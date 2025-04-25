InspireMD to Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

MIAMI, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InspireMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSPR), developer of the CGuard™ Prime carotid stent system for the treatment of carotid artery disease (CAD) and prevention of stroke, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2025 financial results on Friday, May 9, 2025. In conjunction with the release, InspireMD will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and recent highlights.

Interested parties may access the live earnings call via telephone by dialing 1-800-579-2543 for domestic callers or 1-785-424-1789 for international callers. The live webinar may be accessed by visiting InspireMD’s website or by registering below. A replay of the webinar will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will be archived on InspireMD’s website.

Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1713642&tp_key=1c3c464032

About InspireMD, Inc.

InspireMD seeks to utilize its proprietary MicroNet® technology to make its products the industry standard for carotid stenting by providing outstanding acute results and durable, stroke-free, long-term outcomes. InspireMD’s common stock is quoted on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol NSPR. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website. For more information, please visit www.inspiremd.com.

Investor Contact:



Craig Shore

Chief Financial Officer

InspireMD, Inc.

888-776-6804

craigs@inspiremd.com

Webb Campbell

Gilmartin Group LLC

Webb@gilmartinir.com

investor-relations@inspiremd.com

