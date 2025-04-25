A Place to Heal: Virtue Recovery Center Stands with Veterans and Families Across the United States

LAS VEGAS, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When military service ends, many Veterans find themselves facing a new kind of battle — one marked by PTSD, addiction, and the struggle to reconnect with daily life. With an average of 17 Veterans lost to suicide every day, Virtue Recovery Center is stepping in with a mission grounded in compassion, trust, and real support.

Cookie-cutter solutions don’t work for those who’ve faced the intense pressures of service, loss, or combat. That’s why some centers have developed Veteran-specific treatment programs shaped by years of collaboration with former service members.

In 2022, suicide was the leading cause of death among Veterans under 45, and heartbreaking stories like that of Marine Jason Carmack — who took his life after being denied private rehab — are far too common. It doesn’t have to be this way.

Centers in Las Vegas, Houston, and Oregon, are offering a safe, stigma-free space for Veterans to access care, including:

Trauma-focused therapy and Veteran PTSD treatment

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Substance use and relapse prevention programs

Peer-led support groups, medical drug detox and stabilization

and stabilization Long-term aftercare recovery planning



But beyond treatment, centers like Virtue Recovery provide something deeper: a space where Veterans are seen, respected, and understood — not as statistics, but as people carrying a heavy load.

“Whether it’s rebuilding confidence, learning new coping skills, or simply finding peace, our goal is to help Veterans step into a future they deserve,” says Michael Banis, Chief Development Officer at Virtue Recovery Center.

Recovery at Virtue isn’t just about sobriety — it’s about life. When a Veteran heals, the ripple effects reach their families, relationships, and communities.

If you or a loved one is struggling, help is available.

Because Veterans didn’t fight alone — and they shouldn’t have to heal alone either.

Virtue Recovery Center operates as a nationally recognized network of drug treatment facilities that provides evidence-based, compassionate care for people facing substance use disorders and mental health conditions alongside trauma. Virtue Recovery achieves actionable treatment through a combination of clinical excellence and human-centered techniques, utilizing specialized programs for Veterans, first responders, and underserved communities.

This release contains sensitive content related to mental health and suicide. If you or someone you know is struggling, please reach out to a professional or use the resources listed above.

Contact Virtue Recovery Center (866) 271-9748 VirtueRecoveryCenter.com Las Vegas, NV | Houston, TX | Oregon

