Heritage Commerce Corp Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Commerce Corp (Nasdaq: HTBK), (the “Company”), the holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce (the “Bank”) today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025. All data are unaudited.

QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS:

Net Income Earnings Per Share Pre-Provision Net
Revenue ("PPNR")(1) 		Fully Tax Equivalent
("FTE") Net Interest
Margin(1)		 Efficiency Ratio(1) Tangible Book Value
Per Share(1)
           
$11.6 million $0.19 $16.6 million 3.39% 63.96% $8.48
           


CEO COMMENTARY:
“We delivered a solid quarter of performance with a 9% increase in our level of profitability from the prior quarter,” said Clay Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer. “While our balance sheet trends reflected the seasonally low loan demand and deposit outflows in the first quarter, we generated a higher level of profitability due to improved net interest margin, strong expense control, and an improvement in our asset quality. We also redeployed some of our excess liquidity to purchase new investment securities, which we expect will have a positive impact on our net interest income and net interest margin going forward. Our longer-term trends remain positive as well, with notable improvement in many areas compared to the first quarter of last year, including a 14% increase in net income and increases in the annualized returns on average assets and average equity.”

“While economic uncertainty has increased over the past few months, we still expect to deliver solid financial performance in 2025 as we continue to capitalize on our market position to assist new clients that have been impacted by dislocation and disruption in our markets resulting from bank failures and acquisitions. We believe that we will continue to see positive trends in areas such as net interest margin, loan and deposit growth, and expense management, which should lead to strong financial performance for our shareholders as we move through the year,” said Mr. Jones.

LINKED-QUARTER BASIS YEAR-OVER-YEAR
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:
  
  • Net income of $11.6 million and earnings per share of $0.19, up 9% and 12%, from $10.6 million and $0.17, respectively
  • Total revenue of $46.1 million, a decrease of 1%, or $314,000, compared to a decrease in noninterest expense of 3%, or $848,000
  • PPNR(1) of $16.6 million, up $534,000 from $16.1 million
  • Effective tax rate of 28.8%, compared to 27.9%
  • Net income of $11.6 million and earnings per share of $0.19, up 14% and 12%, from $10.2 million and $0.17, respectively
  • Total revenue of $46.1 million, an increase of 9%, or $3.9 million, compared to an increase in noninterest expense of 7%, or $1.9 million
  • PPNR(1) of $16.6 million, up $2.0 million from $14.6 million
  • Effective tax rate of 28.8%, compared to 29.5%
FINANCIAL CONDITION:  
  • Loans held-for-investment (“HFI”) remained relatively flat at $3.5 billion
  • Total deposits of $4.7 billion, down $136.8 million, or 3%
  • Loan to deposit ratio of 74.45%, up from 72.45%
  • Total shareholders’ equity of $696 million, up $6.5 million
  • Increase in loans HFI of $150.8 million, or 5%
  • Increase in total deposits of $238.6 million, or 5%
  • Loan to deposit ratio of 74.45%, down from 75.06%
  • Increase in total shareholders’ equity of $19.9 million
CREDIT QUALITY:  
  • Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) to total assets of 0.11%, compared to 0.14%
  • Classified assets to total assets of 0.73%, compared to 0.74%
  • NPAs to total assets of 0.11%, compared to 0.15%
  • Classified assets to total assets of 0.73%, compared to 0.67%
KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS:  
  • FTE net interest margin(1) of 3.39%, an increase from 3.32%
  • Return on average tangible assets(1) and on tangible common equity(1) of 0.88% and 9.09%, compared to 0.78% and 8.25%, respectively
  • Efficiency ratio(1) of 63.96%, compared to 65.35%
  • Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 13.6%, compared to 13.4%
  • Total capital ratio of 15.9%, compared to 15.6%
  • Tangible common equity ratio(1) of 9.78%, an increase of 4% from 9.43%
  • Tangible book value per share(1) of $8.48, compared to $8.41
  • FTE net interest margin(1) of 3.39%, an increase from 3.31%
  • Return on average tangible assets(1) and on tangible common equity(1) of 0.88% and 9.09%, compared to 0.82% and 8.24%, respectively
  • Efficiency ratio(1) of 63.96%, compared to 65.34%
  • Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 13.6%, compared to 13.4%
  • Total capital ratio of 15.9%, compared to 15.6%
  • Tangible common equity ratio(1) of 9.78%, a decrease of 1% from 9.85%
  • Tangible book value per share(1) of $8.48, compared to $8.17
   

(1)This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” later in this press release.

Results of Operations:

Net interest income totaled $43.4 million for the first quarter of 2025, a slight decrease of $235,000, or 1%, compared to $43.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to two fewer accrual days during the quarter from the prior linked quarter, together with a lower average balance on interest earning assets, which was largely offset by a decrease in rates paid on deposits and a decrease of higher cost deposit balances. Net interest income increased $3.9 million, or 10%, compared to $39.5 million for the first quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to growth in average earning asset balances, partially offset by an increase in interest-bearing deposit balances.

The FTE net interest margin(1) was 3.39% for the first quarter of 2025, an increase over 3.32% for the fourth quarter of 2024 primarily due to lower rates paid on customer deposits, an increase in the average balances of securities and loans, and higher average yields on securities, partially offset by a decrease in the average balance of noninterest-bearing demand deposits and a lower average yield on overnight funds. The FTE net interest margin(1) increased from 3.31% for the first quarter of 2024 primarily due to lower rates paid on customer deposits, an increase in the average balances of loans, and higher average yields on securities and loans, and an increase in the average balance of deposits resulting in a higher average balance of overnight funds, partially offset by a lower average yield on overnight funds.

We recorded a provision for credit losses on loans of $274,000 for the first quarter of 2025, compared to a $1.3 million provision for credit losses on loans for the fourth quarter of 2024, and a $184,000 provision for credit losses on loans for the first quarter of 2024.

Total noninterest income remained relatively flat at $2.7 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $2.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, and $2.6 million for the first quarter of 2024.

Total revenue, which is defined as net interest income before provision for credit losses on loans plus noninterest income, decreased $314,000, or 1%, to $46.1 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $46.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, and increased $3.9 million, or 9%, from $42.1 million for the first quarter of 2024.

Total noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2025 decreased to $29.5 million, compared to $30.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily due to nonrecurring personnel related expenses and legal fees of approximately $1.1 million, and higher professional fees and homeowner association vendor payments during the fourth quarter of 2024. Total noninterest expense increased compared to $27.5 million for the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits, professional fees, and information technology related expenses.

Income tax expense was $4.7 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $4.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, and $4.3 million for the first quarter of 2024. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2025 was 28.8%, compared to 27.9% for the fourth quarter of 2024, and 29.5% for the first quarter of 2024.

Net income was $11.6 million, or $0.19 per average diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $10.6 million, or $0.17 per average diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2024, and $10.2 million, or $0.17 per average diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2024.

For the first quarter of 2025, the Company’s PPNR(1), which is defined as total revenue less noninterest expense, was $16.6 million, compared to $16.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, and $14.6 million for the first quarter of 2024.

The efficiency ratio(1) improved to 63.96% for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 65.35% for the fourth quarter of 2024, as a result of lower noninterest expense, partially offset by lower total revenue. The efficiency ratio(1) improved from 65.34% for the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to higher total revenue, partially offset by higher noninterest expense during the first quarter of 2025.

Full time equivalent employees were 350 at March 31, 2025 compared to 355 at December 31, 2024, and 351 at March 31, 2024.

(1)This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” later in this press release.

