” said Thawanna Hurge, Director of Community Impact, United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties. “The Manley Scholarship Fund is more than financial aid—it’s an investment in resilient, hardworking women who are striving to improve their lives and the lives of those they care for.”Scholarship Details:Purpose: Support women committed to advancing their education, particularly those in the ALICE (Asset-Limited, Income-Constrained, and Employed) population.Eligible Applicants: Women residing in Lake or Sumter Counties, including their children, who are seeking educational advancement and experiencing financial hardship.Covered Programs: Accredited GED, high school diploma, post-secondary, and certificate programs in Lake or Sumter Counties.Award Amounts: Vary based on applicant needs and available funding.United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties will be accepting applications until June 16. Interested applicants can complete their application online or download at www.uwls.org . The Scholarship Committee, comprised of Women United members, will carefully review all applications, and selected recipients will be notified via email by August 1.For more information or to apply, visit www.uwls.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.