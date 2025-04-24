Submit Release
First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Second Fiscal Quarter Ended March 31, 2025

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSFG - news) (the “Company”), the holding company for First Savings Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $5.5 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to net income of $4.9 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Excluding nonrecurring items, the Company reported net income of $5.3 million (non-GAAP measure)(1) and net income per diluted share of $0.76 (non-GAAP measure)(1) for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to $3.6 million, or $0.52 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Commenting on the Company’s performance, Larry W. Myers, President and CEO, stated “We are pleased with the second fiscal quarter performance, including the continued improvement in the net interest margin, which has increased eighteen and twenty-one basis points for the three and six months ended, respectively. The SBA Lending segment posted its first profitable quarter since March 2024 and posted a solid level of loans originations and sales. Asset quality improved with nonperforming loans decreasing $3.8 million from the prior quarter and the ratio of nonperforming loans to total gross loans improving to 0.67%, a decrease of twenty basis points from the prior quarter. We are optimistic regarding the remainder of fiscal 2025 as we anticipate further expansion of the net interest margin, continued profitability from the SBA Lending segment, additional sales of home equity lines of credit (“HELOCS”), and stable and strong asset quality. We will continue our focus on customer deposit growth, select loan growth opportunities, preservation of asset quality, and prudent capital and liquidity management. We will also continue to evaluate options and strategies that we believe will maximize shareholder value.”

(1) Non-GAAP net income and net income per diluted share exclude certain nonrecurring items. A reconciliation to GAAP and discussion of the use of non-GAAP measures is included in the table at the end of this release.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 and 2024

Net interest income increased $1.7 million, or 11.6%, to $16.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024. The tax equivalent net interest margin for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was 2.93% as compared to 2.66% for the same period in 2024. The increase in net interest income was due to an increase of $807,000 in interest income and a decrease of $846,000 in interest expense. A table of average balance sheets, including average asset yields and average liability costs, is included at the end of this release.

The Company recognized a reversal of provision for credit losses for loans and securities of $357,000 and $1,000, respectively, and a provision for unfunded lending commitments of $123,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to a provision for credit losses for loans and securities of $713,000 and $23,000, respectively, and reversal of provision for unfunded lending commitments of $259,000 for the same period in 2024. The reversal of provisions during the 2025 period was due primarily to a decrease in qualitative reserves and $156,000 in net recoveries recognized during the period. The $156,000 in net recoveries during the three months ended March 31, 2025 included $215,000 in net recoveries related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans. During the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company recognized net charge-offs of $110,000, of which $15,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans. Nonperforming loans, which consist of nonaccrual loans and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing interest, decreased $4.2 million from $16.9 million at September 30, 2024 to $12.7 million at March 31, 2025, due primary to a $4.9 million decrease in loan balances guaranteed by the SBA.

Noninterest income decreased $150,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024. The decrease was due primarily to a $539,000 decrease in other income, partially offset by a $154,000 increase in service charges on deposit accounts and a $127,000 increase in net gain on sales of SBA loans. The decrease in other income in 2025 was primarily due to $492,000 gain on the sale of mortgage servicing rights during the 2024 period with no corresponding amount for 2025.

Noninterest expense increased $1.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024. The increase was due primarily to increases in compensation and benefits and other operating expenses of $940,000 and $948,000, respectively. The increase in compensation and benefits was primarily due to an increase in bonus and incentive accruals in 2025. The increase in other operating expenses was primarily due a $656,000 reversal of accrued loss contingencies for SBA-guaranteed loans in the 2024 period compared to a reversal of $41,000 for the same period in 2025 and an adjustment to the valuation allowance related to the sale of residential mortgage servicing rights of $247,000 in 2024 with no corresponding amount in 2025.

The Company recognized income tax expense of $589,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $866,000 for the same period in 2024. The decrease is due primarily to greater utilization of investment tax credits in the 2025 period. The effective tax rate for 2025 was 9.7% compared to 14.9% for 2024. The effective tax rate is well below the statutory tax rate primarily due to the recognition of investment tax credits related to solar projects in both the 2025 and 2024 periods.

Results of Operations for the Six Months Ended March 31, 2025 and 2024

The Company reported net income of $11.7 million, or $1.68 per diluted share, for the six months ended March 31, 2025 compared to net income of $5.8 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, for the six months ended March 31, 2024. Excluding nonrecurring items, the Company reported net income of $9.4 million (non-GAAP measure)(1) and net income per diluted share of $1.35 (non-GAAP measure)(1) for the six months ended March 31, 2025 compared to net income of $4.5 million and net income per diluted share of $0.66 for the six months ended March 31, 2024. The core banking segment reported net income of $11.4 million, or $1.64 per diluted share for the six months ended March 31, 2025 compared to net income of $8.6 million and net income per diluted share of $1.25 for the six months ended March 31, 2024. Excluding nonrecurring items, the core banking segment reported net income of $9.1 million (non-GAAP measure)(1), or $1.31 per diluted share (non-GAAP measure)(1) for the six months ended March 31, 2025 compared to net income of $7.7 million and net income per diluted share of $1.12 for the six months ended March 31, 2024.