Financial Condition and Capital Management:

Total assets decreased 2% to $5.5 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $5.6 billion at December 31, 2024, primarily due to a decrease in deposits resulting in a decrease in overnight funds. Total assets increased 5% from $5.3 billion at March 31, 2024, primarily due to an increase in deposits resulting in an increase in overnight funds, and an increase in loans.

Investment securities available-for-sale (at fair value) totaled $371.0 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $256.3 million at December 31, 2024, and $404.5 million at March 31, 2024. The pre-tax unrealized loss on the securities available-for-sale portfolio was $3.1 million, or $2.3 million net of taxes, which equaled less than 1% of total shareholders’ equity at March 31, 2025.

During the first quarter of 2025, the Company purchased $62.3 million of agency mortgage-backed securities, $44.8 million of collateralized mortgage obligations, and $44.7 million of U.S. Treasury securities, for total purchases of $151.8 million in the available-for-sale portfolio. Securities purchased had a book yield of 4.86% and an average life of 4.34 years.

Investment securities held-to-maturity (at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses of $12,000), totaled $576.7 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $590.0 million at December 31, 2024, and $636.2 million at March 31, 2024. The fair value of the securities held-to-maturity portfolio was $496.3 million at March 31, 2025. The pre-tax unrecognized loss on the securities held-to-maturity portfolio was $80.5 million, or $56.7 million net of taxes, which equaled 8.1% of total shareholders’ equity at March 31, 2025.

The unrealized and unrecognized losses in both the available-for-sale and held-to-maturity portfolios were due to higher interest rates at March 31, 2025 compared to when the securities were purchased. The issuers are of high credit quality and all principal amounts are expected to be repaid when the securities mature. The fair value is expected to recover as the securities approach their maturity date and/or market rates decline.

Loans HFI, net of deferred costs and fees, remained flat at $3.5 billion at March 31, 2025 as compared to December 31, 2024, and increased $150.8 million, or 5%, from $3.3 billion at March 31, 2024. Loans HFI, excluding residential mortgages, remained flat at $3.0 billion at March 31, 2025 as compared to December 31, 2024, and increased $175.5 million, or 6%, from $2.8 billion at March 31, 2024.

Commercial and industrial line utilization was 31% at March 31, 2025, compared to 34% at December 31, 2024, and 28% at March 31, 2024. Commercial real estate (“CRE”) loans totaled $2.0 billion at March 31, 2025, of which 31% were owner occupied and 69% were investor CRE loans. Owner occupied CRE loans totaled 31% at December 31, 2024 and 32% at March 31, 2024. At March 31, 2025, approximately 24% of the Company’s loan portfolio consisted of floating interest rate loans, compared to 26% at both December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024.

At March 31, 2025, paydowns and maturities of investment securities and fixed interest rate loans maturing within one year totaled $395.6 million.

Total deposits decreased $136.8 million, or 3%, to $4.7 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $4.8 billion at December 31, 2024 due to deposits outflows we typically see in the first quarter, and increased $238.6 million, or 5% from $4.4 billion at March 31, 2024.

The following table shows the Company’s deposit types as a percentage of total deposits at the dates indicated:

                   
    March 31,     December 31,     March 31,  
DEPOSITS TYPE % TO TOTAL DEPOSITS   2025     2024     2024  
Demand, noninterest-bearing   24 %   25 %   28 %
Demand, interest-bearing   20 %   19 %   21 %
Savings and money market   29 %   28 %   25 %
Time deposits — under $250   1 %   1 %   1 %
Time deposits — $250 and over   5 %   4 %   4 %
ICS/CDARS — interest-bearing demand,                  
money market and time deposits   21 %   23 %   21 %
Total deposits   100 %   100 %   100 %
                   

The loan to deposit ratio was 74.45% at March 31, 2025, compared to 72.45% at December 31, 2024, and 75.06% at March 31, 2024.

The Company’s total available liquidity and borrowing capacity was $3.2 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $3.3 billion at December 31, 2024, and $3.0 billion at March 31, 2024.

Total shareholders’ equity was $696.2 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $689.7 million at December 31, 2024, and $676.3 million at March 31, 2024. The increase in shareholders’ equity at March 31, 2025 is primarily a function of net income and the decrease in the total accumulated other comprehensive loss, partially offset by dividends to stockholders.

Total accumulated other comprehensive loss of $6.8 million at March 31, 2025 was comprised of unrealized losses on securities available-for-sale of $2.3 million, a split dollar insurance contracts liability of $2.4 million, a supplemental executive retirement plan liability of $2.2 million, and a $49,000 unrealized gain on interest-only strip from SBA loans.

The Company’s consolidated capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines and the Bank’s capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines under the prompt corrective action (“PCA”) regulatory guidelines for a well-capitalized financial institution, and the Basel III minimum regulatory requirements at March 31, 2025.

Tangible book value per share(1) was $8.48 at March 31, 2025, compared to $8.41 at December 31, 2024, and $8.17 at March 31, 2024.

In July 2024, the Company announced that its Board of Directors adopted a share repurchase program under which the Company is authorized to repurchase up to $15 million of the Company’s shares of its issued and outstanding common stock. The Company did not repurchase any of its common stock during 2024 or the first quarter of 2025.

(1)This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” later in this press release.

Credit Quality:

The provision for credit losses on loans totaled $274,000 for the first quarter of 2025, compared to a $1.3 million provision for credit losses on loans for the fourth quarter of 2024, and a provision for credit losses on loans of $184,000 for the first quarter of 2024. Net charge-offs totaled $965,000 for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $197,000 for the fourth quarter of 2024, and $254,000 for the first quarter of 2024. More than half of the net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2025 related to one commercial contractor that was previously reserved for during the fourth quarter of 2024. The remaining charge-offs were related to five different small businesses in a variety of industries. Four loans were underwritten using a scored small business product whose underwriting guidelines have been tightened since the loans were made. 

The allowance for credit losses on loans (“ACLL”) at March 31, 2025 was $48.3 million, or 1.38% of total loans, representing 765% of total nonperforming loans. The ACLL at December 31, 2024 was $49.0 million, or 1.40% of total loans, representing 638% of total nonperforming loans. The ACLL at March 31, 2024 was $47.9 million, or 1.44% of total loans, representing 608% of total nonperforming loans. The reduction to the allowance for credit on losses on loans reflects our credit assessment and economic factors.

NPAs were $6.3 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $7.7 million at December 31, 2024, and $7.9 million at March 31, 2024. There were no CRE loans in NPAs at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, or March 31, 2024. There were no foreclosed assets on the balance sheet at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, or March 31, 2024. There were no Shared National Credits (“SNCs”) or material purchased participations included in NPAs or total loans at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, or March 31, 2024.

Classified assets totaled $40.0 million, or 0.73% of total assets, at March 31, 2025, compared to $41.7 million, or 0.74% of total assets, at December 31, 2024, and $35.4 million, or 0.67% of total assets, at March 31, 2024. The increase in classified assets from March 31, 2024 was primarily the result of one downgraded owner occupied CRE credit, and a number of residential related loans downgraded during the fourth quarter of 2024. The loans are well-collateralized and we do not anticipate to incur losses as a result of the downgrades of these loans.

