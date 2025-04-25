Chief Justice Michael P. Boggs Joins HunterMaclean

HunterMaclean, a leading business law firm with offices in Savannah and St. Simons Island, is pleased to announce that Chief Justice Michael P. Boggs has joined the firm as a partner. Justice Boggs will concentrate on advising clients across a broad range of legal matters, including complex litigation, government-related issues, and strategic policy changes.

SAVANNAH, Ga, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



HunterMaclean, a leading business law firm with offices in Savannah and St. Simons Island, is pleased to announce that Chief Justice Michael P. Boggs has joined the firm as a partner. Justice Boggs will concentrate on advising clients across a broad range of legal matters, including complex litigation, government-related issues, and strategic policy changes.

“There are few individuals within our state who are as widely-respected as Justice Boggs,” said Shawn Kachmar, HunterMaclean’s managing partner. “His steady leadership, practical judgment, and commitment to community have been recognized on the local, statewide, and national level. We are honored he has decided to join HunterMaclean.”

With more than 35 years of experience in Georgia’s legal and public sectors, Justice Boggs has served at nearly every level of the state’s judiciary. He began as a Superior Court Judge in the Waycross Judicial Circuit, where he founded and presided over the court’s Drug Court Program. He was appointed to the Georgia Court of Appeals by Governor Nathan Deal, who later appointed him to the Supreme Court of Georgia. On the Supreme Court, his colleagues elected him to serve as Chief Justice. During his time on the appellate bench, he authored approximately 220 Supreme Court opinions and roughly 260 Court of Appeals opinions and orders. Justice Boggs was elected statewide to Georgia’s appellate courts without opposition on three occasions.

Throughout his judicial service, he helped lead the state’s judicial system through significant reforms and modernization efforts. As Chief Justice, Justice Boggs created committees to address AI and the Courts, Legal Regulatory Reform, and Judicial Security. He also served as chairman of the American Rescue Plan Act Funding Committee, where he oversaw the distribution of $106 million in federal funds to help Georgia courts reduce backlogs of serious violent felony cases. Earlier in his career, he also served in the Georgia House of Representatives, where he served on the Judiciary, Public Safety and Government Affairs committees, and chaired the Probate Law and Elections Law subcommittees.

Justice Boggs has a broad array of legal experience, including former service as a County Attorney, Special Assistant Attorney General and counsel to a regional development authority. While in private practice, he handled both civil and criminal matters, with experience in creditor bankruptcy litigation, property insurance defense, real estate transactions, banking law, and general business matters.

He has been widely recognized for his dedication to justice and public service, receiving honors such as the St. Thomas More Award, the State Bar of Georgia’s Spirit of Justice Award, and Leadership Georgia’s J.W. Fanning Award—the organization’s highest honor. In 2025, George Trend magazine also named him one of its “Most Influential Georgians.”

An advocate for his community, he has held a variety of board memberships, including the Mercer University Board of Trustees, Mercer University Law School Board of Visitors, and the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation. He is also a 2009 graduate of Leadership Georgia.

A native of South Georgia, Justice Boggs earned his B.A. from Georgia Southern College and his J.D. from the Mercer University School of Law.

ABOUT HUNTERMACLEAN

With offices in Savannah and St. Simons Island, HunterMaclean has extensive experience representing businesses and individuals in all areas of business litigation as well as in corporate, tax, real estate, health care, information technology, and logistics law. The firm’s clients include Fortune 500 companies, banks, hospitals, professional service organizations, nonprofits, and start-up ventures. For more information about HunterMaclean, call 912.236.0261 or visit www.huntermaclean.com.

Neilie Dunn Neilie Dunn Public Relations 912.441.9812 ndunn@neiliedunnpr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.