Net interest income increased $3.0 million, or 10.6%, to $31.5 million for the six months ended March 31, 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024. The tax equivalent net interest margin for the six months ended March 31, 2025 was 2.84% as compared to 2.68% for the same period in 2024. The increase in net interest income was due to a $4.6 million increase in interest income, partially offset by a $1.6 million increase in interest expense. A table of average balance sheets, including average asset yields and average liability costs, is included at the end of this release.

The Company recognized a reversal of provision for credit losses for loans and securities of $848,000 and $7,000, respectively, and a provision for unfunded lending commitments of $169,000 for the six months ended March 31, 2025, compared to a provision for credit losses for loans and securities of $1.2 million and $23,000, respectively, and reversal of provision for unfunded lending commitments of $317,000 for the same period in 2024. The reversal of provisions during the 2025 period was due primarily to the bulk sale of approximately $87.2 million of HELOCS during the period and a decrease in qualitative reserves. The Company recognized net recoveries totaling $38,000 for the six months ended March 31, 2025, of which $164,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans, compared to net charge-offs of $119,000 in 2024, of which $64,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans.

Noninterest income increased $3.2 million for the six months ended March 31, 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024. The increase was due primarily to a $2.5 million net gain on sale of HELOCs in 2025, net gains of $403,000 on the sale of equity securities in 2025 with no corresponding gains for 2024, a $248,000 increase in service charges on deposit accounts, and a $263,000 increase in ATM and interchange fees, slightly offset by a $508,000 decrease in other income due to a $495,000 gain recognized on the sale of mortgage servicing rights during 2024 with no corresponding amount for 2025.

Noninterest expense increased $824,000 for the six months ended March 31, 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024. The increase was due primarily to increases in other operating expenses and compensation and benefits of $962,000 and $453,000, respectively, partially offset by decreases in professional fees and occupancy and equipment of $454,000 and $380,000, respectively. The increase in other operating expenses was due primarily to a $721,000 reversal of accrued loss contingencies for SBA-guaranteed loans in 2024 compared to a reversal of $148,000 in 2025 and a $400,000 accrued contingent liability associated with employee benefits recognized in 2025 with no corresponding amount in 2024, partially offset by a decrease of $180,000 in 2025 to reverse previously accrued litigation expenses. The increase in compensation and benefits is primarily due to an increase in bonus and incentive accruals in 2025 compared to 2024. The decrease in professional fees and occupancy and equipment is primarily due to the cessation of national mortgage banking operations in the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

The Company recognized income tax expense of $1.4 million for the six months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $390,000 for the same period in 2024. The increase is due primarily to higher taxable income in the 2025 period, including the aforementioned net gain on sale of loans. The effective tax rate for 2025 was 10.9% compared to 6.3%. The effective tax rate is well below the statutory tax rate primarily due to the recognition of investment tax credits related to solar projects in both the 2025 and 2024 periods.

Comparison of Financial Condition at March 31, 2025 and September 30, 2024

Total assets decreased $74.1 million, from $2.45 billion at September 30, 2024 to $2.38 billion at March 31, 2025. Net loans held for investment decreased $83.7 million during the six months ended March 31, 2025 due primarily to the $87.2 million bulk sale of home equity lines of credit.

Total liabilities decreased $76.2 million due primarily to a decrease in total deposits of $91.7 million, partially offset by an increase in FHLB borrowings of $23.7 million. The decrease in total deposits was due to a decrease in brokered deposits of $112.4 million, due primarily to proceeds from the aforementioned bulk sale of home equity lines of credit and an increase in customer deposits of $20.7 million. As of March 31, 2025, deposits exceeding the FDIC insurance limit of $250,000 per insured account were 31.8% of total deposits and 15.1% of total deposits when excluding public funds insured by the Indiana Public Deposit Insurance Fund.

Total stockholders’ equity increased $2.1 million, from $177.1 million at September 30, 2024 to $179.2 million at March 31, 2025, due primarily to a $9.6 million increase in retained net income, partially offset by a $8.2 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss. The increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss was due primarily to increasing long-term market interest rates during the six months ended March 31, 2025, which resulted in a decrease in the fair value of securities available for sale. At March 31, 2025 and September 30, 2024, the Bank was considered “well-capitalized” under applicable regulatory capital guidelines.