Heritage Commerce Corp, a bank holding company established in October 1997, is the parent company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, established in 1994 and headquartered in San Jose, CA with full-service branches in Danville, Fremont, Gilroy, Hollister, Livermore, Los Altos, Los Gatos, Morgan Hill, Oakland, Palo Alto, Pleasanton, Redwood City, San Francisco, San Jose, San Mateo, San Rafael, and Walnut Creek. Heritage Bank of Commerce is an SBA Preferred Lender. Bay View Funding, a subsidiary of Heritage Bank of Commerce, is based in San Jose, CA and provides business-essential working capital factoring financing to various industries throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.heritagecommercecorp.com. The contents of our website are not incorporated into, and do not form a part of, this release or of our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Reclassifications

During the first quarter of 2025, we reclassified Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and Federal Reserve Bank (“FRB”) stock dividends from interest income to noninterest income and the related average asset balances were reclassified from interest earning assets to other assets on the “Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin” tables. The amounts for the prior periods were reclassified to conform to the current presentation. These reclassifications did not affect previously reported net income or shareholders’ equity.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Financial results are presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”) and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, certain non-GAAP performance measures and ratios are used by management to evaluate and measure the Company’s performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are common in the banking industry, and may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes. These non-GAAP financial measures should be supplemental to primary GAAP financial measures and should not be read in isolation or relied upon as a substitute for primary GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is presented in the tables at the end of this press release under “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

Certain matters discussed in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain in that they reflect plans and expectations for future events. These statements may include, among other things, those relating to the Company’s future financial performance, plans and objectives regarding future events, expectations regarding changes in interest rates and market conditions, projected cash flows of our investment securities portfolio, the performance of our loan portfolio, estimated net interest income resulting from a shift in interest rates, expectation of high credit quality issuers ability to repay, as well as statements relating to the anticipated effects on the Company’s financial condition and results of operations from expected developments or events. Any statements that reflect our belief about, confidence in, or expectations for future events, performance or condition should be considered forward-looking statements. Readers should not construe these statements as assurances of a given level of performance, nor as promises that we will take actions that we currently expect to take. All statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control and some of which may fall outside our ability to predict or anticipate. Accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from our projected results, and we may take actions or experience events that we do not currently expect. Risks and uncertainties that could cause our financial performance to differ materially from our goals, plans, expectations and projections expressed in forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and include: (i) risks of geographic concentration of our client base, our loans, and the collateral securing our loans, as those clients and assets may be particularly subject to natural disasters and to events and conditions that directly or indirectly affect those regions, including the particular risks of natural disasters (including earthquakes, fires, and flooding) and other events that disproportionately affect that region; (ii) cybersecurity risks that may affect us directly or may impact us indirectly by virtue of their effects on our clients, markets or vendors, including our ability to identify and address cybersecurity risks, including those posed by the increasing use of artificial intelligence, such as data security breaches, “denial of service” attacks, “hacking” and identity theft affecting us, our clients, and our third-party vendors and service providers; (iii) domestic, international and multinational political events that have accompanied or that may in the future accompany or result from recent political changes, particularly including sociopolitical events and conditions that result from political conflicts and law enforcement activities that may adversely affect our markets or our clients; (iv) media items and consumer confidence as those factors affect our clients’ confidence in the banking system generally and in our bank specifically; (v) adequacy of our risk management framework, disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (vi) market, geographic and sociopolitical factors that arise by virtue of the fact that we operate primarily in the general San Francisco Bay Area of Northern California; (vii) the effects of recent wildfires affecting Southern California, which have affected certain clients and certain loans secured by mortgages in Los Angeles County, and which are affecting or may, in the future, affect other clients in those and other markets throughout California; (viii) factors that affect our liquidity and our ability to meet client demands for withdrawals from deposit accounts and undrawn lines of credit, including our cash on hand and the availability of funds from our own lines of credit; (ix) factors that affect the value and liquidity of our investment portfolios, particularly the values of securities available-for-sale; (x) our ability to estimate accurately, and to establish adequate reserves against, the risk of loss associated with our loan and lease portfolios and our factoring business; (xi) inflationary pressures and changes in the interest rate environment that reduce our margins and yields, the fair value of financial instruments or our level of loan originations, or increase the level of defaults, losses and prepayments on loans to clients, whether held in the portfolio or in the secondary market; (xii) increased capital requirements for our continual growth or as imposed by banking regulators, which may require us to raise capital at a time when capital is not available on favorable terms or at all; (xiii) operational issues stemming from, and/or capital spending necessitated by, the potential need to adapt to industry changes in information technology systems, on which we are highly dependent; (xiv) events that affect our ability to attract, recruit, and retain qualified officers and other personnel to implement our strategic plan, and that enable current and future personnel to protect and develop our relationships with clients, and to promote our business, results of operations and growth prospects; (xv) the expense and uncertain resolution of litigation matters whether occurring in the ordinary course of business or otherwise, particularly including but not limited to the effects of recent and ongoing developments in California labor and employment laws, regulations and court decisions; and (xvi) our success in managing the risks involved in the foregoing factors.

Member FDIC

For additional information, contact:
Debbie Reuter
EVP, Corporate Secretary
Direct: (408) 494-4542
Debbie.Reuter@herbank.com

                             
    For the Quarter Ended:   Percent Change From:  
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS      March 31,       December 31,       March 31,       December 31,       March 31,   
(in $000’s, unaudited)   2025   2024   2024   2024    2024   
Interest income   $ 61,832   $ 64,043   $ 56,960   (3 ) % 9   %
Interest expense     18,472     20,448     17,458   (10 ) % 6   %
Net interest income before provision                            
for credit losses on loans     43,360     43,595     39,502   (1 ) % 10   %
Provision for credit losses on loans     274     1,331     184   (79 ) % 49   %
Net interest income after provision                            
for credit losses on loans     43,086     42,264     39,318   2   % 10   %
Noninterest income:                            
Service charges and fees on deposit                            
accounts     892     885     877   1   % 2   %
FHLB and FRB stock dividends     590     590     591   0   % 0   %
Increase in cash surrender value of                            
life insurance     538     528     518   2   % 4   %
Gain on sales of SBA loans     98     125     178   (22 ) % (45 ) %
Servicing income     82     77     90   6   % (9 ) %
Termination fees     87     18     13   383   % 569   %
Other     409     552     371   (26 ) % 10   %
Total noninterest income     2,696     2,775     2,638   (3 ) % 2   %
Noninterest expense:                            
Salaries and employee benefits     16,575     16,976     15,509   (2 ) % 7   %
Occupancy and equipment     2,534     2,495     2,443   2   % 4   %
Professional fees     1,580     1,711     1,327   (8 ) % 19   %
Other     8,767     9,122     8,257   (4 ) % 6   %
Total noninterest expense     29,456     30,304     27,536   (3 ) % 7   %
Income before income taxes     16,326     14,735     14,420   11   % 13   %
Income tax expense     4,700     4,114     4,254   14   % 10   %
Net income   $ 11,626   $ 10,621   $ 10,166   9   % 14   %
                             
PER COMMON SHARE DATA                            
(unaudited)                              
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.19   $ 0.17   $ 0.17   12   % 12   %
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.19   $ 0.17   $ 0.17   12   % 12   %
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic     61,479,579     61,320,505     61,186,623   0   % 0   %
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted     61,708,361     61,679,735     61,470,552   0   % 0   %
Common shares outstanding at period-end     61,611,121     61,348,095     61,253,625   0   % 1   %
Dividend per share   $ 0.13   $ 0.13   $ 0.13   0   % 0   %
Book value per share   $ 11.30   $ 11.24   $ 11.04   1   % 2   %
Tangible book value per share(1)   $ 8.48   $ 8.41   $ 8.17   1   % 4   %
                             
KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS                                 
(in $000's, unaudited)                                 
Annualized return on average equity     6.81 %   6.16 %   6.08 % 11   % 12   %
Annualized return on average tangible                            
common equity(1)     9.09 %   8.25 %   8.24 % 10   % 10   %
Annualized return on average assets     0.85 %   0.75 %   0.79 % 13   % 8   %
Annualized return on average tangible assets(1)     0.88 %   0.78 %   0.82 % 13   % 7   %
Net interest margin (FTE)(1)     3.39 %   3.32 %   3.31 % 2   % 2   %
Total revenue   $ 46,056   $ 46,370   $ 42,140   (1 ) % 9   %
Pre-provision net revenue(1)   $ 16,600   $ 16,066   $ 14,604   3   % 14   %
Efficiency ratio(1)     63.96 %   65.35 %   65.34 % (2 ) % (2 ) %
                             
AVERAGE BALANCES                                
(in $000’s, unaudited)                                 
Average assets   $ 5,559,896   $ 5,607,840   $ 5,178,636   (1 ) % 7   %
Average tangible assets(1)   $ 5,386,001   $ 5,433,439   $ 5,002,597   (1 ) % 8   %
Average earning assets   $ 5,188,317   $ 5,235,986   $ 4,810,505   (1 ) % 8   %
Average loans held-for-sale   $ 2,290   $ 2,260   $ 2,749   1   % (17 ) %
Average loans held-for-investment   $ 3,429,014   $ 3,388,729   $ 3,297,240   1   % 4   %
Average deposits   $ 4,717,517   $ 4,771,491   $ 4,360,150   (1 ) % 8   %
Average demand deposits - noninterest-bearing   $ 1,167,330   $ 1,222,393   $ 1,177,078   (5 ) % (1 ) %
Average interest-bearing deposits   $ 3,550,187   $ 3,549,098   $ 3,183,072   0   % 12   %
Average interest-bearing liabilities   $ 3,589,872   $ 3,588,755   $ 3,222,603   0   % 11   %
Average equity   $ 692,733   $ 686,263   $ 672,292   1   % 3   %
Average tangible common equity(1)   $ 518,838   $ 511,862   $ 496,253   1   % 5   %
                             


(1)This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in this press release.

                                 
    For the Quarter Ended:  
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS      March 31,       December 31,       September 30,      June 30,       March 31,   
(in $000’s, unaudited)   2025   2024   2024   2024   2024  
Interest income   $ 61,832   $ 64,043   $ 60,852   $ 58,489   $ 56,960  
Interest expense     18,472     20,448     21,523     19,622     17,458  
Net interest income before provision                                
for credit losses on loans     43,360     43,595     39,329     38,867     39,502  
Provision for credit losses on loans     274     1,331     153     471     184  
Net interest income after provision                                
for credit losses on loans     43,086     42,264     39,176     38,396     39,318  
Noninterest income:                                
Service charges and fees on deposit                                
accounts     892     885     908     891     877  
FHLB and FRB stock dividends     590     590     586     588     591  
Increase in cash surrender value of                                
life insurance     538     528     530     521     518  
Gain on sales of SBA loans     98     125     94     76     178  
Servicing income     82     77     108     90     90  
Termination fees     87     18     46     100     13  
Gain on proceeds from company-owned                                
life insurance                 219      
Other     409     552     554     379     371  
Total noninterest income     2,696     2,775     2,826     2,864     2,638  
Noninterest expense:                                
Salaries and employee benefits     16,575     16,976     15,673     15,794     15,509  
Occupancy and equipment     2,534     2,495     2,599     2,689     2,443  
Professional fees     1,580     1,711     1,306     1,072     1,327  
Other     8,767     9,122     7,977     8,633     8,257  
Total noninterest expense     29,456     30,304     27,555     28,188     27,536  
Income before income taxes     16,326     14,735     14,447     13,072     14,420  
Income tax expense     4,700     4,114     3,940     3,838     4,254  
Net income   $ 11,626   $ 10,621   $ 10,507   $ 9,234   $ 10,166  
                                 
PER COMMON SHARE DATA                                
(unaudited)                                    
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.19   $ 0.17   $ 0.17   $ 0.15   $ 0.17  
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.19   $ 0.17   $ 0.17   $ 0.15   $ 0.17  
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic     61,479,579     61,320,505     61,295,877     61,279,914     61,186,623  
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted     61,708,361     61,679,735     61,546,157     61,438,088     61,470,552  
Common shares outstanding at period-end     61,611,121     61,348,095     61,297,344     61,292,094     61,253,625  
Dividend per share   $ 0.13   $ 0.13   $ 0.13   $ 0.13   $ 0.13  
Book value per share   $ 11.30   $ 11.24   $ 11.18   $ 11.08   $ 11.04  
Tangible book value per share(1)   $ 8.48   $ 8.41   $ 8.33   $ 8.22   $ 8.17  
                                 
KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS                                   
(in $000's, unaudited)                                     
Annualized return on average equity     6.81 %   6.16 %   6.14 %   5.50 %   6.08 %
Annualized return on average tangible                                
common equity(1)     9.09 %   8.25 %   8.27 %   7.43 %   8.24 %
Annualized return on average assets     0.85 %   0.75 %   0.78 %   0.71 %   0.79 %
Annualized return on average tangible assets(1)     0.88 %   0.78 %   0.81 %   0.74 %   0.82 %
Net interest margin (FTE)(1)     3.39 %   3.32 %   3.15 %   3.23 %   3.31 %
Total revenue   $ 46,056   $ 46,370   $ 42,155   $ 41,731   $ 42,140  
Pre-provision net revenue(1)   $ 16,600   $ 16,066   $ 14,600   $ 13,543   $ 14,604  
Efficiency ratio(1)     63.96 %   65.35 %   65.37 %   67.55 %   65.34 %
                                 
AVERAGE BALANCES                                     
(in $000’s, unaudited)                                     
Average assets   $ 5,559,896   $ 5,607,840   $ 5,352,067   $ 5,213,171   $ 5,178,636  
Average tangible assets(1)   $ 5,386,001   $ 5,433,439   $ 5,177,114   $ 5,037,673   $ 5,002,597  
Average earning assets   $ 5,188,317   $ 5,235,986   $ 4,980,082   $ 4,840,670   $ 4,810,505  
Average loans held-for-sale   $ 2,290   $ 2,260   $ 1,493   $ 1,503   $ 2,749  
Average loans held-for-investment   $ 3,429,014   $ 3,388,729   $ 3,359,647   $ 3,328,358   $ 3,297,240  
Average deposits   $ 4,717,517   $ 4,771,491   $ 4,525,946   $ 4,394,545   $ 4,360,150  
Average demand deposits - noninterest-bearing   $ 1,167,330   $ 1,222,393   $ 1,172,304   $ 1,127,145   $ 1,177,078  
Average interest-bearing deposits   $ 3,550,187   $ 3,549,098   $ 3,353,642   $ 3,267,400   $ 3,183,072  
Average interest-bearing liabilities   $ 3,589,872   $ 3,588,755   $ 3,393,264   $ 3,306,972   $ 3,222,603  
Average equity   $ 692,733   $ 686,263   $ 680,404   $ 675,108   $ 672,292  
Average tangible common equity(1)   $ 518,838   $ 511,862   $ 505,451   $ 499,610   $ 496,253  
                                 


(1)This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in this press release.

