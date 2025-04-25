The Ministry of Attorney General is providing an update on the process to appoint the next chief judge of the Provincial Court of British Columbia.

The chief judge plays a vital role in guiding the direction of the Provincial Court, upholding the rule of law, and ensuring that the justice system is modern, effective, efficient and accessible.

The chief judge of the Provincial Court of British Columbia holds the office for a term of seven years under the Provincial Court Act. Chief Judge Melissa Gillespie’s seven-year term will conclude Oct. 18, 2025.

In light of current events and priorities the government is focused on, and the fact that the process for the appointment of a new chief judge is comprehensive and requires time to complete, the attorney general has requested that Gillespie continue serving until Dec. 31, 2026. The chief judge has agreed to do so. This extension will allow the process to appoint a new chief judge to commence in early 2026.

Learn More:

To learn more about the role of the chief judge, visit: https://provincialcourt.bc.ca/about-court/judges-and-justices/judges/chief-judge