First Savings Bank is an entrepreneurial community bank headquartered in Jeffersonville, Indiana, which is directly across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky, and operates fifteen depository branches within Southern Indiana. The Bank also has two national lending programs, including single-tenant net lease commercial real estate and SBA lending, with offices located predominately in the Midwest. The Bank is a recognized leader, both in its local communities and nationally for its lending programs. The employees of First Savings Bank strive daily to achieve the organization’s vision, We Expect To Be The BEST community BANK, which fuels our success. The Company’s common shares trade on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol “FSFG.”

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are not historical facts; rather, they are statements based on the Company's current expectations regarding its business strategies and their intended results and its future performance. Forward-looking statements are preceded by terms such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause or contribute to the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause or contribute to these differences include, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions; changes in market interest rates; changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Because of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this release or made elsewhere from time to time by the Company or on its behalf. Except as may be required by applicable law or regulation, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:
Tony A. Schoen, CPA
Chief Financial Officer
812-283-0724

 
FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
                     
                     
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended    
OPERATING DATA:   March 31,   March 31,    
(In thousands, except share and per share data)     2025       2024       2025       2024      
                     
Total interest income   $ 30,823     $ 30,016     $ 63,272     $ 58,671      
Total interest expense     14,832       15,678       31,819       30,220      
                     
Net interest income     15,991       14,338       31,453       28,451      
                     
Provision (credit) for credit losses - loans     (357 )     713       (848 )     1,183      
Provision (credit) for unfunded lending commitments     123       (259 )     169       (317 )    
Provision (credit) for credit losses - securities     (1 )     23       (7 )     23      
                     
Total provision (credit) for credit losses     (235 )     477       (686 )     889      
                     
Net interest income after provision (credit) for credit losses     16,226       13,861       32,139       27,562      
                     
Total noninterest income     3,560       3,710       9,663       6,492      
Total noninterest expense     13,698       11,778       28,641       27,817      
                     
Income before income taxes     6,088       5,793       13,161       6,237      
Income tax expense     589       866       1,437       390      
                     
Net income   $ 5,499     $ 4,927     $ 11,724     $ 5,847      
                     
Net income per share, basic   $ 0.80     $ 0.72     $ 1.71     $ 0.86      
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic     6,875,826       6,832,130       6,861,061       6,828,017      
                     
Net income per share, diluted   $ 0.79     $ 0.72     $ 1.68     $ 0.85      
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted     6,960,020       6,859,611       6,961,829       6,849,928      
                     
                     
Performance ratios (annualized)                    
Return on average assets     0.93 %     0.84 %     0.98 %     0.50 %    
Return on average equity     12.24 %     11.96 %     13.15 %     7.38 %    
Return on average common stockholders' equity     12.34 %     11.96 %     13.15 %     7.38 %    
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis)     2.93 %     2.66 %     2.84 %     2.68 %    
Efficiency ratio     70.06 %     65.26 %     69.66 %     79.61 %    
                     
                     
            QTD       FYTD
FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:   March 31,   December 31,   Increase   September 30,   Increase
(In thousands, except per share data)     2025       2024     (Decrease)     2024     (Decrease)
                     
Total assets   $ 2,376,230     $ 2,388,735     $ (12,505 )   $ 2,450,368     $ (74,138 )
Cash and cash equivalents     28,683       76,224       (47,541 )     52,142       (23,459 )
Investment securities     244,084       242,634       1,450       249,719       (5,635 )
Loans held for sale     61,239       24,441       36,798       25,716       35,523  
Gross loans     1,900,660       1,905,199       (4,539 )     1,985,146       (84,486 )
Allowance for credit losses     20,484       20,685       (201 )     21,294       (810 )
Interest earning assets     2,219,504       2,234,258       (14,754 )     2,277,512       (58,008 )
Goodwill     9,848       9,848       -       9,848       -  
Core deposit intangibles     316       357       (41 )     398       (82 )
Loan servicing rights     2,744       2,661       83       2,754       (10 )
Noninterest-bearing deposits     185,252       183,239       2,013       191,528       (6,276 )
Interest-bearing deposits (customer)     1,207,159       1,212,527       (5,368 )     1,180,196       26,963  
Interest-bearing deposits (brokered)     396,770       437,008       (40,238 )     509,157       (112,387 )
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings     325,310       295,000       30,310       301,640       23,670  
Subordinated debt and other borrowings     48,682       48,642       40       48,603       79  
Total liabilities     2,197,041       2,212,708       (15,667 )     2,273,253       (76,212 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (19,385 )     (17,789 )     (1,596 )     (11,195 )     (8,190 )
Total stockholders' equity     179,189       176,027       3,162       177,115       2,074  
                     
