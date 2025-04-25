Echo Launches Real Unique Tokenomics with Real Yield in USDC

Echo operates as a designated business for convertible virtual currency under the Regulatory Framework of the Isle of Man Financial Services Authority.

Douglas, Isle of Man, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Echo is about to launch a digital asset that intersects trading income with blockchain openness. The echo token, set to go live on May 15th, has a long list of promises for Web3 fans.

The token’s main trait is an actual yield in terms of USDC that is derived from the platform's everyday trading. The implementation of stablecoin income in the fundamental architecture of a centralized exchange token is done here.

Daily Rewards Backed by Revenue

Token holders receive 50% of fees generated by EchoX and Echo Pro. This distribution is in USDC and is an indicator of the top-line revenue from the platform. The ecosystem brings daily yield to its participant, and this system strongly connects the token value to the project’s performance.

Participation basically requires moving tokens to a designated savings account on the platform. Here, the tokens will not be locked and will, in fact, remain liquid.

Echo also has a buyback and burn mechanism, which works as follows:

- “Buyback”: A portion (10%) of every day’s trading fees is used to purchase Echo tokens from the open market.

- “Burn”: At this point, the bought tokens get destroyed. The idea here is to implement a classic deflation system. In fact, as supply decreases, the Echo token becomes scarcer in the future. This is a system that openly aims to make the token more valuable over time

Tokenomics Designed for Longevity

Echo’s total supply is capped at one billion tokens. Distribution is designed to support ecosystem growth while promoting long-term stability. Here are the key takeaways from the project's token distribution:

- Community Foundation: 30% (vesting over 50 months following 6-month cliff)

- Team: 20% (vesting over 34 months after cliff at 12 months)

- Marketing: 18% (50-month vesting, 6-month cliff)

- Liquidity Reserve: 15% (immediate circulation)

- Pre-Sale: 7% (3-months cliff)

- Whitelist Incentives: 5% (immediate circulation)

- Seed Round: 3% (vesting after 6-month cliff)

- Public Sale: 2% (available right away after the token launch)

Every allocation is aligned with a specific role in the overall strategy. Community, team, and early adopters are motivated by long-term alignment.

The token unlocks premium platform features, early access to features, and discounts on trading. Governance features let holders vote on product strategy and fund allocation. These processes are at the core of the platform's community-driven philosophy.

A Roadmap Centered on Integration

The first Echo rollout consists of the introduction of EchoX and the Echo Elite infrastructure. Future phases will introduce:

- On-platform custody with fiat conversion tools

- Peer-to-contract lending and borrowing mechanisms

- Advanced exchange tools through Echo Pro

- Integration of tokenized real-world assets (RWAs)

The team’s idea is that every characteristic will increase the usefulness while grounding the yield potential of the token.

About Echo

Echo operates under the Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) regime governed by the Isle of Man Financial Services Authority. The platform merges traditional financial tools with blockchain-native infrastructure. Its goal is to become a leader in digital asset management through utility-based tokens, transparent governance, and direct revenue sharing.

Echo’s public token sale is scheduled for May 15, 2025, on the official Echo platform. Interested participants should register early to secure access. Remaining tokens, if any, will be tradable on secondary markets.

For updates and community engagement, Echo maintains active channels on the social media pages below. The project’s official website is another valid source of information for anyone excited about Echo and its ambitions.

X (Twitter) | Telegram | Discord

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

