Park National Corporation reports financial results for first quarter 2025

NEWARK, Ohio, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park National Corporation (Park) (NYSE American: PRK) today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2025. Park's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.07 per common share, payable on June 10, 2025, to common shareholders of record as of May 16, 2025.

“Our first quarter performance reflects our commitment to providing consistent financial support and a measure of predictability in dynamic market conditions,” said Park Chairman and CEO David Trautman. “In a world buffeted by extremes, our greatest opportunity to serve more is through continuing to build authentic relationships and showing up as a steady, reliable partner.”

Park’s net income for the first quarter of 2025 was $42.2 million, a 19.8 percent increase from $35.2 million for the first quarter of 2024. First quarter 2025 net income per diluted common share was $2.60, compared to $2.17 for the first quarter of 2024. Park’s total loans increased 0.9 percent (3.5 percent annualized) during the first quarter of 2025. Park's reported period end deposits increased 0.7 percent (2.9 percent annualized) during the first quarter of 2025, with an increase of 2.3 percent (9.5 percent annualized), including deposits that Park moved off balance sheet as of March 31, 2025. The combination of solid loan growth and steady deposits continue to contribute to Park's success in 2025.

“Our bankers’ ability to serve others well is reflected in our first quarter results,” said Park President Matthew Miller. “We’re deeply grateful for the trust our communities, customers and neighbors place in us every day. We look forward to growing these and new relationships, consistently delivering on our promises and expanding our impact.”

Headquartered in Newark, Ohio, Park National Corporation has $9.9 billion in total assets (as of March 31, 2025). Park's banking operations are conducted through its subsidiary, The Park National Bank. Other Park subsidiaries are Scope Leasing, Inc. (d.b.a. Scope Aircraft Finance), Guardian Financial Services Company (d.b.a. Guardian Finance Company), Park Investments, Inc. and SE Property Holdings, LLC.

Complete financial tables are listed below.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995

Park cautions that any forward-looking statements contained in this news release or made by management of Park are provided to assist in the understanding of anticipated future financial performance. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those described in Park's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, as updated by our filings with the SEC. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.

Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ include, without limitation: (1) the ability to execute our business plan successfully and manage strategic initiatives; (2) the impact of current and future economic and financial market conditions, including unemployment rates, inflation, interest rates, supply-demand imbalances, and geopolitical matters; (3) factors impacting the performance of our loan portfolio, including real estate values, financial health of borrowers, and loan concentrations; (4) the effects of monetary and fiscal policies, including interest rates, money supply, and inflation; (5) changes in federal, state, or local tax laws; (6) the impact of changes in governmental policy and regulatory requirements on our operations; (7) changes in consumer spending, borrowing, and saving habits; (8) changes in the performance and creditworthiness of customers, suppliers, and counterparties; (9) increased credit risk and higher credit losses due to loan concentrations; (10) volatility in mortgage banking income due to interest rates and demand; (11) adequacy of our internal controls and risk management programs; (12) competitive pressures among financial services organizations; (13) uncertainty regarding changes in banking regulations and other regulatory requirements; (14) our ability to meet heightened supervisory requirements and expectations; (15) the impact of changes in accounting policies and practices on our financial condition; (16) the reliability and accuracy of assumptions and estimates used in applying critical accounting estimates; (17) the potential for higher future credit losses due to changes in economic assumptions; (18) the ability to anticipate and respond to technological changes and our reliance on third-party vendors; (19) operational issues related to and capital spending necessitated by the implementation of information technology systems on which we are highly dependent; (20) the ability to secure confidential information and deliver products and services through computer systems and telecommunications networks; (21) the impact of security breaches or failures in operational systems; (22) the impact of geopolitical instability and trade policies on our operations including the imposition of tariffs and retaliatory tariffs; (23) the impact of changes in credit ratings of government debt and financial stability of sovereign governments; (24) the effect of stock market price fluctuations on our asset and wealth management businesses; (25) litigation and regulatory compliance exposure; (26) availability of earnings and excess capital for dividend declarations; (27) the impact of fraud, scams, and schemes on our business; (28) the impact of natural disasters, pandemics, and other emergencies on our operations; (29) potential deterioration of the economy due to financial, political, or other shocks; (30) impact of healthcare laws and potential changes on our costs and operations; (31) the ability to grow deposits and maintain adequate deposit levels, including by mitigating the effect of unexpected deposit outflows on our financial condition; and (32) other risk factors related to the banking industry.

