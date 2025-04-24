Attorney General Brown Honors Fallen and Injured Workers on Worker Memorial Day

OLYMPIA — Thursday, April 24, is Worker Memorial Day. A day for communities across the United States to come together to honor workers who died on the job or from job-related injuries over the past year.

Washington State’s Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) will be holding an event today marking the loss of 97 workers in the past year: Worker Memorial Day

“Washington workers dying from job-related injuries and illnesses is a deep loss to our entire community. State governments have an important role to play in protecting worker health and safety,” Attorney General Nick Brown said. “The Attorney General’s Office is committed to working with labor, business, and other areas of government to prevent workplace deaths, injuries and disease. We are proud to represent, advise, and partner with L&I in its mission to ‘Keep Washington Safe and Working.’”

State government plays an important role in preventing these tragedies. Workers are safer when we inform the public, support compliance, and enforce our worker safety and health laws. If you have a concern about worker health and safety:

Report a safety hazard online with L&I.

Your employer may not fire you or retaliate against you solely because you have exercised your workplace safety & health rights. You can file a complaint about retaliation online with L&I.

L&I's Consultation Program offers confidential, no-fee, professional advice and help to Washington businesses. These services can help you find and fix hazards in your workplace and strengthen your safety program.

Environmental crimes often have an impact on worker health and safety. To report an environmental crime, use Environmental Protection Division’s Environmental Crime Report Form.

The Labor & Industries Division of the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) represents and advises the Department of Labor of Industries on a range of issues including worker safety and health. The Environmental Protection Division of the AGO protects worker health and safety through prosecuting environmental crimes. Learn more about our efforts to protect workers here.

