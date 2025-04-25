SalesHood Promotes Josh Cruickshank Chief Customer Officer to Drive Global Customer Success and Deliver Business Impact For Our Customers

Cruickshank to lead global customer operations, driving adoption, retention, and measurable outcomes across SalesHood’s sales enablement platform.

San Francisco, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SalesHood, the leading sales enablement platform, is proud to announce the promotion of Josh Cruickshank to Chief Customer Officer. In his new role, Josh will lead the company’s global customer success and services teams, ensuring every customer achieves measurable outcomes and long-term success with SalesHood.

Josh has been an integral part of SalesHood’s journey for over six years, playing a pivotal role in shaping the company’s customer-centric culture and driving transformative business results for SalesHood’s global customer base.

“Josh’s stellar performance, unwavering commitment to our customers, and deep passion for the sales enablement industry make him the perfect choice for Chief Customer Officer,” said Elay Cohen, CEO and co-founder of SalesHood. “His leadership is instrumental in building trusted relationships and delivering outstanding value to our customers. I’m excited to see the impact he’ll continue to make in this next chapter.”

In response to his promotion, Josh shared:

“I’m honored and thrilled to step into the role of Chief Customer Officer at SalesHood. I’m incredibly proud of the team we’ve built and the success we’ve achieved together. I look forward to continuing to champion our customers and helping them grow, scale, and win with SalesHood.”

This promotion marks another key milestone in SalesHood’s commitment to elevating the customer experience and accelerating revenue performance through innovation, enablement, and trusted partnerships.

About SalesHood

SalesHood is a global leader in AI-driven revenue enablement, on a mission to empower salespeople to sell smarter and faster. SalesHood's purpose-built platform delivers repeatable revenue by activating content, ramping readiness, personalizing buyer engagement, and measuring impact at scale. Easy to use, fast to deploy, and consistently rated best-in-class for results and usability, SalesHood helps high-growth companies accelerate onboarding, improve rep performance, and drive in-quarter revenue growth. Trusted by leading teams at Copado, SmartRecruiters, and Frontline Education, SalesHood customers report win rate improvements of 50–200%, reduced coaching time for managers, and more selling time for sellers.