Park does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the results of any revisions that may be made to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement was made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION  
Financial Highlights  
As of or for the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024              
                 
    2025       2024       2024       Percent change vs.  
(in thousands, except common share and per common share data and ratios) 1st QTR 4th QTR 1st QTR   4Q '24   1Q '24  
INCOME STATEMENT:                
Net interest income $ 104,377     $ 103,445     $ 95,623       0.9   % 9.2   %
Provision for credit losses   756       3,935       2,180       (80.8 ) % (65.3 ) %
Other income   25,746       31,064       26,200       (17.1 ) % (1.7 ) %
Other expense   78,164       83,241       77,228       (6.1 ) % 1.2   %
Income before income taxes $ 51,203     $ 47,333     $ 42,415       8.2   % 20.7   %
Income taxes   9,046       8,703       7,211       3.9   % 25.4   %
Net income $ 42,157     $ 38,630     $ 35,204       9.1   % 19.8   %
                 
MARKET DATA:                
Earnings per common share - basic (a) $ 2.61     $ 2.39     $ 2.18       9.2   % 19.7   %
Earnings per common share - diluted (a)   2.60       2.37       2.17       9.7   % 19.8   %
Quarterly cash dividend declared per common share   1.07       1.06       1.06       0.9   % 0.9   %
Special cash dividend declared per common share         0.50             N.M.   N.M.  
Book value per common share at period end   79.00       76.98       71.95       2.6   % 9.8   %
Market price per common share at period end   151.40       171.43       135.85       (11.7 ) % 11.4   %
Market capitalization at period end   2,451,370       2,770,134       2,199,556       (11.5 ) % 11.4   %
                 
Weighted average common shares - basic (b)   16,159,342       16,156,827       16,116,842         % 0.3   %
Weighted average common shares - diluted (b)   16,238,701       16,283,701       16,191,065       (0.3 ) % 0.3   %
Common shares outstanding at period end   16,191,347       16,158,982       16,149,523       0.2   % 0.3   %
                 
PERFORMANCE RATIOS: (annualized)                
Return on average assets (a)(b)   1.70   %   1.54   %   1.44   %   10.4   % 18.1   %
Return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b)   13.46   %   12.32   %   12.23   %   9.3   % 10.1   %
Yield on loans   6.26   %   6.21   %   5.99   %   0.8   % 4.5   %
Yield on investment securities   3.25   %   3.46   %   3.90   %   (6.1 ) % (16.7 ) %
Yield on money market instruments   4.46   %   4.75   %   5.48   %   (6.1 ) % (18.6 ) %
Yield on interest earning assets   5.85   %   5.82   %   5.66   %   0.5   % 3.4   %
Cost of interest bearing deposits   1.76   %   1.90   %   1.94   %   (7.4 ) % (9.3 ) %
Cost of borrowings   3.94   %   3.86   %   4.25   %   2.1   % (7.3 ) %
Cost of paying interest bearing liabilities   1.86   %   1.99   %   2.08   %   (6.5 ) % (10.6 ) %
Net interest margin (g)   4.62   %   4.51   %   4.28   %   2.4   % 7.9   %
Efficiency ratio (g)   59.79   %   61.60   %   63.07   %   (2.9 ) % (5.2 ) %
                 
OTHER DATA (NON-GAAP) AND BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:                
Tangible book value per common share (d) $ 68.94     $ 66.89     $ 61.80       3.1   % 11.6   %
Average interest earning assets   9,210,385       9,176,540       9,048,204       0.4   % 1.8   %
Pre-tax, pre-provision net income (j)   51,959       51,268       44,595       1.3   % 16.5   %
                 
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.  
   


