5 Hot Topics Shaping the ENR FutureTech 2025 Agenda

Tech in Construction has come a long way from Digital Twins to Mentoring in AI. ENR FutureTech always brings out top thought leadership to help drive beneficial change

SAN FRANCISCO, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENR FutureTech 2025 , the construction industry’s premier technology conference, is set to return this year with a bold focus on the innovations redefining how projects are delivered, managed, and sustained. This year's agenda highlights five key technology trends that are set to shape the future of the AEC industry, addressing not only internal operational efficiencies but also the growing imperative to serve the long-term needs of infrastructure owners.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

"As AEC firms continue to lead on innovation, there's a growing recognition that technology must not only enhance project execution but also support owners' long-term operational goals," says Scott Seltz, Publisher of Engineering News-Record. "The ENR FutureTech 2025 agenda reflects this dual focus, offering insights and case studies that bridge the gap between construction and enduring asset performance."

The following hot topics will be at the center of ENR FutureTech 2025 theme:

Listening to the Owner: Transportation Infrastructure Owners Converge on Construction Technology Needs

Owners are becoming key drivers of construction innovation. This session will explore how infrastructure owners are aligning with AEC partners to implement tech solutions that ensure better facility performance and lifecycle management. It’s Time for an RFP Reset

Effective Requests for Proposals (RFPs) are critical to communicating technology expectations and deliverables. Industry leaders will examine how owners can better articulate their digital needs, and how contractors can interpret and execute those visions more effectively. Technology for the Care and Feeding of Digital Twins

Digital twin technology continues to mature, offering unprecedented operational insights. This session will explore real-world applications that integrate digital twins from the design phase through to long-term facility maintenance. Rethinking Capital Planning

Capital planning is evolving due to increased budget scrutiny and growing project complexity. Sessions will explore how asset-centric project management reshapes how public agencies and developers evaluate and prioritize infrastructure investments. AI-Aided Design Review and Faster, Better, Cheaper Reality Capture

Artificial intelligence and reality capture tools are accelerating design validation and field data collection. FutureTech will feature sessions on how these technologies are improving efficiency, accuracy, and decision-making across project lifecycles.



In addition to these sessions, another focus of the 2025 edition of ENR FutureTech is more internal for AEC firms. This focus features presentations about implementing some emerging technologies to improve AEC operations, like -

Mentoring Meets AI. Saying Goodbye to the RFI? Closing the Change Order Gap Untangling the Supply Chain with a Bit of AI Private Eyes: Training a Proprietary AI Detective for Your Data Only Tightening Up: Innovators Run on Idea; Designers and Builders Run on ROI Field Forward: Driving Vital Data to the Workers on the Jobsite



As always, ENR FutureTech also embraces bold ideas that shape the future. These topics are just a glimpse into a robust agenda that will also include discussions on supply chain transformation, rapidly improving AI tools, and emerging technology horizons. The event aims to foster greater collaboration between owners and builders while providing practical strategies for tech implementation.

Produced by Engineering News-Record, a trusted voice in the construction industry for over 150 years, ENR FutureTech 2025 will feature insightful keynotes, thought-provoking panels, hands-on demos, and immersive networking experiences designed to equip attendees with tools to drive innovation, productivity, and resilience across projects and organizations.

For the full speaker lineup, agenda, and registration, please visit the website here .

About ENR FutureTech:

ENR FutureTech is the premier forum for architecture, engineering, and construction professionals to discover the emerging technologies and advancements revolutionizing industry productivity, safety, and profitability. Produced annually by ENR—the trusted authority in engineering and construction news, FutureTech embodies the media brand’s legacy of integrity and insight. The event showcases thought-provoking keynotes, expert-led panels, hands-on workshops, and cutting-edge exhibitions, all centered around the latest innovations shaping the future of construction. Learn more: https://bit.ly/ENR-FutureTech

For media queries and other information about the event, please contact:

Press Contact:

Girish Jaggi

Senior Account Manager

The MicDrop Agency

girish@themicdropagency.com

+1 (289) 623 3627

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.