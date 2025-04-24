Submit Release
Commercial National Financial Corporation Reports 1st Quarter 2025 Results

ITHACA, Mich., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial National Financial Corporation (Pink Sheets: CEFC) reported net income for the first quarter of 2025 of $1,429,000 or $0.36 per share compared to first quarter 2024 net income of $1,161,000 or $0.29 per share. Return on Equity (ROE) was 11.31% for the first quarter of 2025 compared to 9.95% for the first quarter of 2024.

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2025 increased by $348,000 or 7.7% compared to the respective 2024 period. Interest income decreased by $140,000, mainly due to a decrease in loan balances. Interest expense decreased by $488,000, as deposit rates were reduced following the federal funds rate cuts during the second half of 2024. Non-interest income decreased by $67,000 or 12.5%, primarily due to lower interchange income and other miscellaneous income. Operating expenses decreased by $19,000 or 0.5%.

Total assets were $571 million as of March 31, 2025 compared to $592 million as of March 31, 2024. The decrease in assets was due to the repayment of wholesale borrowings and trust preferred debt totaling $13 million, along with a 2.5% decrease in deposit balances. While total loans decreased by $24 million or 5.7% due to the high interest rate environment and early loan payoffs, loan quality remained strong with a non-performing assets ratio of 0.32%. Additionally, CEFC’s wholly owned subsidiary, Commercial Bank, remains significantly above “well capitalized” for regulatory purposes.

Visit www.commercial-bank.com to view the latest news releases and other information about CEFC and Commercial Bank.

Selected Financial Data (unaudited):    
  Quarter Ended
  Mar 31, 2025   Mar 31, 2024
Return on Equity (ROE)   11.31 %     9.95 %
Return on Assets (ROA)   1.03 %     0.79 %
Net Interest Margin   3.68 %     3.25 %
   
  Mar 31, 2025   Mar 31, 2024
Non-Performing Assets Ratio   0.32 %     0.20 %
Tier 1 Leverage Capital Ratio(1)   10.45 %     9.70 %
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio(1)   17.18 %     15.81 %
Book Value Per Share $ 13.14     $ 11.89  
Market Value Per Share $ 10.50     $ 9.15  
(1) Ratios are for Commercial Bank      
       
       
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited):
  Quarter Ended
  Mar 31, 2025   Mar 31, 2024
Interest Income $ 6,475,293     $ 6,615,474  
Interest Expense   1,635,230       2,123,427  
Net Interest Income   4,840,063       4,492,047  
Provision for credit losses   -       40,000  
Non-interest income   469,946       537,092  
Operating Expenses   3,576,253       3,595,018  
Income before taxes   1,733,756       1,394,121  
Income tax expense   304,475       232,990  
Net Income $ 1,429,281     $ 1,161,131  
       
Net Income per share – diluted $ 0.36     $ 0.29  
Dividends declared $ 0.14     $ 0.14  
       
       
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited):    
  Mar 31, 2025   Mar 31, 2024
Assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 63,760,176     $ 59,248,093  
Time deposits with other banks   1,743,000       1,992,000  
Securities   83,490,143       84,835,301  
Loans   390,575,608       414,380,652  
Allowance for credit losses   (3,482,427 )     (3,609,455 )
Loans, net   387,093,181       410,771,197  
Premises and equipment, net   9,901,597       9,655,198  
Other assets   24,663,342       25,205,622  
Total Assets $ 570,651,439     $ 591,707,411  
       
Liabilities      
Deposits $ 503,862,856     $ 516,760,150  
FHLB borrowings   4,000,000       14,000,000  
Trust preferred   7,310,000       10,310,000  
Other liabilities   3,363,007       3,490,066  
Total Liabilities   518,535,863       544,560,216  
       
Equity      
Total Equity   52,115,576       47,147,195  
Total Liabilities and Equity $ 570,651,439     $ 591,707,411  
       

Contact:
Benjamin Z. Ogle
CFO
989-875-5562


EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