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION  
Financial Highlights (continued)  
As of or for the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024
  
                 
          Percent change vs.  
(in thousands, except ratios) March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 March 31, 2024   4Q '24   1Q '24  
BALANCE SHEET:                
Investment securities $ 1,042,163     $ 1,100,861     $ 1,339,747       (5.3 ) % (22.2 ) %
Loans   7,883,735       7,817,128       7,525,005       0.9   % 4.8   %
Allowance for credit losses   88,130       87,966       85,084       0.2   % 3.6   %
Goodwill and other intangible assets   162,758       163,032       163,927       (0.2 ) % (0.7 ) %
Other real estate owned (OREO)   119       938       1,674       (87.3 ) % (92.9 ) %
Total assets   9,886,612       9,805,350       9,881,077       0.8   % 0.1   %
Total deposits   8,201,695       8,143,526       8,306,032       0.7   % (1.3 ) %
Borrowings   270,757       280,083       295,130       (3.3 ) % (8.3 ) %
Total shareholders' equity   1,279,042       1,243,848       1,161,979       2.8   % 10.1   %
Tangible equity (d)   1,116,284       1,080,816       998,052       3.3   % 11.8   %
Total nonperforming loans   63,148       69,932       71,759       (9.7 ) % (12.0 ) %
Total nonperforming assets   63,267       70,870       73,433       (10.7 ) % (13.8 ) %
                 
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:                
Loans as a % of period end total assets   79.74   %   79.72   %   76.16   %     % 4.7   %
Total nonperforming loans as a % of period end loans   0.80   %   0.89   %   0.95   %   (10.1 ) % (15.8 ) %
Total nonperforming assets as a % of period end loans + OREO + other nonperforming assets   0.80   %   0.91   %   0.98   %   (12.1 ) % (18.4 ) %
Allowance for credit losses as a % of period end loans   1.12   %   1.13   %   1.13   %   (0.9 ) % (0.9 ) %
Net loan charge-offs $ 592     $ 3,206     $ 841       (81.5 ) % (29.6 ) %
Annualized net loan charge-offs as a % of average loans (b)   0.03   %   0.16   %   0.05   %   (81.3 ) % (40.0 ) %
                 
CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY:                
Total shareholders' equity / Period end total assets   12.94   %   12.69   %   11.76   %   2.0   % 10.0   %
Tangible equity (d) / Tangible assets (f)   11.48   %   11.21   %   10.27   %   2.4   % 11.8   %
Average shareholders' equity / Average assets (b)   12.64   %   12.47   %   11.74   %   1.4   % 7.7   %
Average shareholders' equity / Average loans (b)   16.22   %   16.08   %   15.48   %   0.9   % 4.8   %
Average loans / Average deposits (b)   93.56   %   93.00   %   91.11   %   0.6   % 2.7   %
                 
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.  
   


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Income
           
    Three Months Ended  
    March 31  
(in thousands, except share and per share data)   2025   2024  
           
Interest income:          
Interest and fees on loans   $ 120,648   $ 111,211  
Interest on debt securities:          
Taxable     7,130     11,899  
Tax-exempt     1,269     1,410  
Other interest income     3,153     2,120  
Total interest income     132,200     126,640  
           
Interest expense:          
Interest on deposits:          
Demand and savings deposits     18,436     19,855  
Time deposits     6,770     7,338  
Interest on borrowings     2,617     3,824  
Total interest expense     27,823     31,017  
           
Net interest income     104,377     95,623  
           
Provision for credit losses     756     2,180  
           
Net interest income after provision for credit losses     103,621     93,443  
           
Other income     25,746     26,200  
           
Other expense     78,164     77,228  
           
Income before income taxes     51,203     42,415  
           
Income taxes     9,046     7,211  
           
Net income   $ 42,157   $ 35,204  
           
Per common share:          
Net income - basic   $ 2.61   $ 2.18  
Net income - diluted   $ 2.60   $ 2.17  
           
