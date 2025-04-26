798 Art District and Beijing International Film Festival Jointly Launch “Art Lights the Screen” – A Cultural Feast of Film and Art

BEIJING, April 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 798 Art District and the 15th Beijing International Film Festival have officially launched the "Art Lights the Screen" series, running through May 5. Spanning 520,000 m² of 798·751 Community, the event blends technology, art, and film through six thematic units, exhibitions, and flea markets, offering an immersive cultural experience.

The event features six major units: "Dream Wonderland: Film Visual Effects," "Art & Vision," "Shared Cinema: Outdoor Film Screenings," "Into the Scene: Movie-Themed Fairs," "Film Art Journey," and "Hyper Vision: VR Cinema." Highlights include the "Creativity Night" Awards Banquet, the Notre-Dame VR exhibition, and the "Where Dreams Were Created" film art exhibition. Filmmakers and artists such as Huo Tingxiao, Ning Ying, Zhang Yishan, Hai Qing, Li Xiangqun, and Wang Guangle attended the event, celebrating the convergence of cinema and art.

During the festival, 798 Art District is also partnering with municipal and district cultural and tourism bureaus to launch consumer activation campaigns "Travel with Film" and "Chao Young: City Movie Tour," Visitors can enjoy exclusive discounts at over 100 merchants in 798. According to merchant feedback, store revenues have increased by 150% in the first week of the event.





Shared Cinema: Outdoor Film Screenings

In Power Square, an outdoor screening zone set between smokestacks and historic buildings sets a unique industrial atmosphere. Ten films directed by Chen Sicheng are screened in rotation, with free tickets available via 798’s mini-program. After the screenings, visitors can explore the flea market or join live music sessions.

The "798 Hyper Vision" VR Cinema— the largest VR cinema in Beijing, launching during the May Day holiday. Features five themed halls and eight rotating films, creating a hybrid reality experience that has already become a new hotspot for social interaction among young people.





The Event Banner

“Art Lights the Screen” weaves together academia, performances, entertainment, and consumer culture under a five-dimensional framework of Discussion – Review – Screening – Shopping – Exhibition, making it a true festival for all. As a leading global art destination, the 798 Art District, in partnership with the Beijing International Film Festival, Beijing Film Academy, and ArtNews China, promotes the fusion of "Art + Film," contributing to Beijing’s ambition of becoming a global hub for cinema and cultural innovation.

