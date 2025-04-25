The Arctic This Week Take Five: Week of 21 April, 2025

US Arctic Ambassador Position Remains Vacant

As reported by Northern Journal on April 21, the US Ambassador-at-Large for Arctic Affairs position is still vacant following the resignation of Ambassador Mike Sfraga on January 20, which is customary for politically appointed ambassadors during a presidential transition. The post was created by former President Biden through executive action and was filled in October 2024. The US Department of State has not indicated when or if it will fill the position again, but it has confirmed that the Office of the Ambassador-at-Large for Arctic Affairs remains funded and operational. (Northern Journal)

Take 1: The creation of the Ambassador-at-Large for Arctic Affairs position in 2022 was a key development in US Arctic policy. Aimed at leading and coordinating the advancement of US interests in the Arctic, the position also highlighted the US’ growing presence and attention to the region. However, given the prominent role of the ambassadorship, the ongoing vacancy raises questions about the US’ commitment to the Arctic, especially as other US institutions focused on Arctic policy have been eliminated. For example, during his first administration, President Trump did not convene the Arctic Executive Steering Committee, effectively terminating the body, which was created by former President Obama to provide guidance to executive agencies and enhance coordination of federal Arctic priorities across offices. Although the interagency group was reactivated during the Biden administration, it appears to be dormant again. Recently, the Trump administration also essentially shut down the Wilson Center, a nonpartisan foreign policy think tank that included the Polar Institute, a leading forum that provided trusted analysis to policymakers on Arctic and Antarctic issues. With rising tensions and the region continuing to face unprecedented challenges due to climate change, now is the time for the US to deepen its engagement on Arctic issues rather than weaken its capacity to develop effective and robust policies. Thus, nominating a new ambassador should be a priority for the administration. (High North News, The Arctic Institute, Wilson Center)

Melting Sea Ice Linked to Continuous Decline of Gray Whales

As reported by the Seattle Times on April 21, scientists warn that melting Arctic sea ice is contributing to the continuous decline of the Eastern North Pacific gray whale population, which has fallen by more than 40% over the last ten years. Research indicates that sea ice melt is adversely affecting food webs in the Bering and Chukchi seas, reducing the crustaceans that the whales depend on for food. These shifts are leading to starvation and higher mortality as the whales migrate from the Arctic to their calving grounds in the south. (Seattle Times)

Take 2: Gray whales in the Eastern North Pacific are often viewed as a conservation success story, with the population experiencing a strong recovery after being hunted to near-extinction by commercial whaling. However, the gray whale population is once again declining, threatened by climate change and rapid shifts in the Arctic. Specifically, scientists contend that sea ice melt is disrupting ice algae production, the base of the Arctic food web, which in turn has lowered the abundance of bottom-dwelling prey for the whales. Therefore, gray whales are increasingly underfed as they journey from their traditional feeding areas in Arctic waters to calving lagoons near Mexico, the longest migration of any mammal. Last winter, researchers observed a record low number of female-calf pairs in some areas. The continuous decline in the gray whale population is highly concerning since they are a critical part of the Arctic ecosystem. The whale’s bottom-feeding stirs up large amounts of nutrients that enrich life on the seafloor and release food for other marine life. Additionally, with gray whales serving as ecosystem sentinels, the decline in their population provides a warning that the Arctic ecosystem as a whole is experiencing severe disruptions. Thus, the recent findings on the gray whale’s population decline should compel immediate action to preserve the species and to protect the environmental health of the region. (Annual Review of Environment and Resources, Center for Biological Diversity, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration)

US Coast Guard Receives Global Responses for Arctic Security Cutter

As reported by USNI News on April 22, the US Coast Guard’s request for information (RFI) on designs for the proposed Arctic Security Cutter program has received interest from a range of domestic and international shipyards, including Canadian and Finnish shipbuilders. The planned Arctic Security Cutter program will consist of medium icebreakers and work in parallel with the larger Polar Security Cutter program. The request, which was put out earlier this month, aims to provide a wide survey of the market to inform future acquisition activities. (USNI News)