Weighted average common shares - basic     16,159,342     16,116,842  
Weighted average common shares - diluted     16,238,701     16,191,065  
           
Cash dividends declared:          
  Quarterly dividend   $ 1.07   $ 1.06  
 


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Balance Sheets
     
(in thousands, except share data) March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024
     
Assets    
     
Cash and due from banks $ 154,536   $ 122,363  
Money market instruments   83,078     38,203  
Investment securities   1,042,163     1,100,861  
Loans   7,883,735     7,817,128  
Allowance for credit losses   (88,130 )   (87,966 )
Loans, net   7,795,605     7,729,162  
Bank premises and equipment, net   66,327     69,522  
Goodwill and other intangible assets   162,758     163,032  
Other real estate owned   119     938  
Other assets   582,026     581,269  
Total assets $ 9,886,612   $ 9,805,350  
     
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity    
     
Deposits:    
Noninterest bearing $ 2,637,577   $ 2,612,708  
Interest bearing   5,564,118     5,530,818  
Total deposits   8,201,695     8,143,526  
Borrowings   270,757     280,083  
Other liabilities   135,118     137,893  
Total liabilities $ 8,607,570   $ 8,561,502  
     
     
Shareholders' Equity:    
Preferred shares (200,000 shares authorized; no shares outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024) $   $  
Common shares (No par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 17,623,104 shares issued at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024)   459,529     463,706  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes   (34,659 )   (46,175 )
Retained earnings   1,002,110     977,599  
Treasury shares (1,431,757 shares at March 31, 2025 and 1,464,122 shares at December 31, 2024)   (147,938 )   (151,282 )
Total shareholders' equity $ 1,279,042   $ 1,243,848  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 9,886,612   $ 9,805,350  


 
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets
       
  Three Months Ended  
  March 31  
(in thousands)   2025     2024    
       
Assets      
       
Cash and due from banks $ 127,229   $ 143,714    
Money market instruments   287,016     155,511    
Investment securities   1,069,620     1,368,527    
Loans   7,833,234     7,482,650    
Allowance for credit losses   (88,825 )   (84,067 )  
Loans, net   7,744,409     7,398,583    
Bank premises and equipment, net   68,992     74,919    
Goodwill and other intangible assets   162,938     164,137    
Other real estate owned   918     1,088    
Other assets   584,485     556,899    
Total assets $ 10,045,607   $ 9,863,378    
       
       
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity      
       
Deposits:      
Noninterest bearing $ 2,578,838   $ 2,569,030    
Interest bearing   5,793,915     5,644,088    
Total deposits   8,372,753     8,213,118    
Borrowings   269,254     361,703    
Other liabilities   133,341     130,373    
Total liabilities $ 8,775,348   $ 8,705,194    
       
Shareholders' Equity:      
Preferred shares $   $    
Common shares   464,046     463,518    
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes   (39,942 )   (67,343 )  
Retained earnings   997,399     917,645    
Treasury shares   (151,244 )   (155,636 )  
Total shareholders' equity $ 1,270,259   $ 1,158,184    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 10,045,607   $ 9,863,378    
 


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Income - Linked Quarters
           
  2025 2024 2024 2024 2024
(in thousands, except per share data) 1st QTR 4th QTR 3rd QTR 2nd QTR 1st QTR
           
Interest income:          
Interest and fees on loans $ 120,648   $ 120,870   $ 120,203   $ 115,318   $ 111,211  
Interest on debt securities:          
Taxable   7,130     8,641     10,228     10,950     11,899  
Tax-exempt   1,269     1,351     1,381     1,382     1,410  
Other interest income   3,153     2,751     1,996     1,254     2,120  
Total interest income   132,200     133,613     133,808     128,904     126,640  
           
Interest expense:          
Interest on deposits:          
Demand and savings deposits   18,436     19,802     22,762     20,370     19,855  
Time deposits   6,770     7,658     7,073     7,525     7,338  
Interest on borrowings   2,617     2,708     2,859     3,172     3,824  
Total interest expense   27,823     30,168     32,694     31,067     31,017  
           
