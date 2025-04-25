AGF Investments Announces Revised Final Distribution for AGF Systematic Global Multi-Sector Bond ETF

TORONTO, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Investments Inc. (AGF Investments) (TSX:AGF.B) today announced a revised final distribution amount for AGF Systematic Global Multi-Sector Bond ETF (ticker: QGB) (the “ETF”).

This is an update from the distribution previously announced on April 17, 2025.

Unitholders of record on April 25, 2025 will receive notional distributions payable in respect of the ETF on April 25, 2025.

The final distributions will not be paid in cash but will be reinvested in the form of a notional distribution and reported as taxable. A notional distribution is when the units from a reinvested distribution are immediately consolidated with the units held prior to the distribution. The number of units held after the distribution is therefore identical to the number of units held before the distribution. The unitholder’s adjusted cost base for the ETF may increase.

Details regarding the revised final “per unit” distribution amount is as follows:

ETF

Ticker Exchange Revised Final

Distribution Per Unit

($) AGF Systematic

Global Multi-Sector

Bond ETF QGB Cboe Canada Inc. $2.336902



Further information about the AGF ETFs can be found at AGF.com.

About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. Our companies deliver excellence in investing in the public and private markets through three business lines: AGF Investments, AGF Capital Partners and AGF Private Wealth.

AGF brings a disciplined approach, focused on incorporating sound, responsible and sustainable corporate practices. The firm’s collective investment expertise, driven by its fundamental, quantitative and private investing capabilities, extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and their clients to high-net worth and institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America and Europe. With over $52 billion in total assets under management and fee-earning assets, AGF serves more than 815,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

About AGF Investments

AGF Investments is a group of wholly owned subsidiaries of AGF Management Limited, a Canadian reporting issuer. The subsidiaries included in AGF Investments are AGF Investments Inc. (AGFI), AGF Investments America Inc. (AGFA), AGF Investments LLC (AGFUS) and AGF International Advisors Company Limited (AGFIA). The term AGF Investments may refer to one or more of these subsidiaries or to all of them jointly. This term is used for convenience and does not precisely describe any of the separate companies, each of which manages its own affairs.

AGF Investments entities only provide investment advisory services or offers investment funds in the jurisdiction where such firm and/or product is registered or authorized to provide such services.

AGF Investments Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of AGF Management Limited and conducts the management and advisory of mutual funds in Canada.

Disclaimer

ETFs are listed and traded on organized Canadian exchanges and may only be bought and sold through licensed dealers. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in ETFs. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional. There is no guarantee that ETFs will achieve their stated objectives and there is risk involved in investing in the ETFs. Before investing you should read the prospectus or relevant ETF Facts and carefully consider, among other things, each ETF’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. A copy of the prospectus and ETF Facts is available on AGF.com.

This information is not intended to provide legal, accounting, tax, investment, financial, or other advice, and should not be relied upon for providing such advice. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

Media Contact

Amanda Marchment

Director, Corporate Communications

416-865-4160

amanda.marchment@agf.com