Book value per share   $ 25.90     $ 25.48       0.42     $ 25.72       0.18  
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (1)     24.43       24.00       0.43       24.23       0.20  
                     
Non-performing assets:                    
Nonaccrual loans - SBA guaranteed   $ 123     $ 4,444     $ (4,321 )   $ 5,036     $ (4,913 )
Nonaccrual loans     12,597       12,124       473       11,906       691  
Total nonaccrual loans   $ 12,720     $ 16,568     $ (3,848 )   $ 16,942     $ (4,222 )
Accruing loans past due 90 days     -       -       -       -       -  
Total non-performing loans     12,720       16,568       (3,848 )     16,942       (4,222 )
Foreclosed real estate     444       444       -       444       -  
Total non-performing assets   $ 13,164     $ 17,012     $ (3,848 )   $ 17,386     $ (4,222 )
                     
Asset quality ratios:                    
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total gross loans     1.08 %     1.09 %     (0.01 %)     1.07 %     0.01 %
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of nonperforming loans     161.04 %     124.85 %     36.19 %     125.69 %     35.35 %
Nonperforming loans as a percent of total gross loans     0.67 %     0.87 %     (0.20 %)     0.85 %     (0.18 %)
Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets     0.55 %     0.71 %     (0.16 %)     0.71 %     (0.16 %)
                     
(1) See reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to calculation of this item.
                     
                     
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED):
The following non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company provide information useful to investors in understanding the Company's performance. The Company believes the financial measures presented below are important because of their widespread use by investors as a means to evaluate capital adequacy and earnings. The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's consolidated financial statements and reconciles those non-GAAP financial measures with the comparable GAAP financial measures.
                 
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended    
Net Income   March 31,   March 31,    
(In thousands)     2025       2024       2025       2024      
                     
Net income attributable to the Company (non-GAAP)   $ 5,313     $ 3,561     $ 9,367     $ 4,481      
Plus: Gain on sale of loans, home equity lines of credit, net of tax effect     -       -       1,869       -      
Plus: Gain on sale of equity securities, net of tax effect     -       -       302       -      
Plus: Decrease in loss contingency for SBA-guaranteed loans, net of tax effect     -       492       -       492      
Plus: Adjustment to MSR valuation allowance related to sale, net of tax effect     -       583       -       583      
Plus: Gain on sale of premises and equipment, net of tax effect     186       90       186       90      
Plus: Adjustment to previous data processing contract termination accrual, net of tax effect     -       117       -       117      
Plus: Distribution from equity investment, net of tax effect     -       85       -       85      
Net income attributable to the Company (GAAP)   $ 5,499     $ 4,927     $ 11,724     $ 5,847      
                     
Net Income per Share, Diluted                    
                     
Net income per share attributable to the Company, diluted (non-GAAP)   $ 0.76     $ 0.52     $ 1.35     $ 0.65      
Plus: Gain on sale of loans, home equity lines of credit, net of tax effect     -       -       0.27       -      
Plus: Gain on sale of equity securities, net of tax effect     -       -       0.03       -      
Plus: Decrease in loss contingency for SBA-guaranteed loans, net of tax effect     -       0.07       -       0.07      
Plus: Adjustment to MSR valuation allowance related to sale, net of tax effect     -       0.08       -       0.08      
Plus: Gain on sale of premises and equipment, net of tax effect     0.03       0.01       0.03       0.01      
Plus: Adjustment to previous data processing contract termination accrual, net of tax effect     -       0.02       -       0.02      
Plus: Distribution from equity investment, net of tax effect     -       0.02       -       0.02      
Net income per share, diluted (GAAP)   $ 0.79     $ 0.72     $ 1.68     $ 0.85      
                     
Core Bank Segment Net Income                    
(In thousands)                    
                     
Net income attributable to the Core Bank (non-GAAP)   $ 4,883     $ 3,637     $ 9,081     $ 7,685      
Plus: Gain on sale of loans, home equity lines of credit, net of tax effect     -       -       1,869       -      
Plus: Gain on sale of equity securities, net of tax effect     -       -       302       -      
Plus: Adjustment to MSR valuation allowance related to sale, net of tax effect     -       583       -       583      
Plus: Gain on sale of premises and equipment, net of tax effect     186       90       186       90      
Plus: Adjustment to previous data processing contract termination accrual, net of tax effect     -       117       -       117      
Plus: Distribution from equity investment, net of tax effect     -       85       -       85      
Net income attributable to the Core Bank (GAAP)   $ 5,069     $ 4,511     $ 11,438     $ 8,559      
                     
