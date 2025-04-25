Credicorp Ltd.: "Credicorp Announces Filing Form 20-F 2024"

Lima, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lima, PERU, April 25th, 2025 - Credicorp Ltd. (“Credicorp”) (NYSE: BAP | BVL: BAP) has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31st, 2024, with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The 2024 Form 20-F includes audited consolidated financial statements of Credicorp and its subsidiaries as of December 31st, 2023 and 2024 and for the years ended December 31st, 2022, 2023 and 2024 under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

The 2024 Form 20-F can be downloaded from Credicorp’s website (Annual Materials). Holders of Credicorp’s securities and any other interested parties may request a hard copy of our complete audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, by filling out the form located on the link “mail request” at Credicorp’s website.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) is the leading financial services holding company in Peru, with a diversified business portfolio organized into four primary lines of business: Universal Banking, through Banco de Crédito del Perú (BCP) and Banco de Crédito de Bolivia; Microfinance, through Mibanco in Peru and Colombia; Insurance and Pension Funds, through Grupo Pacifico and Prima AFP; and Investment Management and Advisory, through Credicorp Capital and ASB Bank Corp. Credicorp has a presence in Peru, Chile, Colombia, Bolivia, and Panama.

For further information, please contact the IR team:

investorrelations@credicorpperu.com

Investor Relations

Credicorp Ltd.

