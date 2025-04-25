Submit Release
Lassonde Industries Inc. Will Hold a Conference Call to Discuss Its First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

ROUGEMONT, Quebec, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lassonde Industries Inc. (TSX: LAS.A) ("Lassonde" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2025 results on Friday, May 9, 2025. Mr. Vince Timpano, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Eric Gemme, Chief Financial Officer, will host the call.

OPEN TO: Investors, analysts, and all interested parties
DATE: Friday, May 9, 2025
TIME: 8:30 a.m. ET
CALL: 647-846-8280 (for overseas participants)
1-833-752-3549 (for other North American participants)
   

A live audio broadcast of the conference call will be available on the Corporation’s website, on the Investors page or here: https://www.gowebcasting.com/14018. The replay of the webcast will remain available at the same link until midnight, May 16, 2025.

THE PRESS RELEASE WILL BE PUBLISHED THE DAY PRIOR (MAY 8) AFTER MARKETS CLOSE.

Please connect 15 minutes before the conference begins.

If you are unable to call in at this time, you may access a recording of the meeting by dialing 1-855-669-9658 and entering the passcode 5250176 on your telephone keypad. This recording will be available on Friday, May 9, 2025 as of 12:00 p.m. until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, May 16, 2025.

Media wishing to quote an analyst should contact the analyst personally for permission.

About Lassonde

Headquartered in Canada and with operations across North America, Lassonde Industries Inc. is a leader in the food and beverage industry in North America. The Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets a wide range of national brand and private label products, including fruit juices and drinks, specialty food products, and fruit-based snacks. Lassonde also manufactures and markets cranberry sauces as well as selected wines, ciders and other selected alcoholic beverages. Altogether, Lassonde distributes over 3,500 unique products in approximately 200 formats across shelf-stable, chilled, and frozen categories.

The Corporation’s go-to-market strategy consists of (i) retail sales to food retailers and wholesalers such as supermarket chains, independent grocers, superstores, warehouse clubs, convenience stores, and major pharmacy chains and (ii) food service sales to restaurants, hotels, hospitals, schools, and wholesalers serving these institutions.

Lassonde operates 19 plants located in Canada and the United States through the expertise of over 2,900 full-time equivalent employees. To learn more, visit www.lassonde.com.

SOURCE: Lassonde Industries Inc.


For further information:

Investor contact:
Eric Gemme
Chief Financial Officer
Lassonde Industries Inc.
450-469-4926, extension 10456

Media contact:
Isabelle Nadeau
Lassonde Industries Inc.
450-469-4926, extension 10167
isabelle.nadeau@lassonde.com