Core Bank Segment Net Income per Share, Diluted                    
                     
Core Bank net income per share, diluted (non-GAAP)   $ 0.70     $ 0.53     $ 1.31     $ 1.12      
Plus: Gain on sale of loans, home equity lines of credit, net of tax effect     -       -       0.27       -      
Plus: Gain on sale of equity securities, net of tax effect     -       -       0.03       -      
Plus: Adjustment to MSR valuation allowance related to sale, net of tax effect     -       0.08       -       0.08      
Plus: Gain on sale of premises and equipment, net of tax effect     -       0.01       0.03       0.01      
Plus: Adjustment to previous data processing contract termination accrual, net of tax effect     0.03       0.02       -       0.02      
Plus: Distribution from equity investment, net of tax effect     -       0.02       -       0.02      
Core Bank net income per share, diluted (GAAP)   $ 0.73     $ 0.66     $ 1.64     $ 1.25      
                     
                     
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):   Three Months Ended   Fiscal Year Ended    
Efficiency Ratio   March 31,   March 31,    
(In thousands)     2025       2024       2025       2024      
                     
Net interest income (GAAP)   $ 15,991     $ 14,338     $ 31,453     $ 28,451      
                     
Noninterest income (GAAP)     3,560       3,710       9,663       6,492      
                     
Noninterest expense (GAAP)     13,698       11,778       28,641       27,817      
                     
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)     70.06 %     65.26 %     69.66 %     79.61 %    
                     
Noninterest income (GAAP)   $ 3,560     $ 3,710     $ 9,663     $ 6,492      
Less: Gain on sale of loans, home equity lines of credit     -       -       (2,492 )     -      
Less: Gain on sale of equity securities     -       -       (403 )     -      
Less: Gain on sale of premises and equipment     (248 )     (120 )     (248 )     (120 )    
Less: Adjustment to MSR valuation allowance related to sale     -       (530 )     -       (530 )    
Less: Distribution from equity investment     -       (113 )     -       (113 )    
Noninterest income (Non-GAAP)     3,312       2,947       6,520       5,729      
                     
Noninterest expense (GAAP)   $ 13,698     $ 11,778     $ 28,641     $ 27,817      
Plus: Adjustment to MSR valuation allowance related to sale     -       247       -       247      
Plus: Decrease in loss contingency for SBA-guaranteed loans     -       656       -       656      
Plus: Adjustment to previous data processing contract termination accrual     -       156       -       156      
Noninterest expense (Non-GAAP)   $ 13,698     $ 12,837     $ 28,641     $ 28,876      
                     
Efficiency ratio (excluding nonrecurring items) (non-GAAP)     70.96 %     74.27 %     75.42 %     84.48 %    
                     
                     
            QTD       FYTD
Tangible Book Value Per Share   March 31,   December 31,   Increase   September 30,   Increase
(In thousands, except share and per share data)     2025       2024     (Decrease)     2024     (Decrease)
                     
Stockholders' equity (GAAP)   $ 179,189     $ 176,027     $ 3,162     $ 177,115     $ 2,074  
Less: goodwill and core deposit intangibles     (10,164 )     (10,205 )     41       (10,246 )     82  
Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)   $ 169,025     $ 165,822     $ 3,203     $ 166,869     $ 2,156  
                     
Outstanding common shares     6,919,136       6,909,173     $ 9,963       6,887,106     $ 32,030  
                     
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)   $ 24.43     $ 24.00     $ 0.43     $ 24.23     $ 0.20  
                     
Book value per share (GAAP)   $ 25.90     $ 25.48     $ 0.42     $ 25.72     $ 0.18  
                     
                     
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED):   As of
Summarized Consolidated Balance Sheets   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
(In thousands, except per share data)     2025       2024       2024       2024       2024  
                     
Total cash and cash equivalents   $ 28,683     $ 76,224     $ 52,142     $ 42,423     $ 62,969  
Total investment securities     244,084       242,634       249,719       238,785       240,142  
Total loans held for sale     61,239       24,441       25,716       125,859       19,108  
Total loans, net of allowance for credit losses     1,880,176       1,884,514       1,963,852       1,826,980       1,882,458  
Loan servicing rights     2,744       2,661       2,754       2,860       3,028  
Total assets     2,376,230       2,388,735       2,450,368       2,393,491       2,364,983  
                     