                             
    End of Period:   Percent Change From:  
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS      March 31,       December 31,       March 31,       December 31,       March 31,   
(in $000’s, unaudited)   2025
   2024
   2024
   2024    2024   
ASSETS                            
Cash and due from banks   $ 44,281     $ 29,864     $ 32,543     48   % 36   %
Other investments and interest-bearing deposits                            
in other financial institutions     700,769       938,259       508,816     (25 ) % 38   %
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value     370,976       256,274       404,474     45   % (8 ) %
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost     576,718       590,016       636,249     (2 ) % (9 ) %
Loans - held-for-sale - SBA, including deferred costs     1,884       2,375       1,946     (21 ) % (3 ) %
Loans - held-for-investment:                            
Commercial     489,241       531,350       452,231     (8 ) % 8   %
Real estate:                            
CRE - owner occupied     616,825       601,636       585,031     3   % 5   %
CRE - non-owner occupied     1,363,275       1,341,266       1,271,184     2   % 7   %
Land and construction     136,106       127,848       129,712     6   % 5   %
Home equity     119,138       127,963       122,794     (7 ) % (3 ) %
Multifamily     284,510       275,490       269,263     3   % 6   %
Residential mortgages     465,330       471,730       490,035     (1 ) % (5 ) %
Consumer and other     12,741       14,837       16,439     (14 ) % (22 ) %
Loans     3,487,166       3,492,120       3,336,689     0   % 5   %
Deferred loan fees, net     (268 )     (183 )     (587 )   46   % (54 ) %
Total loans - held-for-investment, net of deferred fees     3,486,898       3,491,937       3,336,102     0   % 5   %
Allowance for credit losses on loans     (48,262 )     (48,953 )     (47,888 )   (1 ) % 1   %
Loans, net     3,438,636       3,442,984       3,288,214     0   % 5   %
Company-owned life insurance     81,749       81,211       80,007     1   % 2   %
Premises and equipment, net     9,772       10,140       9,986     (4 ) % (2 ) %
Goodwill     167,631       167,631       167,631     0   % 0   %
Other intangible assets     5,986       6,439       8,074     (7 ) % (26 ) %
Accrued interest receivable and other assets     115,853       119,813       118,134     (3 ) % (2 ) %
Total assets   $ 5,514,255     $ 5,645,006     $ 5,256,074     (2 ) % 5   %
                             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                            
Liabilities:                            
Deposits:                            
Demand, noninterest-bearing   $ 1,128,593     $ 1,214,192     $ 1,242,059     (7 ) % (9 ) %
Demand, interest-bearing     949,068       936,587       925,100     1   % 3   %
Savings and money market     1,353,293       1,325,923       1,124,900     2   % 20   %
Time deposits - under $250     37,592       38,988       38,105     (4 ) % (1 ) %
Time deposits - $250 and over     213,357       206,755       200,739     3   % 6   %
ICS/CDARS - interest-bearing demand, money market                            
and time deposits     1,001,365       1,097,586       913,757     (9 ) % 10   %
Total deposits     4,683,268       4,820,031       4,444,660     (3 ) % 5   %
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs     39,691       39,653       39,539     0   % 0   %
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     95,106       95,595       95,579     (1 ) % 0   %
Total liabilities     4,818,065       4,955,279       4,579,778     (3 ) % 5   %
                             
Shareholders’ Equity:                            
Common stock     511,596       510,070       507,578     0   % 1   %
Retained earnings     191,401       187,762       181,306     2   % 6   %
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (6,807 )     (8,105 )     (12,588 )   (16 ) % (46 ) %
Total shareholders' equity     696,190       689,727       676,296     1   % 3   %
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 5,514,255     $ 5,645,006     $ 5,256,074     (2 ) % 5   %
                             


                               
    End of Period:
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS      March 31,       December 31,       September 30,      June 30,       March 31, 
(in $000’s, unaudited)   2025
   2024
   2024
   2024
   2024
ASSETS                              
Cash and due from banks   $ 44,281     $ 29,864     $ 49,722     $ 37,497     $ 32,543  
Other investments and interest-bearing deposits                              
in other financial institutions     700,769       938,259       906,588       610,763       508,816  
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value     370,976       256,274       237,612       273,043       404,474  
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost     576,718       590,016       604,193       621,178       636,249  
Loans - held-for-sale - SBA, including deferred costs     1,884       2,375       1,649       1,899       1,946  
Loans - held-for-investment:                              
Commercial     489,241       531,350       481,266       477,929       452,231  
Real estate:                              
CRE - owner occupied     616,825       601,636       602,062       594,504       585,031  
CRE - non-owner occupied     1,363,275       1,341,266       1,310,578       1,283,323       1,271,184  
Land and construction     136,106       127,848       125,761       125,374       129,712  
Home equity     119,138       127,963       124,090       126,562       122,794  
Multifamily     284,510       275,490       273,103       268,968       269,263  
Residential mortgages     465,330       471,730       479,524       484,809       490,035  
Consumer and other     12,741       14,837       14,179       18,758       16,439  
Loans     3,487,166       3,492,120       3,410,563       3,380,227       3,336,689  
Deferred loan fees, net     (268 )     (183 )     (327 )     (434 )     (587 )
Total loans - held-for-investment, net of deferred fees     3,486,898       3,491,937       3,410,236       3,379,793       3,336,102  
Allowance for credit losses on loans     (48,262 )     (48,953 )     (47,819 )     (47,954 )     (47,888 )
Loans, net     3,438,636       3,442,984       3,362,417       3,331,839       3,288,214  
Company-owned life insurance     81,749       81,211       80,682       80,153       80,007  
Premises and equipment, net     9,772       10,140       10,398       10,310       9,986  
Goodwill     167,631       167,631       167,631       167,631       167,631  
Other intangible assets     5,986       6,439       6,966       7,521       8,074  
Accrued interest receivable and other assets     115,853       119,813       123,738       121,190       118,134  
Total assets   $ 5,514,255     $ 5,645,006     $ 5,551,596     $ 5,263,024     $ 5,256,074  
                               
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                              
Liabilities:                              
Deposits:                              
Demand, noninterest-bearing   $ 1,128,593     $ 1,214,192     $ 1,272,139     $ 1,187,320     $ 1,242,059  
Demand, interest-bearing     949,068       936,587       913,910       928,246       925,100  
Savings and money market     1,353,293       1,325,923       1,309,676       1,126,520       1,124,900  
Time deposits - under $250     37,592       38,988       39,060       39,046       38,105  
Time deposits - $250 and over     213,357       206,755       196,945       203,886       200,739  
ICS/CDARS - interest-bearing demand, money market                              
and time deposits     1,001,365       1,097,586       997,803       959,592       913,757  
Total deposits     4,683,268       4,820,031       4,729,533       4,444,610       4,444,660  
Other short-term borrowings                              
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs     39,691       39,653       39,615       39,577       39,539  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     95,106       95,595       97,096       99,638       95,579  
Total liabilities     4,818,065       4,955,279       4,866,244       4,583,825       4,579,778  
                               
Shareholders’ Equity:                              
Common stock     511,596       510,070       509,134       508,343       507,578  
Retained earnings     191,401       187,762       185,110       182,571       181,306  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (6,807 )     (8,105 )     (8,892 )     (11,715 )     (12,588 )
Total shareholders' equity     696,190       689,727       685,352       679,199       676,296  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 5,514,255     $ 5,645,006     $ 5,551,596     $ 5,263,024     $ 5,256,074  
                               