Net interest income   104,377     103,445     101,114     97,837     95,623  
           
Provision for credit losses   756     3,935     5,315     3,113     2,180  
           
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   103,621     99,510     95,799     94,724     93,443  
           
Other income   25,746     31,064     36,530     28,794     26,200  
           
Other expense   78,164     83,241     85,681     75,189     77,228  
           
Income before income taxes   51,203     47,333     46,648     48,329     42,415  
           
Income taxes   9,046     8,703     8,431     8,960     7,211  
           
Net income $ 42,157   $ 38,630   $ 38,217   $ 39,369   $ 35,204  
           
Per common share:          
Net income - basic $ 2.61   $ 2.39   $ 2.37   $ 2.44   $ 2.18  
Net income - diluted $ 2.60   $ 2.37   $ 2.35   $ 2.42   $ 2.17  
 


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Detail of other income and other expense - Linked Quarters
           
    2025     2024     2024     2024     2024  
(in thousands) 1st QTR 4th QTR 3rd QTR 2nd QTR 1st QTR
           
Other income:          
Income from fiduciary activities $ 10,994   $ 11,122   $ 10,615   $ 10,728   $ 10,024  
Service charges on deposit accounts   2,407     2,319     2,362     2,214     2,106  
Other service income   2,936     3,277     3,036     2,906     2,524  
Debit card fee income   6,089     6,511     6,539     6,580     6,243  
Bank owned life insurance income   1,512     1,519     2,057     1,565     2,629  
ATM fees   335     415     471     458     496  
Pension settlement gain       365     5,783          
(Loss) gain on the sale of OREO, net   (229 )   (74 )   2     (7 )   121  
Loss on sale of debt securities, net       (128 )           (398 )
(Loss) gain on equity securities, net   (862 )   1,852     1,557     358     (687 )
Other components of net periodic benefit income   2,344     2,651     2,204     2,204     2,204  
Miscellaneous   220     1,235     1,904     1,788     938  
Total other income $ 25,746   $ 31,064   $ 36,530   $ 28,794   $ 26,200  
           
Other expense:          
Salaries $ 36,216   $ 37,254   $ 38,370   $ 35,954   $ 35,733  
Employee benefits   10,516     10,129     10,162     9,873     11,560  
Occupancy expense   3,519     2,929     3,731     2,975     3,181  
Furniture and equipment expense   2,301     2,375     2,571     2,454     2,583  
Data processing fees   10,529     10,450     11,764     9,542     8,808  
Professional fees and services   7,307     10,465     7,842     6,022     6,817  
Marketing   1,528     1,949     1,464     1,164     1,741  
Insurance   1,686     1,600     1,640     1,777     1,718  
Communication   1,202     1,104     955     1,002     1,036  
State tax expense   1,186     1,145     1,116     1,129     1,110  
Amortization of intangible assets   274     288     287     320     320  
Foundation contributions           2,000          
Miscellaneous   1,900     3,553     3,779     2,977     2,621  
Total other expense $ 78,164   $ 83,241   $ 85,681   $ 75,189   $ 77,228  
           


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Asset Quality Information
               
      Year ended December 31,
(in thousands, except ratios)   March 31, 2025   2024     2023     2022     2021     2020  
               
Allowance for credit losses:              
Allowance for credit losses, beginning of period   $ 87,966   $ 83,745   $ 85,379   $ 83,197   $ 85,675   $ 56,679  
Cumulative change in accounting principle; adoption of ASU 2022-02 in 2023 and ASU 2016-13 in 2021           383         6,090      
Charge-offs     3,605     18,334     10,863     9,133     5,093     10,304  
Recoveries     3,013     8,012     5,942     6,758     8,441     27,246  
Net charge-offs (recoveries)     592     10,322     4,921     2,375     (3,348 )   (16,942 )
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses     756     14,543     2,904     4,557     (11,916 )   12,054  
Allowance for credit losses, end of period   $ 88,130   $ 87,966   $ 83,745   $ 85,379   $ 83,197   $ 85,675  
               
