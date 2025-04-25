GWG Holdings Investor Update April 2025

GWG Holdings Inc

Haselkorn & Thibaut offers free consultations to GWG investors affected by bankruptcy, helping pursue FINRA claims against advisors who sold these investments.

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Haselkorn & Thibaut, a national law firm focused on investment fraud and securities arbitration, actively assists investors impacted by the GWG Holdings bankruptcy. The firm offers free consultations to GWG L Bondholders and other affected investors to discuss potential avenues for financial recovery. (including, but not limited to: FINRA Case No. 23-03209).Investors can contact Haselkorn & Thibaut at 1-888-784-3315 or visit InvestmentFraudLawyers.com to schedule a free consultation and receive the GWG Investor Guide.GWG Holdings, a Dallas-based alternative asset company, filed for bankruptcy, leaving thousands of investors facing significant losses. Many of these investors were sold GWG L Bonds by financial advisors and broker-dealers who may not have adequately disclosed the risks associated with these complex investments.“Many GWG investors were not told about the true risks of these products,” said Matthew Thibaut, partner at Haselkorn & Thibaut. “We are committed to helping investors understand their rights and pursue claims against the brokerage firms and advisors who recommended these unsuitable investments.”Key Developments for GWG Investors• Bankruptcy Proceedings: GWG Holdings’ bankruptcy has resulted in the termination of L Bonds, with investors now holding interests in liquidating trusts. The value of these interests remains uncertain, and many investors are likely to face substantial losses.• Potential Recovery: Investors may have the opportunity to file claims through FINRA arbitration against the firms and advisors who sold GWG investments. These claims focus on issues such as unsuitable recommendations, misrepresentation, and failure to perform proper due diligence.• Time-Sensitive Action: Investors are encouraged to act quickly, as waiting may limit their recovery options. Haselkorn & Thibaut is currently representing numerous investors nationwide and can help guide affected individuals through the arbitration process.How Haselkorn & Thibaut Can HelpHaselkorn & Thibaut has a proven track record of representing investors in cases involving complex investment products and broker misconduct. The firm’s attorneys are available to review individual cases and provide guidance on the best course of action for potential recovery.“We urge all GWG investors to seek legal advice as soon as possible,” said Thibaut. “Our team is ready to help you navigate this challenging situation and pursue the compensation you deserve.”Contact InformationGWG Holdings investors seeking more information or a free case review can contact Haselkorn & Thibaut at 1-888-784-3315 or visit the firm's website to schedule a free consultation and receive the GWG Investor Guide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.