                             
    At or For the Quarter Ended:   Percent Change From:  
CREDIT QUALITY DATA      March 31,       December 31,       March 31,       December 31,       March 31,   
(in $000’s, unaudited)   2025   2024   2024   2024    2024   
Nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment:                            
Land and construction loans   $ 4,793   $ 5,874   $ 4,673   (18 ) % 3   %
Home equity and other loans     927     290     120   220   % 673   %
Commercial loans     324     1,014     1,127   (68 ) % (71 ) %
CRE loans               N/A     N/A    
Total nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment:     6,044     7,178     5,920   (16 ) % 2   %
Loans over 90 days past due                            
and still accruing     268     489     1,951   (45 ) % (86 ) %
Total nonperforming loans     6,312     7,667     7,871   (18 ) % (20 ) %
Foreclosed assets               N/A     N/A    
Total nonperforming assets   $ 6,312   $ 7,667   $ 7,871   (18 ) % (20 ) %
Net charge-offs during the quarter   $ 965   $ 197   $ 254   390   % 280   %
Provision for credit losses on loans during the quarter   $ 274   $ 1,331   $ 184   (79 ) % 49   %
Allowance for credit losses on loans   $ 48,262   $ 48,953   $ 47,888   (1 ) % 1   %
Classified assets   $ 40,034   $ 41,661   $ 35,392   (4 ) % 13   %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans     1.38 %   1.40 %   1.44 % (1 ) % (4 ) %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans     764.61 %   638.49 %   608.41 % 20   % 26   %
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.11 %   0.14 %   0.15 % (21 ) % (27 ) %
Nonperforming loans to total loans     0.18 %   0.22 %   0.24 % (18 ) % (25 ) %
Classified assets to Heritage Commerce Corp                            
Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans     7 %   7 %   6 % 0   % 17   %
Classified assets to Heritage Bank of Commerce                            
Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans     7 %   7 %   6 % 0   % 17   %
                             
OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS                                 
(in $000’s, unaudited)                                 
Heritage Commerce Corp:                            
Tangible common equity (1)   $ 522,573   $ 515,657   $ 500,591   1   % 4   %
Shareholders’ equity / total assets     12.63 %   12.22 %   12.87 % 3   % (2 ) %
Tangible common equity / tangible assets (1)     9.78 %   9.43 %   9.85 % 4   % (1 ) %
Loan to deposit ratio     74.45 %   72.45 %   75.06 % 3   % (1 ) %
Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits     24.10 %   25.19 %   27.94 % (4 ) % (14 ) %
Total capital ratio     15.9 %   15.6 %   15.6 % 2   % 2   %
Tier 1 capital ratio     13.6 %   13.4 %   13.4 % 1   % 1   %
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio     13.6 %   13.4 %   13.4 % 1   % 1   %
Tier 1 leverage ratio     9.8 %   9.6 %   10.2 % 2   % (4 ) %
Heritage Bank of Commerce:                            
Tangible common equity / tangible assets (1)     10.15 %   9.79 %   10.22 % 4   % (1 ) %
Total capital ratio     15.4 %   15.1 %   15.1 % 2   % 2   %
Tier 1 capital ratio     14.1 %   13.9 %   13.9 % 1   % 1   %
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio     14.1 %   13.9 %   13.9 % 1   % 1   %
Tier 1 leverage ratio     10.2 %   10.0 %   10.6 % 2   % (4 ) %
                             


(1)This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in this press release.

                                 
    At or For the Quarter Ended:  
CREDIT QUALITY DATA      March 31,       December 31,       September 30,      June 30,       March 31,   
(in $000’s, unaudited)   2025   2024   2024   2024   2024  
Nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment:                                
Land and construction loans   $ 4,793   $ 5,874   $ 5,862   $ 4,774   $ 4,673  
Home equity and other loans     927     290     84     108     120  
Commercial loans     324     1,014     752     900     1,127  
CRE loans                      
Total nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment:     6,044     7,178     6,698     5,782     5,920  
Loans over 90 days past due                                
and still accruing     268     489     460     248     1,951  
Total nonperforming loans     6,312     7,667     7,158     6,030     7,871  
Foreclosed assets                      
Total nonperforming assets   $ 6,312   $ 7,667   $ 7,158   $ 6,030   $ 7,871  
Net charge-offs during the quarter   $ 965   $ 197   $ 288   $ 405   $ 254  
Provision for credit losses on loans during the quarter   $ 274   $ 1,331   $ 153   $ 471   $ 184  
Allowance for credit losses on loans   $ 48,262   $ 48,953   $ 47,819   $ 47,954   $ 47,888  
Classified assets   $ 40,034   $ 41,661   $ 32,609   $ 33,605   $ 35,392  
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans     1.38 %   1.40 %   1.40 %   1.42 %   1.44 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans     764.61 %   638.49 %   668.05 %   795.26 %   608.41 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.11 %   0.14 %   0.13 %   0.11 %   0.15 %
Nonperforming loans to total loans     0.18 %   0.22 %   0.21 %   0.18 %   0.24 %
Classified assets to Heritage Commerce Corp                                
Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans     7 %   7 %   6 %   6 %   6 %
Classified assets to Heritage Bank of Commerce                                
Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans     7 %   7 %   6 %   6 %   6 %
                                 
OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS                                     
(in $000’s, unaudited)                                     
Heritage Commerce Corp:                                
Tangible common equity (1)   $ 522,573   $ 515,657   $ 510,755   $ 504,047   $ 500,591  
Shareholders’ equity / total assets     12.63 %   12.22 %   12.35 %   12.91 %   12.87 %
Tangible common equity / tangible assets (1)     9.78 %   9.43 %   9.50 %   9.91 %   9.85 %
Loan to deposit ratio     74.45 %   72.45 %   72.11 %   76.04 %   75.06 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits     24.10 %   25.19 %   26.90 %   26.71 %   27.94 %
Total capital ratio     15.9 %   15.6 %   15.6 %   15.6 %   15.6 %
Tier 1 capital ratio     13.6 %   13.4 %   13.4 %   13.4 %   13.4 %
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio     13.6 %   13.4 %   13.4 %   13.4 %   13.4 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio     9.8 %   9.6 %   10.0 %   10.2 %   10.2 %
Heritage Bank of Commerce:                                
Tangible common equity / tangible assets (1)     10.15 %   9.79 %   9.86 %   10.28 %   10.22 %
Total capital ratio     15.4 %   15.1 %   15.1 %   15.1 %   15.1 %
Tier 1 capital ratio     14.1 %   13.9 %   13.9 %   13.9 %   13.9 %
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio     14.1 %   13.9 %   13.9 %   13.9 %   13.9 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio     10.2 %   10.0 %   10.4 %   10.6 %   10.6 %
                                 


(1)This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in this press release.

                                   
    For the Quarter Ended   For the Quarter Ended  
    March 31, 2025   December 31, 2024  
                Interest      Average               Interest      Average  
NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN   Average   Income/   Yield/   Average   Income/   Yield/  
(in $000’s, unaudited)   Balance   Expense   Rate   Balance   Expense   Rate  
Assets:                                  
Loans, core bank   $ 2,945,072       39,758     5.47 % $ 2,899,347     $ 39,852     5.47 %
Prepayment fees           224     0.03 %         35     0.00 %
Bay View Funding factored receivables     60,250       2,942     19.80 %   59,153       3,084     20.74 %
Purchased residential mortgages     427,963       3,597     3.41 %   434,846       3,732     3.41 %
Loan fair value mark / accretion     (1,981 )     181     0.02 %   (2,357 )     429     0.06 %
Loans, gross (1)(2)     3,431,304       46,702     5.52 %   3,390,989       47,132     5.53 %
Securities - taxable     876,092       5,559     2.57 %   800,174       4,475     2.22 %
Securities - exempt from Federal tax (3)     30,480       275     3.66 %   30,570       274     3.57 %
Other investments and interest-bearing deposits                                  
in other financial institutions     850,441       9,354     4.46 %   1,014,253       12,220     4.79 %
Total interest earning assets (3)     5,188,317       61,890     4.84 %   5,235,986       64,101     4.87 %
Cash and due from banks     31,869                 32,569              
Premises and equipment, net     10,007                 10,301              
Goodwill and other intangible assets     173,895                 174,401              
Other assets     155,808                 154,583              
Total assets   $ 5,559,896               $ 5,607,840              
                                   