General reserve trends:              
Allowance for credit losses, end of period   $ 88,130   $ 87,966   $ 83,745   $ 85,379   $ 83,197   $ 85,675  
Allowance on accruing purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans (purchased credit impaired ("PCI") loans for years 2020 and prior)                         167  
Allowance on purchased loans excluded from collectively evaluated loans (for years 2020 and prior)   N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A.   678  
Specific reserves on individually evaluated loans - accrual                     42     44  
Specific reserves on individually evaluated loans - nonaccrual     1,044     1,299     4,983     3,566     1,574     5,390  
General reserves on collectively evaluated loans   $ 87,086   $ 86,667   $ 78,762   $ 81,813   $ 81,581   $ 79,396  
               
Total loans   $ 7,883,735   $ 7,817,128   $ 7,476,221   $ 7,141,891   $ 6,871,122   $ 7,177,785  
Accruing PCD loans (PCI loans for years 2020 and prior)     2,139     2,174     2,835     4,653     7,149     11,153  
Purchased loans excluded from collectively evaluated loans (for years 2020 and prior)   N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A.   360,056  
Individually evaluated loans - accrual (k)     13,935     15,290         11,477     17,517     8,756  
Individually evaluated loans - nonaccrual     47,718     53,149     45,215     66,864     56,985     99,651  
Collectively evaluated loans   $ 7,819,943   $ 7,746,515   $ 7,428,171   $ 7,058,897   $ 6,789,471   $ 6,698,169  
               
Asset Quality Ratios:              
Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a % of average loans     0.03 %   0.14 %   0.07 %   0.03 %   (0.05) %   (0.24) %
Allowance for credit losses as a % of period end loans     1.12 %   1.13 %   1.12 %   1.20 %   1.21 %   1.19 %
General reserve as a % of collectively evaluated loans     1.11 %   1.12 %   1.06 %   1.16 %   1.20 %   1.19 %
               
Nonperforming assets:              
Nonaccrual loans   $ 61,929   $ 68,178   $ 60,259   $ 79,696   $ 72,722   $ 117,368  
Accruing troubled debt restructurings (for years 2022 and prior) (k)   N.A. N.A. N.A.   20,134     28,323     20,788  
Loans past due 90 days or more     1,219     1,754     859     1,281     1,607     1,458  
Total nonperforming loans   $ 63,148   $ 69,932   $ 61,118   $ 101,111   $ 102,652   $ 139,614  
Other real estate owned     119     938     983     1,354     775     1,431  
Other nonperforming assets                     2,750     3,164  
Total nonperforming assets   $ 63,267   $ 70,870   $ 62,101   $ 102,465   $ 106,177   $ 144,209  
Percentage of nonaccrual loans to period end loans     0.79 %   0.87 %   0.81 %   1.12 %   1.06 %   1.64 %
Percentage of nonperforming loans to period end loans     0.80 %   0.89 %   0.82 %   1.42 %   1.49 %   1.95 %
Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end loans     0.80 %   0.91 %   0.83 %   1.43 %   1.55 %   2.01 %
Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end total assets     0.64 %   0.72 %   0.63 %   1.04 %   1.11 %   1.55 %
               
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.
 


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Asset Quality Information (continued)
               
      Year ended December 31,
(in thousands, except ratios)   March 31, 2025 2024 2023 2022 2021 2020
               
New nonaccrual loan information:              
Nonaccrual loans, beginning of period   $ 68,178 $ 60,259 $ 79,696 $ 72,722 $ 117,368 $ 90,080
New nonaccrual loans     14,767   65,535   48,280   64,918   38,478   103,386
Resolved nonaccrual loans     21,016   57,616   67,717   57,944   83,124   76,098
Nonaccrual loans, end of period   $ 61,929 $ 68,178 $ 60,259 $ 79,696 $ 72,722 $ 117,368
               
Individually evaluated nonaccrual commercial loan portfolio information (period end):
Unpaid principal balance   $ 51,134 $ 58,158 $ 47,564 $ 68,639 $ 57,609 $ 100,306
Prior charge-offs     3,416   5,009   2,349   1,775   624   655
Remaining principal balance     47,718   53,149   45,215   66,864   56,985   99,651
Specific reserves     1,044   1,299   4,983   3,566   1,574   5,390
Book value, after specific reserves   $ 46,674 $ 51,850 $ 40,232 $ 63,298 $ 55,411 $ 94,261
               
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.
 