Take 3: The US Coast Guard’s request for information regarding the Arctic Security Cutter program is an important step in strengthening the US’ aging icebreaking fleet. Currently, the US only has two operational icebreaking ships—the heavy icebreaker USCGC Polar Star and the medium icebreaker USCGC Healy. While there has been much attention on the acquisition of new heavy polar icebreakers known as Polar Security Cutters, the Arctic Security Cutter program is still in the early stages of development and aims to provide new medium polar icebreakers. The interest from Canadian and Finnish shipyards in developing the Arctic Security Cutter presents a potential opportunity to capitalize on the new Icebreaker Collaboration Effort (ICE Pact) between the US, Canada, and Finland. The trilateral partnership aims to enhance cooperation to build best-in-class icebreakers by sharing expertise, information, and capabilities. With Canada currently renewing their own icebreaking fleet and Finland as the global leader in icebreaker design and construction, the Arctic Security Cutter program could benefit greatly by drawing on their knowledge and technical skills, especially to deliver a vessel by the US Coast Guard’s desired 36-month timeframe. This is particularly important as the Polar Security Cutter program has suffered repeated delays, with the delivery of the first ship now pushed to 2030. Thus, as the US continues to develop the Arctic Security Cutter, international shipbuilders may help accelerate the program. (Congressional Research Service, High North News, US Department of Homeland Security, Wilson Center)

Arctic Expansion: Rovaniemi Airport to Receive Major Expansion

As reported by Eye on the Arctic on April 22, Finland’s national airport operator Finavia announced that Rovaniemi Airport in Lapland will receive a €3 million expansion to accommodate the growing number of tourists to the region. The upgrade will increase the airport’s departure hall by nearly 1,000 square meters and is planned to be completed by the 2025-2026 winter season. In 2024, the airport experienced a 30% increase in passengers, largely driven by the rise in winter and Arctic tourism. (Eye on the Arctic)

Take 4: The expansion of the Rovaniemi Airport highlights the growing interest in winter and Arctic tourism. Like Rovaniemi, airports across the region have been experiencing record-high passenger numbers and have undergone major upgrades. Tromsø Airport in Norway recently opened a new international terminal, and last year, a new international airport opened in Nuuk, Greenland. While the number of tourists in the Arctic is relatively low compared to other parts of the world, tourism is experiencing unprecedented attention in the Arctic and is only becoming more popular. Tourism has the potential to boost local economies and strengthen awareness of the Arctic’s unique environment and cultural heritage. However, Arctic tourism also presents challenges. More tourists increase the risk of disturbing wildlife, damaging habitats, and disrupting cultural sites. Growing activity can increase pollution, facilitate the spread of invasive species, and exacerbate other social and environmental risks in the vulnerable region. Furthermore, some airports have already reported that they have reached their capacity, despite receiving significant upgrades. With many Arctic areas sensitive to human activity and not equipped to accommodate large numbers of visitors, it is important to balance the needs of communities and the environment with the economic benefits from tourism. Thus, as Arctic airports continue to expand, governments should also take measures to ensure that the increased tourism is safe, sustainable, and responsible. (Forbes, The Arctic Council, The Arctic Institute, The Barents Observer)

US Announces Plans to Open Arctic Waters to Oil and Gas Leasing

As reported by Alaska Beacon on April 18, the US Department of the Interior announced in a statement that it will soon unveil a five-year national plan for offshore oil and gas leasing, including a High Arctic planning area in the federal waters off the coast of Alaska. The Department stated that the plan aims to reinforce energy development and secure American energy dominance. Additional details will be published on the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management’s website and in a notice in the Federal Register, the official journal of the federal government. (Alaska Beacon)

Take 5: The announcement of a new five-year national plan for offshore oil and gas leasing poses a severe risk to the Arctic’s marine ecosystem and wildlife. Although President Trump’s attempts to open up protected waters to oil and gas leasing were overturned by a federal court during his first term in office, he appears committed to continuing these efforts in his second term. Oil and gas production is a complex process, and the difficult conditions in the region only exacerbate the risks. Previous attempts at oil exploration in the area have resulted in several operational and environmental problems. For example, in 2012, the mobile drilling unit Kulluk, owned by Shell, escaped its tow during a storm and grounded in the Gulf of Alaska. Moreover, in 1989, the oil tanker Exxon Valdez ran aground in Prince William Sound, Alaska, spilling 11 million gallons of oil. The spill resulted in an ecological disaster, killing immense numbers of wildlife and affecting more than 1,300 miles of shoreline. In addition to accidents, the ships, machinery, and other infrastructure used for oil and gas exploration can produce underwater noise and other forms of pollution that harm marine life and disrupt the ecosystem. Thus, given the challenging operating conditions and risks to the Arctic’s unique environment, the administration should reconsider its plan to open oil and gas leasing in Arctic waters. (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, National Transportation Safety Board, Ocean Conservancy, World Wildlife Fund)