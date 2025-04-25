Bitcoin has skyrocketed recently – SIX MINING provides you with stable passive income

London, UK, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- London, UK Apr 24, 2025 (Copper)





Affected by the latest trade policy of US President Donald Trump, the global market is volatile, but cryptocurrencies are rising against the trend - Bitcoin has broken through the $90,000 mark, up 5.01%, setting a new high since March. Against this backdrop, SIX MINING cloud mining platform has ushered in an investment boom and is an ideal choice for those seeking risk aversion and value-added. Join now and start your high-yield mining journey immediately.



How to join SIX MINING and earn daily income?

1、 Register Now: It only takes a minute to complete the registration and you will receive a $12 bonus upon successful registration.



2、Purchase a contract: Use $12 to purchase a $12 contract. Of course, you can also choose to purchase other contract packages.



The following chart illustrates the potential profits you can achieve.





Investment Plan Initial capital Daily income Profit after 40 days Profit after 80 days Profit after 120 days Experience Contract 100 $3.6 $144 $288 $432 Primary Contract 500 $6.3 $252 $504 $756 Primary Contract 1000 $13.2 $528 $1056 $1584 Primary Contract 3000 $44.4 $1776 $3552 $5328 Intermediate Contract 5000 $76.5 $3060 $6120 $9180

3、Sit back and wait for profit: Profits are settled every 24 hours, and the principal will be automatically returned to your SIX MINING account after the contract expires.

4. Affiliate Program:



(1) When user A recommends user B, user A will receive 3% of all investments made by user B.

(2) When user B recommends user C, user A will receive 1.5% of user C’s investment income, and user B will receive 3% of user C’s investment income.



Kind tips:

All referrals must register using the referral link to receive rewards. Contact the platform's online customer service on the 27th of each month to apply, and the fixed reward will be issued on the 3rd of the following month! The more invitations you make, the more rewards you will get!



Advantages of SIX MINING

1、Safe, efficient and stable

2、Transparent high-yield contracts

3、Provides a variety of cryptocurrency payment methods, such as BTC, ETH, USDT-ERC20, LTC, BCH, USDT-TRC20, XRP, SOL, DOGE, etc.

5、Fund security: All users' funds are securely stored in first-tier banks, and all personal information is protected by SSL encryption. We provide each investor with an insurance policy provided by AIG Insurance Company .

at last



As the global political and economic situation continues to change, decentralized assets such as Bitcoin are becoming the focus of investors. SIX MINING grasps the pulse of the market and provides users with efficient and secure cloud mining solutions.. Join now and let your assets grow steadily in turmoil.



To learn more about SIX MINING, please visit the official website: https://sixmining.com/



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation to invest and is not intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks. There is a possibility of loss of funds. You are strongly advised to perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.



Beverly Dana Department Manager SIX MINING info at sixmining.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.