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION  
Financial Reconciliations        
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS        
  THREE MONTHS ENDED  
(in thousands, except share and per share data) March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 March 31, 2024  
Net interest income $ 104,377   $ 103,445   $ 95,623    
less purchase accounting accretion related to NewDominion and Carolina Alliance acquisitions   175     250     352    
less interest income on former Vision Bank relationships   1,019     38     2    
Net interest income - adjusted $ 103,183   $ 103,157   $ 95,269    
         
Provision for credit losses $ 756   $ 3,935   $ 2,180    
less recoveries on former Vision Bank relationships   (1,097 )       (953 )  
Provision for credit losses - adjusted $ 1,853   $ 3,935   $ 3,133    
         
Other income $ 25,746   $ 31,064   $ 26,200    
less loss on sale of debt securities, net       (128 )   (398 )  
less pension settlement gain       365        
less impact of strategic initiatives   (914 )   117     (155 )  
less Vision related (loss) gain on the sale of OREO, net   (229 )       121    
less other service income related to former Vision Bank relationships   3     299     7    
Other income - adjusted $ 26,886   $ 30,411   $ 26,625    
         
Other expense $ 78,164   $ 83,241   $ 77,228    
less core deposit intangible amortization related to NewDominion and Carolina Alliance acquisitions   274     288     320    
less building demolition costs       44     65    
less direct expenses related to collection of payments on former Vision Bank loan relationships   276     215        
Other expense - adjusted $ 77,614   $ 82,694   $ 76,843    
         
Tax effect of adjustments to net income identified above (i) $ (126 ) $ (83 ) $ (104 )  
         
Net income - reported $ 42,157   $ 38,630   $ 35,204    
Net income - adjusted (h) $ 41,682   $ 38,319   $ 34,811    
         
Diluted earnings per common share $ 2.60   $ 2.37   $ 2.17    
Diluted earnings per common share, adjusted (h) $ 2.57   $ 2.35   $ 2.15    
         
Annualized return on average assets (a)(b)   1.70 %   1.54 %   1.44 %  
Annualized return on average assets, adjusted (a)(b)(h)   1.68 %   1.52 %   1.42 %  
         
Annualized return on average tangible assets (a)(b)(e)   1.73 %   1.56 %   1.46 %  
Annualized return on average tangible assets, adjusted (a)(b)(e)(h)   1.71 %   1.55 %   1.44 %  
         
Annualized return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b)   13.46 %   12.32 %   12.23 %  
Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, adjusted (a)(b)(h)   13.31 %   12.22 %   12.09 %  
         
Annualized return on average tangible equity (a)(b)(c)   15.44 %   14.17 %   14.24 %  
Annualized return on average tangible equity, adjusted (a)(b)(c)(h)   15.27 %   14.06 %   14.08 %  
         
Efficiency ratio (g)   59.79 %   61.60 %   63.07 %  
Efficiency ratio, adjusted (g)(h)   59.39 %   61.63 %   62.72 %  
         
Annualized net interest margin (g)   4.62 %   4.51 %   4.28 %  
Annualized net interest margin, adjusted (g)(h)   4.57 %   4.50 %   4.26 %  
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.
 


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION  
Financial Reconciliations (continued)        
         
(a) Reported measure uses net income
(b) Averages are for the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024, as appropriate
(c) Net income for each period divided by average tangible equity during the period. Average tangible equity equals average shareholders' equity during the applicable period less average goodwill and other intangible assets during the applicable period.
         
