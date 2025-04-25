Toll Brothers Apartment Living® and CrossHarbor Capital Partners Announce the Grand Opening of Julius, a Luxury Apartment Community in Stamford

The seven-story community offers 356 modern residences and resort-style amenities in the heart of Stamford

STAMFORD, Conn., April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers Apartment Living®, the rental subsidiary of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, in partnership with CrossHarbor Capital Partners, announces the grand opening of Julius, a luxury apartment community in downtown Stamford, Connecticut. Financed with a $94 million construction loan facility from Capital One, N.A. as agent and Comerica Bank, Julius welcomed its first residents in September 2024. The community celebrated its grand opening this week with a ribbon-cutting event attended by development partners, local officials, and community members.

Located at 777 Summer Street, Julius offers 356 thoughtfully designed studio, one-, and two-bedroom residences. Each apartment home features white gloss cabinetry with soft-close doors and drawers, quartz kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances, oversized closets with built-in storage and shelving, and smart home technology, including keyless entry and smart thermostats. Select residences also include options for dens, lofts, and private balconies or terraces, providing flexible living spaces for residents.





“We are pleased to announce the opening of Julius, our first Toll Brothers Apartment Living community in Connecticut,” said John McCullough, President of Toll Brothers Apartment Living. “Julius exemplifies our commitment to delivering exceptional living experiences in the heart of thriving locations. With its modern design, upscale amenities, and proximity to Stamford’s vibrant downtown, Julius offers residents a unique blend of style, comfort, and convenience.”

Residents of Julius enjoy a wide array of modern amenities, including a resort-style pool; a courtyard with lounge seating, firepits, and an outdoor kitchen; a fitness center with strength, cardio, and flex studios; and a resident lounge with hospitality bar, elegant fireplace, and private and shared coworking spaces. Additional amenities include a rooftop lounge; a private dining room; a game lounge with billiards and a card room; a sports theater and golf/sports simulator; a creative makers space and art studio; and a pet spa and outdoor dog run. The community also offers a parking garage with EV charging stations, as well as bike storage and a repair room.





“Julius sets a new standard for luxury living in Stamford,” said Bryan Oos, Regional Director of Acquisitions & Development for Toll Brothers Apartment Living in the Northeast region. “This community’s blend of sophisticated design, top-tier amenities, and an unbeatable location makes it an ideal choice for residents seeking an elevated lifestyle.”

Situated in the heart of Stamford, Julius is located close to top-rated dining, entertainment, and retail, and just a 45-minute train ride to Manhattan. The community boasts a WalkScore® of 95, making it the perfect choice for residents seeking an urban, yet connected lifestyle.

For more information about Julius, visit LiveJulius.com.





ABOUT TOLL BROTHERS APARTMENT LIVING®

Toll Brothers Apartment Living® is the apartment development division of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), an award-winning Fortune 500 company, and the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. Toll Brothers Apartment Living brings the same quality, luxury, and service for which Toll Brothers is known to its exceptional rental and mixed-use communities in select markets, including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC. Toll Brothers Apartment Living communities combine the energy of vibrant locations with unparalleled amenities, resident services, design, and the expertise of America’s Luxury Home Builder®. In 2024, Toll Brothers Apartment Living was named to the National Multifamily Housing Council’s Top 25 Largest Developers list, the fifth year it has been so recognized. The firm has completed over 10,000 units nationally, with more than 18,000 units in production.

For more information visit TollBrothersApartmentLiving.com.

ABOUT TOLL BROTHERS

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine.

For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com



