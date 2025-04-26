ThinkCareBelieve: Week 14 of America in President Trump's Hands

An Incredibly Productive Week in America

ThinkCareBelieve has published an article on Week 14 of America's progress under the Trump 2.0 Administration. This was an important week for trade deals, more major investments in American manufacturing, solid progress toward peace and significant arrests being made and ThinkCareBelieve's article has the details. The article shares Secretary Kennedy's efforts Making America Healthy Again with a giant move to ban food dyes and a push for cleaner food, while meeting with Health Ministers of other countries to coordinate efforts, as well as a presentation to the public on how Autism is more of an epidemic than Covid. The article then covers an annoucement by CMS Administrator Dr. Oz presenting Americans with tools to stop payments to providers giving bad care and his announcement that the waste, fraud and abuse found in Medicare and Medicaid was worse than USAID, and that is saying a lot.

Americans are fed up with endless wars and ThinkCareBelieve's article covers President Trump's efforts to work out Peace in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and promising solutions with China in the trade war. There were significant developments in Intelligence and DNI Tulsi Gabbard officially designated Adam Schiff and John Brennan as domestic enemies of the United States government for their attempts to overthrow the government in 2016. The article also covers the arrest of two district court judges for harboring criminal illegal aliens. In the article is also SecDef Pete Hegseth signing his 'No More Walking on Eggshells Memo.'

America is making huge strides for American workers and ThinkCareBelieve's article covers the signing of the Preparing Americans for High-Paying Skilled Trade Jobs of the Future Executive Order that will increase apprenticeships in America to 1 million and increase training to uplevel skill sets for all the incredible investments in new manufacturing technologies that are coming. This will be like a training center for jobs with great salaries, for Americans to be able to do jobs they really like and feel challenged, but not like slaves. The article shows that all the exciting new trade policies are creating a demand for all the new manufacturing being built in America which will provide incredible new opportunities for the American workforce. Americans will be paid better and feel better about their work, and that is restoring the American Dream.

The article also contains an impassioned plea to Americans to fight for the missing children who have been preyed upon by criminal gang and cartel members and how the efforts of ICE and other law enforcement are shutting down child trafficking networks to make America safer, which is the prime mandate given to the Trump Administration by the American people when they elected him. The plea has this message: "They were lured from their families under false pretenses and smuggled into America while being abused the entire way. When they get to America they were placed with unvetted 'sponsors' who turned out to be MS13 and Tren de Aragua gang and cartel members who were really traffickers. They were sold into slavery- mostly s*x slavery. The ICE efforts are rescuing the children while arresting and prosecuting the criminal predators. This is why we need to support all efforts going on right now to catch the illegal alien criminals. They have been legally designated as foreign terrorists, and they are. 8 million children are trafficked in America every year, mostly through the CPS and Foster Care system. These networks have to be shut down. Child trafficking and exploitation has to be ended. See my post here for the larger picture of what has been happening to them."





ThinkCareBelieve is an outlook. ThinkCareBelieve’s mission for Peace advocacy facilitates positive outcomes and expanded possibilities. To achieve Peace, we will find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs, working together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. America needs hope right now, and Americans need to be more involved in their government.