Customer deposits   $ 1,392,411     $ 1,395,766     $ 1,371,724     $ 1,312,997     $ 1,239,271  
Brokered deposits     396,770       437,008       509,157       399,151       548,175  
Total deposits     1,789,181       1,832,774       1,880,881       1,712,148       1,787,446  
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings     325,310       295,000       301,640       425,000       315,000  
                     
Common stock and additional paid-in capital   $ 28,650     $ 28,382     $ 27,725     $ 27,592     $ 27,475  
Retained earnings - substantially restricted     182,918       178,526       173,337       170,688       167,648  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (19,385 )     (17,789 )     (11,195 )     (17,415 )     (17,144 )
Unearned stock compensation     (862 )     (973 )     (901 )     (999 )     (1,096 )
Less treasury stock, at cost     (12,132 )     (12,119 )     (11,851 )     (11,866 )     (11,827 )
Total stockholders' equity     179,189       176,027       177,115       168,000       165,056  
                     
Outstanding common shares     6,919,136       6,909,173       6,887,106       6,883,656       6,883,160  
                     
                     
    Three Months Ended
Summarized Consolidated Statements of Income   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
(In thousands, except per share data)     2025       2024       2024       2024       2024  
                     
Total interest income   $ 30,823     $ 32,449     $ 32,223     $ 31,094     $ 30,016  
Total interest expense     14,832       16,987       17,146       16,560       15,678  
Net interest income     15,991       15,462       15,077       14,534       14,338  
Provision (credit) for credit losses - loans     (357 )     (491 )     1,808       501       713  
Provision (credit) for unfunded lending commitments     123       46       (262 )     158       (259 )
Provision (credit) for credit losses - securities     (1 )     (6 )     (86 )     84       23  
Total provision (credit) for credit losses     (235 )     (451 )     1,460       743       477  
                     
Net interest income after provision for credit losses     16,226       15,913       13,617       13,791       13,861  
                     
Total noninterest income     3,560       6,103       2,842       3,196       3,710  
Total noninterest expense     13,698       14,943       12,642       12,431       11,778  
Income before income taxes     6,088       7,073       3,817       4,556       5,793  
Income tax expense (benefit)     589       848       145       483       866  
Net income     5,499       6,225       3,672       4,073       4,927  
                     
                     
Net income per share, basic   $ 0.80     $ 0.91     $ 0.54     $ 0.60     $ 0.72  
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic     6,875,826       6,851,153       6,832,626       6,832,452       6,832,130  
                     
Net income per share, diluted   $ 0.79     $ 0.89     $ 0.53     $ 0.60     $ 0.72  
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted     6,960,020       6,969,223       6,894,532       6,842,336       6,859,611  
                     
                     
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):   Three Months Ended
Noninterest Income Detail   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
(In thousands)     2025       2024       2024       2024       2024  
                     
Service charges on deposit accounts   $ 541     $ 567     $ 552     $ 538     $ 387  
ATM and interchange fees     632       665       642       593       585  
Net unrealized gain on equity securities     47       78       28       419       6  
Net gain on equity securities     -       403       -       -       -  
Net gain on sales of loans, Small Business Administration     1,078       711       647       581       951  
Net gain on sales of loans, home equity lines of credit     -       2,492       -       -       -  
Mortgage banking income     104       78       6       49       53  
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance     380       361       363       353       333  
Gain on life insurance     -       108       -       -       -  
Commission income     255       210       294       220       220  
Real estate lease income     122       121       122       154       115  
Net gain (loss) on premises and equipment     -       45       (4 )     -       120  
Other income     401       264       192       289       940  
Total noninterest income   $ 3,560     $ 6,103     $ 2,842     $ 3,196     $ 3,710  
                     
                     
    Three Months Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
Consolidated Performance Ratios (Annualized)     2025       2024       2024       2024       2024  
                     
Return on average assets     0.93 %     1.02 %     0.61 %     0.69 %     0.92 %
Return on average equity     12.24 %     14.07 %     8.52 %     9.86 %     13.06 %
Return on average common stockholders' equity     12.34 %     14.07 %     8.52 %     9.86 %     13.06 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis)     2.93 %     2.75 %     2.72 %     2.67 %     2.66 %
Efficiency ratio     70.06 %     69.29 %     70.55 %     70.11 %     65.26 %
                     
                     
    As of or for the Three Months Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
Consolidated Asset Quality Ratios     2025       2024       2024       2024       2024  
                     
Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans     0.67 %     0.87 %     0.85 %     0.91 %     0.82 %
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets     0.55 %     0.71 %     0.71 %     0.72 %     0.68 %
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans     1.08 %     1.09 %     1.07 %     1.07 %     1.02 %
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans     161.04 %     124.85 %     125.69 %     118.12 %     124.01 %
Net charge-offs to average outstanding loans     -0.01 %     0.01 %     0.02 %     0.01 %     0.01 %
                     
