Smart Glass Country Unveils Expanded Smart Film Portfolio with Tiered Clarity and Warranty Options

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smart Glass Country is pleased to announce the debut of its versatile smart film collection designed to address a wide range of architectural and design requirements. The Classic, Crystal Clear, and Ultra Clear Smart Films employ advanced Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal (PDLC) technology to transform ordinary glass into a dynamic privacy solution, while delivering exceptional light transmission, minimal haze, and tiered warranty coverage.At its core, the Ultra Clear Smart Film leads the series with a haze measurement of just 2.2%, coupled with a seven year warranty—setting a new industry benchmark for visual fidelity. Crafted for commanding environments such as boardrooms, high end hospitality spaces, and sun flooded atriums, Ultra Clear provides virtually imperceptible transparency when in its clear state and swift, uniform opacity when privacy is required.Sitting between performance and value, Crystal Clear Smart Film achieves 97% light passage and carries a five year warranty. Its balance of optical excellence and durability makes it particularly well suited for corporate offices, medical suites, and conference facilities where frequent switching cycles demand reliable, high quality results over time.Furthermore, for projects constrained by budget yet unwilling to sacrifice essential functionality, Classic Smart Film delivers 96% transparency and a three year warranty. It represents a practical choice for residential renovations, retail displays, and interior partitions, offering all the core benefits of switchable glass at a competitive price point.“Design professionals and building owners now have access to a tailored smart film solution for virtually any application,” says Dmitri Maxim, Chief Executive Officer of Smart Glass Country. “By offering three distinct clarity grades and warranty levels, we enable seamless specification and installation, whether the priority is high end aesthetics, long term performance, or cost efficiency.”To ensure its products are user-friendly, each film applies easily to standard glass surfaces and integrates smoothly with electrical switches, touch panels, or automated building management systems. By eliminating the need for conventional window treatments, Smart Glass Country’s films preserve natural daylight, enable open sightlines, and contribute to energy efficient interior environments.Samples of the Classic, Crystal Clear, and Ultra Clear films are available for immediate review. Smart Glass Country’s technical advisors stand ready to assist with product selection, installation guidance, and system integration to ensure optimal performance for every project.To learn more about the new smart film offerings or to request samples, visit www.smartglasscountry.com About Smart Glass CountrySmart Glass Country is the premier provider of advanced smart glass and smart film products across North America. Specializing in PDLC based switchable solutions, the company partners with architects, designers, contractors, and building owners to deliver privacy on demand systems that enhance light management, energy efficiency, and interior design. With a focus on quality, innovation, and customer service, Smart Glass Country continues to set new standards in the smart glass industry.