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity:                                  
Deposits:                                  
Demand, noninterest-bearing   $ 1,167,330               $ 1,222,393              
                                   
Demand, interest-bearing     944,375       1,438     0.62 %   906,581       1,452     0.64 %
Savings and money market     1,323,038       8,073     2.47 %   1,339,397       9,090     2.70 %
Time deposits - under $100     11,383       47     1.67 %   11,388       49     1.71 %
Time deposits - $100 and over     234,421       2,129     3.68 %   234,446       2,310     3.92 %
ICS/CDARS - interest-bearing demand, money market                                  
and time deposits     1,036,970       6,248     2.44 %   1,057,286       7,009     2.64 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     3,550,187       17,935     2.05 %   3,549,098       19,910     2.23 %
Total deposits     4,717,517       17,935     1.54 %   4,771,491       19,910     1.66 %
                                   
Short-term borrowings     18           0.00 %   28           0.00 %
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs     39,667       537     5.49 %   39,629       538     5.40 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     3,589,872       18,472     2.09 %   3,588,755       20,448     2.27 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand,                                  
noninterest-bearing / cost of funds     4,757,202       18,472     1.57 %   4,811,148       20,448     1.69 %
Other liabilities     109,961                 110,429              
Total liabilities     4,867,163                 4,921,577              
Shareholders’ equity     692,733                 686,263              
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 5,559,896               $ 5,607,840              
                                   
Net interest income / margin (3)           43,418     3.39 %         43,653     3.32 %
Less tax equivalent adjustment (3)           (58 )               (58 )      
Net interest income         $ 43,360     3.39 %       $ 43,595     3.31 %
                                   


(1)Includes loans held-for-sale. Nonaccrual loans are included in average balances.
(2)Yield amounts earned on loans include fees and costs. The accretion of net deferred loan fees into loan interest income was $214,000 for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $167,000 for the fourth quarter of 2024. Prepayment fees totaled $224,000 for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $35,000 for the fourth quarter of 2024.
(3)Reflects the FTE adjustment for Federal tax-exempt income based on a 21% tax rate. This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under “Non-GAAP FinanciaMeasures” in this press release.

                                   
    For the Quarter Ended   For the Quarter Ended  
    March 31, 2025   March 31, 2024  
                Interest      Average               Interest      Average  
NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN   Average   Income/   Yield/   Average   Income/   Yield/  
(in $000’s, unaudited)   Balance   Expense   Rate   Balance   Expense   Rate  
Assets:                                  
Loans, core bank   $ 2,945,072     $ 39,758     5.47 % $ 2,795,351     $ 37,721     5.43 %
Prepayment fees           224     0.03 %         24     0.00 %
Bay View Funding factored receivables     60,250       2,942     19.80 %   53,511       2,838     21.33 %
Purchased residential mortgages     427,963       3,597     3.41 %   454,240       3,788     3.35 %
Loan fair value mark / accretion     (1,981 )     181     0.02 %   (3,113 )     229     0.03 %
Loans, gross (1)(2)     3,431,304       46,702     5.52 %   3,299,989       44,600     5.44 %
Securities - taxable     876,092       5,559     2.57 %   1,042,484       6,183     2.39 %
Securities - exempt from Federal tax (3)     30,480       275     3.66 %   31,939       286     3.60 %
Other investments and interest-bearing deposits                                  
in other financial institutions     850,441       9,354     4.46 %   436,093       5,951     5.49 %
Total interest earning assets (3)     5,188,317       61,890     4.84 %   4,810,505       57,020     4.77 %
Cash and due from banks     31,869                 33,214              
Premises and equipment, net     10,007                 10,015              
Goodwill and other intangible assets     173,895                 176,039              
Other assets     155,808                 148,863              
Total assets   $ 5,559,896               $ 5,178,636              
                                   
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity:                                  
Deposits:                                  
Demand, noninterest-bearing   $ 1,167,330               $ 1,177,078              
                                   
Demand, interest-bearing     944,375       1,438     0.62 %   920,048       1,554     0.68 %
Savings and money market     1,323,038       8,073     2.47 %   1,067,581       6,649     2.50 %
Time deposits - under $100     11,383       47     1.67 %   10,945       42     1.54 %
Time deposits - $100 and over     234,421       2,129     3.68 %   221,211       2,064     3.75 %
ICS/CDARS - interest-bearing demand, money market                                  
and time deposits     1,036,970       6,248     2.44 %   963,287       6,611     2.76 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     3,550,187       17,935     2.05 %   3,183,072       16,920     2.14 %
Total deposits     4,717,517       17,935     1.54 %   4,360,150       16,920     1.56 %
                                   
Short-term borrowings     18           0.00 %   15           0.00 %
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs     39,667       537     5.49 %   39,516       538     5.48 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     3,589,872       18,472     2.09 %   3,222,603       17,458     2.18 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand,                                  
noninterest-bearing / cost of funds     4,757,202       18,472     1.57 %   4,399,681       17,458     1.60 %
Other liabilities     109,961                 106,663              
Total liabilities     4,867,163                 4,506,344              
Shareholders’ equity     692,733                 672,292              
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 5,559,896               $ 5,178,636              
                                   
Net interest income / margin (3)           43,418     3.39 %         39,562     3.31 %
Less tax equivalent adjustment (3)           (58 )               (60 )      
Net interest income         $ 43,360     3.39 %       $ 39,502     3.30 %


(1)Includes loans held-for-sale. Nonaccrual loans are included in average balances.
(2)Yield amounts earned on loans include fees and costs. The accretion of net deferred loan fees into loan interest income was $214,000 for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $160,000 for the first quarter of 2024. Prepayment fees totaled $224,000 for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $24,000 for the first quarter of 2024.
(3)Reflects the FTE adjustment for Federal tax-exempt income based on a 21% tax rate. This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in this press release.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Management considers tangible book value per share as a useful measurement of the Company’s equity. The Company references the return on average tangible common equity and the return on average tangible assets as measurements of profitability.

The following table summarizes components of the tangible book value per share at the dates indicated:

                                 
TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE   March 31,    December 31,    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   
(in $000’s, unaudited)   2025
   2024
   2024
   2024
   2024
  
Capital components:                                
Total Equity (GAAP)   $ 696,190     $ 689,727     $ 685,352     $ 679,199     $ 676,296    
Less: Preferred Stock                                
Total Common Equity     696,190       689,727       685,352       679,199       676,296    
Less: Goodwill     (167,631 )     (167,631 )     (167,631 )     (167,631 )     (167,631 )  
Less: Other Intangible Assets     (5,986 )     (6,439 )     (6,966 )     (7,521 )     (8,074 )  
Total Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP)   $ 522,573     $ 515,657     $ 510,755     $ 504,047     $ 500,591    
                                 
Common shares outstanding at period-end     61,611,121       61,348,095       61,297,344       61,292,094       61,253,625    
                                 
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)   $ 8.48     $ 8.41     $ 8.33     $ 8.22     $ 8.17    
                                           

The following tables summarize components of the annualized return on average tangible common equity and the annualized return on average tangible assets for the periods indicated:

                                 
RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON   For the Quarter Ended:  
EQUITY AND AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON ASSETS   March 31,    December 31,    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   
(in $000’s, unaudited)   2025
   2024
     2024    2024
   2024
  
