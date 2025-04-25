Tunnl Sets May 2025 Mainnet Launch for Bridgeless Interchain DeFi Protocol

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeless DeFi is becoming reality. Tunnl, a next-generation decentralized finance protocol, has announced that it will officially launch and roll out its TUN token in May 2025. The launch brings to life Tunnl’s vision of a fully interchain DeFi platform that allows users to trade and lend native assets across multiple blockchains—without bridges, wrapped tokens, or workarounds.





Tunnl is preparing to open access to a global DeFi audience in just a few weeks, delivering a protocol designed to unify fragmented liquidity and streamline cross-chain functionality like never before.

A Tunnl, Not a Bridge

Today’s cross‑chain trading typically means locking your BTC in a wrapped token, bridging it onto Ethereum or Polygon, then trading that wrapped asset against other tokens. Tunnl does away with that complexity entirely: you deposit native BTC from the Bitcoin network and trade directly against tokens on Ethereum, Polygon, Avalanche, Arbitrum, Tron and beyond.

Built on Three Pillars

Tunnl’s innovative design combines:

Off‑chain orderbook & matching engine for CEX‑grade speed and price discovery. On‑chain execution engine that settles trades natively across each blockchain. MPC vaults to securely manage assets across all supported chains.





Together, this stack seamlessly aggregates liquidity from every network—EVM and non‑EVM alike—so you never have to worry about which chain your tokens “live” on.

Deep, chain‑agnostic liquidity

At Tunnl, USDC deposits—whether on Polygon, Avalanche, or any CCTP‑connected chain—feed into a single aggregated USDC pool.

Your balance is chain‑agnostic , so you can trade any token on any chain against the same USDC liquidity.

USDC withdrawals automatically pull from the chain with the largest available USDC balance and, if needed, cascade through other networks via CCTP until your request is satisfied.

Regular withdrawals are handled on their native blockchains to your wallet on that native blockchain.

This unified USDC model delivers deeper orderbooks, tighter spreads, and minimal slippage for cross‑chain swaps.





Native interblockchain borrowing & margin

Borrow and lend natively across chains using the same on‑chain collateral:

Use any supported native token—BTC on Bitcoin, ETH on Ethereum, USDT on TRON, AVAX on Avalanche, and more—as collateral to borrow assets across chains with zero bridges required.

Enable margin trading with one click, opening larger positions or shorting assets you don’t hold, just like a centralized exchange.

Risk parameters (collateral multipliers, initial and maintenance margin requirements) keep positions safe, while our decentralized liquidation mechanism ensures solvency across networks.





Security by Design

Using MPC vaults, all cryptographic key operations are controlled by smart contracts. This ensures full custody over user funds while enabling instant access for trading, lending, and withdrawals across supported blockchains.

Mainnet Launch & TUN Token Coming May 2025

The Tunnl mainnet is set to go live in May 2025, alongside the rollout of the TUN token—fueling network participation and governance. The team is currently completing its final round of internal testing and integration audits to ensure readiness for launch.

This upcoming release signals a significant leap forward for DeFi, empowering users to engage in truly bridgeless, interchain trading and lending for the first time.

Why Tunnl stands out

Truly interblockchain: No other DEX lets you trade native assets across multiple blockchains in one place.

No other DEX lets you trade native assets across multiple blockchains in one place. Unified liquidity: Aggregated USDC pools deliver institutional‑grade depth and efficiency.

Aggregated USDC pools deliver institutional‑grade depth and efficiency. Integrated borrowing & margin: One platform for spot, margin, and lending—cross‑chain.

One platform for spot, margin, and lending—cross‑chain. CEX performance, DEX security: Off‑chain matching meets on‑chain settlement under MPC protection.

Tunnl is about to reshape the future of decentralized finance. Bookmark https://tunnl.exchange and follow https://x.com/TunnlExchange to be among the first to experience native cross-chain DeFi.

