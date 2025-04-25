IMA360 Achieves 112% Revenue Growth and Expands Partnerships with McKesson and BRP

IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IMA360 , a Texas-based provider of cloud-native profit optimization solutions , is pleased to announce it has recorded a 112% revenue growth in its 2024 fiscal year, in addition to acquiring industry leaders McKesson and BRP to its customer roster.According to the company, by leveraging artificial intelligence to automate pricing, rebate, royalty and chargeback management, as well as promotion optimization, IMA360’s platform delivers real-time, actionable insights that enable enterprises to make data-driven decisions across all revenue-management processes. The company’s end-to-end approach eliminates isolated decision-making, aligns cross-functional teams and drives improved margins even in competitive and volatile markets.“The results show the demand for our solutions in the current competitive and uncertain landscape,” says Anuj Gupta, Founder and CEO of IMA360. “They highlight the importance of our profit optimization platform . We are the first organization to build a profit optimization platform that manages and optimizes every revenue-management process impacting margins.”Founded in 2020, IMA360 takes its name from the concept of full-circle visibility: just as 360 degrees signifies completeness, the platform offers a comprehensive view of all profit drivers. Since its inception, the company has developed an all-in-one suite that integrates seamlessly with existing enterprise systems, supporting both pre-built industry-standard AI models and bespoke customizations tailored to each client’s data, operations and competitive landscape.To date, IMA360 has served organizations across the healthcare, manufacturing and automotive sectors. Its recent additions—McKesson, a leading U.S. distributor of pharmaceuticals and medical supplies, and BRP, a Canadian-headquartered innovator in powersports vehicles such as Ski-Doo—underscore the platform’s versatility and scalability. Through these partnerships, clients have gained the ability to implement dynamic pricing strategies, automate routine processes, and accelerate decision-making with confidence.For more information on IMA360’s profit optimization platform, visit https://ima360.com/ About IMA360IMA360 is a cloud-native profit optimization platform designed to help enterprises automate and enhance every aspect of revenue management. Built for scalability and performance, the platform integrates with existing ERP and CRM systems to deliver a unified view of profitability across pricing, rebates, royalties, chargebacks and promotions. Its AI-driven models are pre-configured for leading industries and can be customized to reflect unique business rules and market dynamics. A consultative partner to its clients, IMA360 works closely to understand specific operational challenges and deploy tailored strategies that drive measurable margin improvement.

