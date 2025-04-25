Former Jail Nurse Indicted, Charged with Official Misconduct

SCOTT COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a former Scott County Jail nurse.

In October, at the request of 8th Judicial District Attorney General Jared Effler, TBI agents began investigating allegations of misconduct involving Tonja York Draughn (DOB: 12/21/64). During the course of the investigation, agents discovered that Draughn, while employed as a nurse by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, used her position to bring contraband items into the facility to sell to inmates. Further investigation revealed that Draughn also stole prescription medication from the facility.

On Thursday, the Scott County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Draughn with one count of Official Misconduct and one count of Theft. Today, she turned herself in and was booked into the Scott County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.