Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,016 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,164 in the last 365 days.

Hubbell Incorporated Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Shelton, CT, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.32 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend will be paid June 16, 2025 to shareholders of record on May 30, 2025. 

Hubbell Incorporated is a leading manufacturer of utility and electrical solutions enabling customers to operate critical infrastructure reliably and efficiently. With 2024 revenues of $5.6 billion, Hubbell solutions energize economies and electrify communities in front of and behind the meter. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.

Contact:     Dan Innamorato
                   Hubbell Incorporated
                   40 Waterview Drive
                   P.O Box 1000
                   Shelton, CT 06484


Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Hubbell Incorporated Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Electronics Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more