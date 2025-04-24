Ambia Energy Honored in the 2025 American Business Awards® for Industry-Leading Growth and Innovation

LINDON, Utah, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambia Energy has been awarded two prestigious honors in the 23rd Annual American Business Awards®. CEO Conner Ruggio received a Gold Stevie® Award for Best Entrepreneur in Energy, while COO Spencer Jensen earned a Silver Stevie® Award for Achievement in Management in Energy.

The American Business Awards are the USA’s premier business awards program. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. More than 250 professionals participated as judges in determining this year’s winners.

Judges commended Ruggio for “an outstanding job leading Ambia through a period of incredible growth,” highlighting his strategic leadership that drove a 139% year-over-year increase, expansion into six new states, and company-wide profitability in 2024. His investment in a fully integrated installation model has strengthened Ambia’s ability to serve customers while staying true to its mission of building meaningful careers and stronger communities—earning praise for making it a priority to “give back to the communities in which you live,” as demonstrated by Ambia’s gift of a free solar system to a homeowner battling cancer.

Appointed COO in 2023, Spencer Jensen was honored for leading a transformational overhaul of Ambia’s operations. Judges noted his “impressive operational transformation, with exceptional results in growth, efficiency, and resilience during a tough market cycle.” Under his leadership, project design timelines were reduced from 55 days to just one, permitting processes were strengthened, and over 2,000 in-house installations were completed in just over a year—contributing to Ambia’s revenue doubling in 2024. Together, Ruggio and Jensen have not only safeguarded Ambia’s growth during a volatile period but also redefined what’s possible in the solar industry. This recognition reflects the company’s commitment to delivering dependable, high-quality energy solutions that help homeowners take control of their energy future.

About Ambia Energy

Ambia Energy is a leading solar and home improvement company with a mission to help homeowners transform their properties into energy-efficient, sustainable spaces. With a focus on innovation and integrity, Ambia’s success is rooted in its dedication to improving the customer experience, ensuring high-quality installations, and fostering a culture of continuous growth and education among its employees.

Explore Ambia’s award-winning energy solutions at ambiasolar.com .

