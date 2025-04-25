National Advertising Review Board Recommends Olly Discontinue or Modify Certain Advertising Claims for Olly Kids Chillax Supplement

New York, NY, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A panel of BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Review Board (NARB), the appellate advertising body of BBB National Programs, has recommended that Olly PBC discontinue or modify six challenged advertising claims concerning its Kids Chillax dietary supplement’s ability to support calm and relaxed moods in children.

The underlying National Advertising Division (NAD) case (#7350) was initiated by Bayer Healthcare LLC, a competitor in dietary supplements for children. Bayer challenged several advertising claims for Olly’s Kids Chillax, promoted as dietary supplement intended to support children’s moods, among other things.

NARB’s panel’s review centered on six Kids Chillax claims defended by Olly during the NAD proceedings, including statements on the benefits of the ingredient L-theanine, such as asserting that L-theanine functions as “Captain Calm” and "works to support a relaxed state of mind." The panel also considered non-ingredient-specific claims that "Chillax supports a calm and relaxed mood" and "relaxed state of mind."

In evaluating these claims, NAD had concluded inter alia that a number of flaws with the Olly-commissioned clinical study rendered it unreliable to support the challenged express claims.

The NARB panel supported NAD’s assessment, finding that the Chillax Study did not, and could not, provide statistically relevant data to show that young children received the advertised benefits from consuming Chillax. The panel also concluded that the Chillax Study presented no evidence that child users of Chillax would “stay engaged.”

Based on these findings, the NARB panel determined that NAD’s decision should be affirmed and recommended that Olly discontinue the challenged advertising claims for its Kids Chillax product, noting that Olly is free to modify its advertising to be consistent with the results of the underlying testing and research.

In its advertiser statement, OLLY stated that it “will comply with the decision, despite its disappointment with the NARB Panel’s assessment.”

All BBB National Programs case decision summaries can be found in the case decision library. For the full text of NAD, NARB, and CARU decisions, subscribe to the online archive.

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than 20 globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, create fair competition for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

About the National Advertising Review Board (NARB): The National Advertising Review Board (NARB) is the appellate body for BBB National Programs’ advertising self-regulatory programs. NARB’s panel members include 85 distinguished volunteer professionals from the national advertising industry, agencies, and public members, such as academics and former members of the public sector. NARB serves as a layer of independent industry peer review that helps engender trust.



