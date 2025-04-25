Grayscale Investments Appoints Ramona Boston as Chief Marketing Officer

New strategic hire bolsters firm’s growth with financial services expertise

Boston will join shortly after arrival of incoming COO Diana Zhang

STAMFORD, Conn., April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grayscale Investments, the world’s largest crypto-native asset management platform, today announced the appointment of Ramona Boston as Chief Marketing Officer, effective July 9. In this role, Boston will report to Chief Executive Officer Peter Mintzberg and will lead Grayscale’s marketing initiatives across strategy, brand, and product.

Boston joins from Apollo Global Management, where she spent the last eight years in senior roles, including most recently as Global Head of Client Marketing serving global wealth and institutional channels. At Apollo, Boston built a full-scale strategic marketing function, delivering integrated campaigns and differentiated client experiences to drive growth. She also led the creation and development of Apollo Academy, a premier education platform in the alternative asset management industry.

Prior to Apollo, Boston served as Global Head of Branding and Group Marketing at Credit Suisse, where she led global brand strategy and launched the bank’s first integrated marketing plan aligned with business priorities. Boston also previously served as Chief Marketing Officer at Morgan Stanley, where she managed the brand through major transitions, spearheading two rebranding initiatives with large-scale advertising campaigns and sponsorships.

“We are delighted to welcome Ramona to our leadership team at Grayscale,” said Peter Mintzberg, Grayscale’s Chief Executive Officer. “Her experience leading marketing and branding at top financial firms makes her the ideal choice to guide our marketing strategy. As we continue to grow and expand our footprint in the digital asset management landscape, Ramona’s proven track record uniquely positions us as we embark on our next phase of growth.”

“I am excited to join the leadership team at Grayscale, the largest crypto-native asset management platform,” said Ramona Boston. “Throughout my career, I have consistently led marketing teams through the evolution of the financial industry – introducing institutional, retail, and high net worth clients to new forms of investments, from public markets to private equity, private credit and now crypto assets. I am fully embracing this new frontier. I look forward to working with Peter, the senior leadership team, and Grayscale’s talented marketing team to build on the firm’s leadership in crypto investment innovation.”

Boston is the latest seasoned financial services leader to join Grayscale’s leadership team. Her appointment follows the recent addition of Diana Zhang as Chief Operating Officer, further strengthening executive leadership as the firm continues its growth trajectory.

About Grayscale Investments

Grayscale enables investors to access the digital economy through a family of future-forward investment products. Founded in 2013, Grayscale has a decade-long track record and deep expertise as an asset management firm focused on crypto investing. Investors, advisors, and allocators turn to Grayscale for single asset, diversified, and thematic exposure.