                     
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):   Three Months Ended
Segmented Statements of Income Information   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
(In thousands)     2025       2024       2024       2024       2024  
                     
Core Banking Segment:                    
Net interest income   $ 14,259     $ 13,756     $ 14,083     $ 13,590     $ 13,469  
Provision (credit) for credit losses - loans     (540 )     (745 )     1,339       320       909  
Provision (credit) for unfunded lending commitments     35       (75 )     78       64       (259 )
Provision (credit) for credit losses - securities     (1 )     (7 )     (86 )     84       23  
Net interest income after provision (credit) for credit losses     14,765       14,583       12,752       13,122       12,796  
Noninterest income     2,242       5,253       2,042       2,474       2,537  
Noninterest expense     11,486       12,574       10,400       10,192       10,093  
Income before income taxes     5,521       7,262       4,394       5,404       5,240  
Income tax expense     452       893       301       689       729  
Net income   $ 5,069     $ 6,369     $ 4,093     $ 4,715     $ 4,511  
                     
SBA Lending Segment (Q2):                    
Net interest income   $ 1,732     $ 1,706     $ 994     $ 944     $ 869  
Provision (credit) for credit losses - loans     183       255       469       181       (196 )
Provision (credit) for unfunded lending commitments     88       121       (340 )     94       -  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses     1,461       1,330       865       669       1,065  
Noninterest income     1,318       850       800       722       1,173  
Noninterest expense     2,212       2,369       2,242       2,239       1,685  
Income (loss) before income taxes     567       (189 )     (577 )     (848 )     553  
Income tax expense (benefit)     137       (45 )     (156 )     (206 )     137  
Net income (loss)   $ 430     $ (144 )   $ (421 )   $ (642 )   $ 416  
                     
                     
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):   Three Months Ended
Segmented Statements of Income Information   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
(In thousands, except percentage data)     2025       2024       2024       2024       2024  
                     
Net Income (Loss) Per Share by Segment                    
Net income per share, basic - Core Banking   $ 0.74     $ 0.93     $ 0.60     $ 0.69     $ 0.66  
Net income (loss) per share, basic - SBA Lending (Q2)     0.06       (0.02 )     (0.06 )     (0.09 )     0.06  
Total net income (loss) per share, basic   $ 0.80     $ 0.91     $ 0.54     $ 0.60     $ 0.72  
                     
Net Income (Loss) Per Diluted Share by Segment                    
Net income per share, diluted - Core Banking   $ 0.73     $ 0.91     $ 0.59     $ 0.69     $ 0.66  
Net income (loss) per share, diluted - SBA Lending (Q2)     0.06       (0.02 )     (0.06 )     (0.09 )     0.06  
Total net income (loss) per share, diluted   $ 0.79     $ 0.89     $ 0.53     $ 0.60     $ 0.72  
                     
Return on Average Assets by Segment (annualized) (3)                    
Core Banking     0.90 %     1.09 %     0.71 %     0.83 %     0.80 %
SBA Lending     1.58 %     (0.55 %)     (1.71 %)     (2.91 %)     1.81 %
                     
Efficiency Ratio by Segment (annualized) (3)                    
Core Banking     69.61 %     66.15 %     64.50 %     63.45 %     63.06 %
SBA Lending     72.52 %     92.68 %     124.97 %     134.39 %     82.52 %
                     
                     
    Three Months Ended
Noninterest Expense Detail by Segment   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
(In thousands)     2025       2024       2024       2024       2024  
                     
Core Banking Segment:                    
Compensation   $ 6,637     $ 7,245     $ 5,400     $ 5,587     $ 5,656  
Occupancy     1,648       1,577       1,554       1,573       1,615  
Advertising     429       338       399       253       205  
Other     2,772       3,414       3,047       2,779       2,617  
Total Noninterest Expense   $ 11,486     $ 12,574     $ 10,400     $ 10,192     $ 10,093  
                     
SBA Lending Segment (Q2):                    
Compensation   $ 1,892     $ 1,931     $ 1,854     $ 1,893     $ 1,933  
Occupancy     50       59       55       51       58  
Advertising     10       14       17       12       7  
Other     260       365       316       283       (313 )
Total Noninterest Expense   $ 2,212     $ 2,369     $ 2,242     $ 2,239     $ 1,685  
                     
                     
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):   Three Months Ended
SBA Lending (Q2) Data   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
(In thousands, except percentage data)     2025       2024       2024       2024       2024  
                     
