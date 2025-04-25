Animal Alliance of Canada Continues Decades-Long ‘No Pets in Research’ Campaign on World Day for Animals in Labs

The group reiterates opposition to animal experimentation and urges protection for lost and surrendered pets from use in laboratories

TORONTO, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of World Day for Animals in Laboratories (April 24), Animal Alliance of Canada renewed its call to protect animals from the suffering of experimentation.

Although it is impossible to know the exact number as not all labs are required to report, each year, at least three million animals are subjected to experiments in Canadian labs – enduring pain, distress, and often, death in the name of research. Animal Alliance of Canada, a national animal advocacy organization, opposes this continued reliance on animal testing and is particularly focused on ending the use of pets in research facilities.

For decades, the Animal Alliance’s “No Pets in Research” campaign has fought to stop lost and surrendered companion animals from ending up in laboratories for use in research. The practice of selling or donating shelter pets to laboratories remains legal in Ontario – the only province that explicitly mandates it.



As a result, more than 5,000 lost or abandoned dogs and cats are taken from Ontario pounds and shelters by research facilities each year. In fact, over 25,000 pet dogs and cats were sent from Ontario shelters to labs over a recent five-year period. Once these pets disappear into the world of animal research, it is nearly impossible for families to find out their fate. Animal Alliance warns that beloved family pets – who should be returned home or adopted out – are instead being used as test subjects behind closed doors.

“World Day for Animals in Labs is a stark reminder that countless animals, including our pets, suffer behind laboratory doors,” said Lia Laskaris, CEO of Animal Alliance of Canada.



“We started the No Pets in Research campaign decades ago, doing direct rescue of animals destined for research labs, because no one should ever lose a dog or cat and later discover they were sold to a lab. These animals are cherished family members, not disposable research tools. We’ve been working to end this cruel and outdated practice, and we won’t stop until it’s banned once and for all.”

Animal Alliance of Canada is also shining a light on the broader issue of oversight and accountability in animal experimentation. The organization released a report scrutinizing the Canadian Council on Animal Care (CCAC) – the national body responsible for overseeing the use of animals in science. The findings are alarming: Canada is the only G7 country without federal laws regulating animal experimentation, relying instead on the CCAC’s voluntary guidelines.

Animal Alliance is encouraging the public to take action. Concerned citizens can support the No Pets in Research campaign by visiting animalalliance.ca/campaigns/pets-research , joining the mailing list for updates, and by spreading awareness of the issue.

About Animal Alliance of Canada: Animal Alliance of Canada is a not-for-profit animal protection organization founded in 1990. For over 30 years, Animal Alliance of Canada has campaigned on behalf of animals of all species. From lobbying for legislative change to public education and grassroots campaigns, Animal Alliance works to protect wildlife, companion animals, lab animals, and farmed animals through constructive advocacy and electoral action.

Media Contact:

Bianca Del Bois, Director of Development & Communications, Animal Alliance of Canada

Office: 416-462-9541

Email: bianca@animalalliance.ca