RECONCILIATION OF AVERAGE SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TO AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY:  
  THREE MONTHS ENDED  
  March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 March 31, 2024  
AVERAGE SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,270,259 $ 1,247,680 $ 1,158,184  
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets   162,938   163,221   164,137  
AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY $ 1,107,321 $ 1,084,459 $ 994,047  
         
(d) Tangible equity divided by common shares outstanding at period end. Tangible equity equals total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case at the end of the period.
         
RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TO TANGIBLE EQUITY:
  March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 March 31, 2024  
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,279,042 $ 1,243,848 $ 1,161,979  
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets   162,758   163,032   163,927  
TANGIBLE EQUITY $ 1,116,284 $ 1,080,816 $ 998,052  
         
(e) Net income for each period divided by average tangible assets during the period. Average tangible assets equal average assets less average goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case during the applicable period.
         
RECONCILIATION OF AVERAGE ASSETS TO AVERAGE TANGIBLE ASSETS  
  THREE MONTHS ENDED  
  March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 March 31, 2024  
AVERAGE ASSETS $ 10,045,607 $ 10,008,328 $ 9,863,378  
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets   162,938   163,221   164,137  
AVERAGE TANGIBLE ASSETS $ 9,882,669 $ 9,845,107 $ 9,699,241  
         
(f) Tangible equity divided by tangible assets. Tangible assets equal total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case at the end of the period.
         
RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL ASSETS TO TANGIBLE ASSETS:
  March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 March 31, 2024  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 9,886,612 $ 9,805,350 $ 9,881,077  
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets   162,758   163,032   163,927  
TANGIBLE ASSETS $ 9,723,854 $ 9,642,318 $ 9,717,150  
         
(g) Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing total other expense by the sum of fully taxable equivalent net interest income and other income. Fully taxable equivalent net interest income reconciliation is shown assuming a 21% corporate federal income tax rate. Additionally, net interest margin is calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis by dividing fully taxable equivalent net interest income by average interest earning assets, in each case during the applicable period.
         
RECONCILIATION OF FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME TO NET INTEREST INCOME
  THREE MONTHS ENDED  
  March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 March 31, 2024  
Interest income $ 132,200 $ 133,613 $ 126,640  
Fully taxable equivalent adjustment   607   617   616  
Fully taxable equivalent interest income $ 132,807 $ 134,230 $ 127,256  
Interest expense   27,823   30,168   31,017  
Fully taxable equivalent net interest income $ 104,984 $ 104,062 $ 96,239  
         
(h) Adjustments to net income for each period presented are detailed in the non-GAAP reconciliations of net interest income, provision for credit losses, other income, other expense and tax effect of adjustments to net income.
(i) The tax effect of adjustments to net income was calculated assuming a 21% corporate federal income tax rate.
(j) Pre-tax, pre-provision ("PTPP") net income is calculated as net income, plus income taxes, plus the provision for credit losses, in each case during the applicable period. PTPP net income is a common industry metric utilized in capital analysis and review. PTPP is used to assess the operating performance of Park while excluding the impact of the provision for credit losses.
 


RECONCILIATION OF PRE-TAX, PRE-PROVISION NET INCOME
  THREE MONTHS ENDED
  March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 March 31, 2024
Net income $ 42,157 $ 38,630 $ 35,204  
Plus: Income taxes   9,046   8,703   7,211  
Plus: Provision for credit losses   756   3,935   2,180  
Pre-tax, pre-provision net income $ 51,959 $ 51,268 $ 44,595  
         
(k) Effective January 1, 2023, Park adopted Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2022-02. Among other things, this ASU eliminated the concept of troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs"). As a result of the adoption of this ASU and elimination of the concept of TDRs, total nonperforming loans ("NPLs") and total nonperforming assets ("NPAs") each decreased by $20.1 million effective January 1, 2023. Additionally, as a result of the adoption of this ASU, accruing individually evaluated loans decreased by $11.5 million effective January 1, 2023.
 

Media contact: Michelle Hamilton, 740-349-6014, media@parknationalbank.com

Investor contact: Brady Burt, 740-322-6844, investor@parknationalbank.com