Final funded loans guaranteed portion sold, SBA   $ 15,716     $ 10,785     $ 10,880     $ 7,515     $ 15,144  
                     
Gross gain on sales of loans, SBA   $ 1,508     $ 1,141     $ 1,029     $ 811     $ 1,443  
Weighted average gross gain on sales of loans, SBA     9.60 %     10.58 %     9.46 %     10.79 %     9.53 %
                     
Net gain on sales of loans, SBA (2)   $ 1,078     $ 711     $ 647     $ 581     $ 951  
Weighted average net gain on sales of loans, SBA     6.86 %     6.59 %     5.95 %     7.73 %     6.28 %
                     
                     
(2) Inclusive of gains on servicing assets and net of commissions, referral fees, SBA repair fees and discounts on unguaranteed portions held-for-investment.
                     
                     
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):   Three Months Ended
Summarized Consolidated Average Balance Sheets   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
(In thousands)     2025       2024       2024       2024       2024  
Interest-earning assets                    
Average balances:                    
Interest-bearing deposits with banks   $ 11,851     $ 21,102     $ 16,841     $ 26,100     $ 24,587  
Loans     1,946,338       2,010,082       1,988,997       1,943,716       1,914,609  
Investment securities - taxable     102,744       101,960       99,834       101,350       102,699  
Investment securities - nontaxable     161,579       160,929       158,917       157,991       157,960  
FRB and FHLB stock     24,986       24,986       24,986       24,986       24,986  
Total interest-earning assets   $ 2,247,498     $ 2,319,059     $ 2,289,575     $ 2,254,143     $ 2,224,841  
                     
Interest income (tax equivalent basis):                    
Interest-bearing deposits with banks   $ 168     $ 210     $ 209     $ 324     $ 261  
Loans     27,998       29,617       29,450       28,155       27,133  
Investment securities - taxable     921       914       910       918       923  
Investment securities - nontaxable     1,719       1,715       1,685       1,665       1,662  
FRB and FHLB stock     511       493       471       519       499  
Total interest income (tax equivalent basis)   $ 31,317     $ 32,949     $ 32,725     $ 31,581     $ 30,478  
                     
Weighted average yield (tax equivalent basis, annualized):                    
Interest-bearing deposits with banks     5.67 %     3.98 %     4.96 %     4.97 %     4.25 %
Loans     5.75 %     5.89 %     5.92 %     5.79 %     5.67 %
Investment securities - taxable     3.59 %     3.59 %     3.65 %     3.62 %     3.59 %
Investment securities - nontaxable     4.26 %     4.26 %     4.24 %     4.22 %     4.21 %
FRB and FHLB stock     8.18 %     7.89 %     7.54 %     8.31 %     7.99 %
Total interest-earning assets     5.57 %     5.68 %     5.72 %     5.60 %     5.48 %
                     
Interest-bearing liabilities                    
Interest-bearing deposits   $ 1,653,058     $ 1,671,156     $ 1,563,258     $ 1,572,871     $ 1,549,012  
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings     266,975       315,583       378,956       351,227       333,275  
Subordinated debt and other borrowings     48,656       48,616       48,576       48,537       48,497  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   $ 1,968,689     $ 2,035,355     $ 1,990,790     $ 1,972,635     $ 1,930,784  
                     
Interest expense:                    
Interest-bearing deposits   $ 12,069     $ 13,606     $ 12,825     $ 12,740     $ 12,546  
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings     2,001       2,617       3,521       3,021       2,298  
Subordinated debt and other borrowings     762       764       800       799       833  
Total interest expense   $ 14,832     $ 16,987     $ 17,146     $ 16,560     $ 15,677  
                     
Weighted average cost (annualized):                    
Interest-bearing deposits     2.92 %     3.26 %     3.28 %     3.24 %     3.24 %
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings     3.00 %     3.32 %     3.72 %     3.44 %     2.76 %
Subordinated debt and other borrowings     6.26 %     6.29 %     6.59 %     6.58 %     6.87 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     3.01 %     3.34 %     3.45 %     3.36 %     3.25 %
                     
Net interest income (taxable equivalent basis)   $ 16,485     $ 15,962     $ 15,579     $ 15,021     $ 14,801  
Less: taxable equivalent adjustment     (494 )     (500 )     (502 )     (487 )     (463 )
Net interest income   $ 15,991     $ 15,462     $ 15,077     $ 14,534     $ 14,338  
                     
Interest rate spread (tax equivalent basis, annualized)     2.56 %     2.34 %     2.27 %     2.24 %     2.23 %
                     
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis, annualized)     2.93 %     2.75 %     2.72 %     2.67 %     2.66 %

