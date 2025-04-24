Easily Earn Daily Passive Income PAIRMiner Launches a Secure Platform Regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and Offers Exclusive Rewards for New Users

New FCA-regulated platform offers users a secure way to start earning profits with an exclusive $150 bonus to purchase mining computing power.





Image by PAIRMiner

LOS ANGELES, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAIRMiner, a cutting-edge platform offering mining computing power services , is pleased to announce the launch of its secure, FCA-regulated platform. This new platform provides a unique opportunity for users to start earning profit from mining activities quickly and safely.

As part of its official launch, the company is offering a special incentive to new users. Those who register for the platform will receive an exclusive bonus of US$150. This bonus can be used directly to purchase mining computing power, providing users with an easy way to start earning their first profit in a secure environment.

The platform is fully regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), ensuring that all users' investments and data are protected by the highest standards of financial and cybersecurity regulations. The FCA’s regulation offers peace of mind to users, knowing that their participation in mining activities is conducted within a compliant and secure framework.

Earning Potential with PAIRMiner

The platform makes it easy for users to get started, with contracts available at various price points and clear earning potentials. Here’s an example of how users can earn based on different contract prices:

Explore the potential profits you can earn with our flexible mining contracts, see how easy it is to get started!

These examples demonstrate the ease and profitability of using PAIRMiner’s platform , offering flexible contracts for users looking to enter the mining market with confidence.

To learn more about PAIRMiner or to start earning today, visit https://pairminer.com/xml/index.html#/ .

About PAIRMiner

PAIRMiner is a secure and user-friendly platform that allows individuals to purchase mining computing power and generate profits through various mining contracts. With a commitment to transparency and security, PAIRMiner is regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority, ensuring that all transactions are secure and compliant with industry standards.

Media Contact:

Heindrova

PAIRMiner

agnes@pairminer.com

https://pairminer.com/xml/index.html#/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fa287bb6-dabe-4c69-b483-504533c24717

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f732e65a-3ff1-4d2c-bab9-f0f0eeeb23d7

Explore the potential profits you can earn with our flexible mining contracts, see how easy it is to get started! Explore the potential profits you can earn with our flexible mining contracts, see how easy it is to get started! Image by PAIRMiner Image by PAIRMiner

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.