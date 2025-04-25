TopBuild Achieves 2025 Great Place to Work Certification for Third Consecutive Year

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD), a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada, today announced that it has earned certification by Great Place to Work® for the third consecutive year. Great Place to Work is a global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and effective leadership, providing independent company assessments based employees’ direct feedback about their workplace experience.

“We are proud to again be recognized for building a workplace that supports development, provides career opportunities, ensures fair treatment, and values each employee. We remain committed to investing in our people and fostering a workplace built around our values of safety, integrity, focus, innovation, unity, community, and empowerment,” said Robert Buck, President and Chief Executive Officer.

About Great Place to Work™ Certification

Great Place to Work® Certification is the most definitive ‘Employer-of-Choice’ recognition that organizations aspire to achieve. The Certification is recognized world over by employees and employers alike and is considered the ‘Gold Standard’ in identifying and recognizing Great Workplace Cultures.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and related building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. We provide insulation installation services nationwide through our Installation segment which has more than 250 branches located across the United States. We distribute building and mechanical insulation, insulation accessories and other building product materials for the residential, commercial, and industrial end markets through our Specialty Distribution business. Our Specialty Distribution network encompasses more than 150 branches. To learn more about TopBuild, please visit our website at www.topbuild.com.

