AppSOC Rebrands as PointGuard AI to Lead in Comprehensive AI Application Security

We’re entering a world where AI drives critical decisions, products, and infrastructure. Security can no longer be an afterthought. With PointGuard AI, we’re securing the AI that powers the future.” — Pravin Kothari, CEO of PointGuard AI

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AppSOC , a pioneer in application security posture management, today announced that it is rebranding as PointGuard AI to reflect its expanded mission: securing the full lifecycle of AI applications across modern enterprises. The new name aligns with the company’s accelerated momentum in AI security and its commitment to protecting the intelligent systems powering tomorrow’s innovations.Founded three years ago, AppSOC earned recognition for its orchestration, correlation, and governance across the application security stack. Building on this solid foundation, PointGuard AI is introducing an evolved platform that addresses the fast-emerging risks posed by artificial intelligence—from development through runtime.“This is more than a name change—it’s a reflection of our expanded purpose,” said Pravin Kothari, CEO of PointGuard AI. “We’re entering a world where AI drives critical decisions, products, and infrastructure. That means security can no longer be an afterthought. With PointGuard AI, we’re securing the AI that powers the future.”The new name draws on multiple meanings: “point” signifies precision and direction in securing key areas of risk throughout the AI lifecycle, while “guard” evokes the agility, defense, and leadership needed in today’s threat landscape.Next week at the RSA Conference, PointGuard AI will unveil Version 2.0 of its platform—introducing powerful new capabilities in AI discovery, model testing, security posture management, supply chain protection, and runtime defense. These additions extend the modular platform already trusted by organizations for AppSec and now being rapidly adopted for AI security.PointGuard AI (as AppSOC) is a finalist for the 2025 SC Award for Best Supply Chain Security and has been cited in several key Gartner reports on AI security trends. Current AppSOC customers will see continuity in product access and support, while gaining expanded opportunities to integrate AI protections seamlessly.About PointGuard AIPointGuard AI (formerly AppSOC) provides a unified security platform to protect modern applications and AI systems. Built for security, DevOps, and data science teams alike, the platform offers full-stack visibility and defense for today’s most critical digital assets. From securing traditional apps to protecting next-generation AI, PointGuard AI ensures enterprises can move fast—without compromising trust.