Net income   $ 11,626     $ 10,621     $ 10,507     $ 9,234     $ 10,166    
                                 
Average tangible common equity components:                                
Average Equity (GAAP)   $ 692,733     $ 686,263     $ 680,404     $ 675,108     $ 672,292    
Less: Goodwill     (167,631 )     (167,631 )     (167,631 )     (167,631 )     (167,631 )  
Less: Other Intangible Assets     (6,264 )     (6,770 )     (7,322 )     (7,867 )     (8,408 )  
Total Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP)   $ 518,838     $ 511,862     $ 505,451     $ 499,610     $ 496,253    
                                 
Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)     9.09   %   8.25   %   8.27   %   7.43   %   8.24   %
                                 
Average tangible assets components:                                
Average Assets (GAAP)   $ 5,559,896     $ 5,607,840     $ 5,352,067     $ 5,213,171     $ 5,178,636    
Less: Goodwill     (167,631 )     (167,631 )     (167,631 )     (167,631 )     (167,631 )  
Less: Other Intangible Assets     (6,264 )     (6,770 )     (7,322 )     (7,867 )     (8,408 )  
Total Average Tangible Assets (non-GAAP)   $ 5,386,001     $ 5,433,439     $ 5,177,114     $ 5,037,673     $ 5,002,597    
                                 
Annualized return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)     0.88   %   0.78   %   0.81   %   0.74   %   0.82   %
                                           

Management reviews yields on certain asset categories and the net interest margin of the Company on an FTE basis. In this non-GAAP presentation, net interest income is adjusted to reflect tax-exempt interest income on an equivalent before-tax basis using tax rates effective as of the end of the period. This measure ensures comparability of net interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources. The following tables summarize components of FTE net interest income of the Company for the periods indicated:

                                 
    For the Quarter Ended:  
    March 31,    December 31,    September 30,    June 30,    March 31,   
(in $000’s, unaudited)   2025   2024   2024   2024   2024  
Net interest income before                                
credit losses on loans (GAAP)   $ 43,360   $ 43,595   $ 39,329   $ 38,867   $ 39,502  
Tax-equivalent adjustment on securities -                                
exempt from Federal tax     58     58     59     60     60  
Net interest income, FTE (non-GAAP)   $ 43,418   $ 43,653   $ 39,388   $ 38,927   $ 39,562  
                                 
Average balance of total interest earning assets   $ 5,188,317   $ 5,235,986   $ 4,980,082   $ 4,840,670   $ 4,810,505  
                                 
Net interest margin (annualized net interest income divided by the                                
average balance of total interest earnings assets) (GAAP)     3.39 %   3.31 %   3.14 %   3.23 %   3.30 %
                                 
Net interest margin, FTE (annualized net interest income, FTE,                                
divided by the average balance of total                                
earnings assets) (non-GAAP)     3.39 %   3.32 %   3.15 %   3.23 %   3.31 %
                                 

Management views its non-GAAP PPNR as a key metric for assessing the Company’s earnings power. The following table summarizes the components of PPNR for the periods indicated:

                               
    For the Quarter Ended:
    March 31,    December 31,    September 30,   June 30,   March 31, 
(in $000’s, unaudited)   2025
   2024
   2024
   2024
   2024
                               
                               
Net interest income before credit losses on loans   $ 43,360     $ 43,595     $ 39,329     $ 38,867     $ 39,502  
Noninterest income     2,696       2,775       2,826       2,864       2,638  
Total revenue     46,056       46,370     $ 42,155     $ 41,731     $ 42,140  
Less: Noninterest expense     (29,456 )     (30,304 )     (27,555 )     (28,188 )     (27,536 )
PPNR (non-GAAP)   $ 16,600     $ 16,066     $ 14,600     $ 13,543     $ 14,604  
                                         

The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is calculated by dividing noninterest expense by total revenue (net interest income plus noninterest income), and measures how much it costs to produce one dollar of revenue. The following tables summarize components of the efficiency ratio of the Company for the periods indicated:

                                 
    For the Quarter Ended:  
    March 31,    December 31,    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   
(in $000’s, unaudited)   2025   2024   2024   2024   2024  
Noninterest expense   $ 29,456   $ 30,304   $ 27,555   $ 28,188   $ 27,536  
                                 
Net interest income before credit losses on loans   $ 43,360   $ 43,595   $ 39,329   $ 38,867   $ 39,502  
Noninterest income     2,696     2,775     2,826     2,864     2,638  
Total revenue   $ 46,056   $ 46,370   $ 42,155   $ 41,731   $ 42,140  
                                 
Efficiency ratio (noninterest expense divided                                
by total revenue) (non-GAAP)     63.96 %   65.35 %   65.37 %   67.55 %   65.34 %
                                 

Management considers the tangible common equity ratio as a useful measurement of the Company’s and the Bank’s equity. The following table summarizes components of the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio of the Company at the dates indicated:

                                 
TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS   March 31,    December 31,    September 30,      June 30,       March 31,   
(in $000’s, unaudited)   2025
   2024
   2024
   2024
   2024   
Capital components:                                
Total Equity (GAAP)   $ 696,190     $ 689,727     $ 685,352     $ 679,199     $ 676,296    
Less: Preferred Stock                                
Total Common Equity     696,190       689,727       685,352       679,199       676,296    
Less: Goodwill     (167,631 )     (167,631 )     (167,631 )     (167,631 )     (167,631 )  
Less: Other Intangible Assets     (5,986 )     (6,439 )     (6,966 )     (7,521 )     (8,074 )  
Total Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP)   $ 522,573     $ 515,657     $ 510,755     $ 504,047     $ 500,591    
                                 
Asset components:                                
Total Assets (GAAP)   $ 5,514,255     $ 5,645,006     $ 5,551,596     $ 5,263,024     $ 5,256,074    
Less: Goodwill     (167,631 )     (167,631 )     (167,631 )     (167,631 )     (167,631 )  
Less: Other Intangible Assets     (5,986 )     (6,439 )     (6,966 )     (7,521 )     (8,074 )  
Total Tangible Assets (non-GAAP)   $ 5,340,638     $ 5,470,936     $ 5,376,999     $ 5,087,872     $ 5,080,369    
                                 
Tangible common equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP)     9.78   %   9.43   %   9.50   %   9.91   %   9.85   %
                                           

The following table summarizes components of the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio of the Bank at the dates indicated:

                                 
TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS   March 31,    December 31,    September 30,      June 30,    March 31,   
(in $000’s, unaudited)   2025
   2024
   2024
   2024
   2024
  
Capital components:                                
Total Equity (GAAP)   $ 715,605     $ 709,379     $ 704,585     $ 697,964     $ 694,543    
Less: Preferred Stock                                
Total Common Equity     715,605       709,379       704,585       697,964       694,543    
Less: Goodwill     (167,631 )     (167,631 )     (167,631 )     (167,631 )     (167,631 )  
Less: Other Intangible Assets     (5,986 )     (6,439 )     (6,966 )     (7,521 )     (8,074 )  
Total Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP)   $ 541,988     $ 535,309     $ 529,988     $ 522,812     $ 518,838    
                                 
Asset components:                                
Total Assets (GAAP)   $ 5,512,160     $ 5,641,646     $ 5,548,576     $ 5,260,500     $ 5,254,044    
Less: Goodwill     (167,631 )     (167,631 )     (167,631 )     (167,631 )     (167,631 )  
Less: Other Intangible Assets     (5,986 )     (6,439 )     (6,966 )     (7,521 )     (8,074 )  
Total Tangible Assets (non-GAAP)   $ 5,338,543     $ 5,467,576     $ 5,373,979     $ 5,085,348     $ 5,078,339    
                                 
Tangible common equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP)     10.15   %   9.79   %   9.86   %   10.28   %   10.22   %
                                           

