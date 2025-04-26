USGrants.org Tracks Over $400 Million in Federal Funding Opportunities for U.S. Hospitals
SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USGrants.org, an online portal providing access to government funding information, reports that over $401 million in federal funding has been allocated across 126 programs supporting hospitals in the United States.
These programs offer funding for a variety of initiatives, including hospital preparedness, rural healthcare stabilization, graduate medical education, public health research, maternity care practices, and international health collaborations. Funding agencies include the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), and others.
Recent Funding Opportunities:
Hospital Preparedness Program Cooperative Agreement
Agency: Department of Health and Human Services, Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response
Funding Amount: $23,274,780
Funding Number: EP U3R 19 001
Initiative to Reduce Avoidable Hospitalizations among Nursing Facility Residents
Agency: Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services
Funding Amount: $30,000,000
Funding Number: CMS 1E1 12 002
Children’s Hospitals Graduate Medical Education (CHGME) Payment Program
Agency: Health Resources and Services Administration
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
Funding Numbers: HRSA 13 143, HRSA 21 012, HRSA 24 020
Rural Hospital Stabilization Pilot Program
Agency: Health Resources and Services Administration
Funding Amount: $4,000,000
Funding Number: HRSA 24 082
Hospital Collaboratives to Improve Maternity Care Practices Related to Breastfeeding
Agency: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Funding Amount: $2,500,000
Funding Number: CDC RFA DP11 1116
A full and up-to-date list of available funding programs for hospitals can be accessed at:
🔗 https://www.usgrants.org/business/hospitals
How to Apply for Federal Funding as an Organization:
1. Obtain a DUNS Number – Provided by Dun & Bradstreet.
2. Register with SAM.gov – Required for eligibility to apply for federal grants (registration may take several weeks).
3. Create an Account at Grants.gov – To prepare and submit applications.
4. Complete and Submit Application Packages – Include all documents required by each funding opportunity.
5. Obtain a Tracking Number – Issued upon successful submission.
6. Track Application Status – Through the Grants.gov portal.
About USGrants.org
USGrants.org offers access to government grant listings and resources to help businesses, nonprofits, and institutions navigate funding opportunities. The platform provides updated program information and step-by-step guidance on the grant application process.
Legal Disclaimer:
