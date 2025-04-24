Submit Release
OceanFirst Financial Corp. Announces First Quarter Financial Results

RED BANK, N.J., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) (the “Company”), the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. (the “Bank”), announced net income available to common stockholders of $20.5 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, a decrease from $27.7 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period, and a decrease from $20.9 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for the linked quarter. Selected performance metrics are as follows (refer to “Selected Quarterly Financial Data” for additional information):

    For the Three Months Ended,
    March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
Performance Ratios (Annualized):   2025   2024   2024
Return on average assets   0.62 %   0.61 %   0.82 %
Return on average stockholders’ equity   4.85     4.88     6.65  
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (a)   7.05     7.12     9.61  
Return on average tangible common equity (a)   7.40     7.47     10.09  
Efficiency ratio   65.67     67.86     59.56  
Net interest margin   2.90     2.69     2.81  

(a) Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity and return on average tangible common equity (“ROTCE”) are non-GAAP (“generally accepted accounting principles”) financial measures. Refer to “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” “Selected Quarterly Financial Data” and “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables for reconciliation and additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

Core earnings1 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 were $20.3 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, a decrease from $25.6 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period, and a decrease from $22.1 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, for the linked quarter.

Core earnings PTPP1 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was $32.4 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, as compared to $36.2 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period, and $29.6 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, for the linked quarter. Selected performance metrics are as follows:

    For the Three Months Ended,
    March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
Core Ratios(Annualized):     2025       2024       2024  
Return on average assets     0.62 %     0.65 %     0.76 %
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity     7.00       7.51       8.91  
Return on average tangible common equity     7.34       7.89       9.36  
Efficiency ratio     65.81       67.74       61.05  
Core diluted earnings per share   $ 0.35     $ 0.38     $ 0.44  
Core PTPP diluted earnings per share     0.56       0.51       0.62  


Key developments for the recent quarter are described below:

  • Margin Expansion: Net interest margin increased 21 basis points to 2.90%, from 2.69%, and net interest income increased by $3.3 million to $86.7 million driven by a decrease in total cost of deposits to 2.06% from 2.32% in the linked quarter.
  • Commercial Loans: Commercial and industrial loans increased $95.1 million, or 6.1% as compared to the linked quarter. Additionally, the total commercial loan pipeline increased 90% to $375.6 million from $197.5 million in the linked quarter.
  • Provision for Credit Losses: Provision for credit losses was $5.3 million reflecting a net loan reserve build of $5.2 million, primarily driven by elevated uncertainty around macroeconomic conditions. This resulted in an increase of five basis points in the allowance for loan credit losses to total loans to 0.78%. Criticized and classified loans decreased by 5% to $149.3 million compared to the linked quarter, providing strong evidence of stable credit performance for the Company’s loan portfolio.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Christopher D. Maher, commented on the Company’s results, “We are pleased to present our current quarter results, which reflect a meaningful expansion of net interest income and net interest margin, continued strong asset quality metrics, and further capital accretion, including share repurchases.” Mr. Maher added, “Additionally, we understand the increased market uncertainty and volatility, but we have confidence that the Company is well-positioned. Finally, we are pleased that the first quarter talent recruiting season has resulted in a robust addition of commercial banking talent. Reflecting the strength of the commercial banking platform we have built, 36 highly experienced commercial bankers have joined OceanFirst this year.”

The Company’s Board of Directors declared its 113th consecutive quarterly cash dividend on common stock. The quarterly cash dividend on common stock of $0.20 per share will be paid on May 16, 2025 to common stockholders of record on May 5, 2025. The Company’s Board of Directors also previously declared a quarterly cash dividend on preferred stock of $0.4375 per depositary share, representing 1/40th interest in the Series A Preferred Stock. This dividend will be paid on May 15, 2025 to preferred stockholders of record on April 30, 2025. The Company has notified the preferred stockholders that it intends to redeem the Series A Preferred Stock in full on May 15, 2025.

1 Core earnings and core earnings before income taxes and provision for credit losses (“PTPP” or “Pre-Tax-Pre-Provision”), and ratios derived therefrom, are non-GAAP financial measures. For the periods presented, core earnings exclude merger related expenses, net (gain) loss on equity investments, net gain on sale of trust business, the opening provision for credit losses in connection with the acquisition of Spring Garden Capital Group, LLC (“Spring Garden”), the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) special assessment, and the income tax effect of these items, (collectively referred to as “non-core” operations). PTPP excludes the aforementioned pre-tax “non-core” items along with income tax expense (benefit) and provision for credit losses (exclusive of the Spring Garden opening provision). Refer to “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” “Selected Quarterly Financial Data” and the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables for additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

Results of Operations

The current quarter was impacted by a decrease in average interest earning assets and liabilities, benefited from funding cost repricing efforts, and included a sale of non-performing residential and consumer loans of $5.1 million, which had related charge-offs of $720,000. Additionally, the current quarter included non-recurring benefits of $842,000 in other income and $1.3 million in normal incentive related adjustments.

Net Interest Income and Margin

Three months ended March 31, 2025 vs. March 31, 2024

Net interest income increased to $86.7 million, from $86.2 million, primarily reflecting the net impact of the decreasing interest rate environment. Net interest margin increased to 2.90%, from 2.81%, which included the impact of purchase accounting accretion and prepayment fees of 0.03% and 0.04%, respectively. Net interest margin increased primarily due to the decrease in cost of funds outpacing the decrease in yield on average interest-earning assets.

Average interest-earning assets decreased by $238.4 million primarily due to a decrease in commercial loans and securities. The average yield for interest-earning assets decreased to 5.13%, from 5.26%.

The cost of average interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 2.78%, from 3.03%, primarily due to lower cost of deposits and, to a lesser extent, Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances. The total cost of deposits decreased 25 basis points to 2.06%, from 2.31%. Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased by $226.1 million, primarily due to decreases in savings, time deposits and other borrowings, largely offset by an increase in FHLB advances.

Three months ended March 31, 2025 vs. December 31, 2024

Net interest income increased by $3.3 million and net interest margin increased to 2.90%, from 2.69%, primarily reflecting the impact of deposit repricing. Net interest income included the impact of purchase accounting accretion and prepayment fees of 0.03% in the current quarter and none in the prior quarter.

Average interest-earning assets decreased by $219.5 million, primarily due to decreases in securities and interest-earning cash deposits. The yield on average interest-earning assets decreased to 5.13%, from 5.15%.

Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased by $211.3 million, primarily due to decreases in deposits and other borrowings, partly offset by an increase in FHLB advances. The total cost of average interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 2.78%, from 3.04%, primarily due to lower cost of deposits. The total cost of deposits decreased to 2.06%, from 2.32%.

Provision for Credit Losses

Provision for credit losses for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was $5.3 million, as compared to $591,000 for the corresponding prior year period and $3.5 million for the linked quarter. The linked quarter included a $1.4 million initial provision for credit losses related to the acquisition of Spring Garden. The current quarter provision was primarily driven by elevated uncertainty around macroeconomic conditions.

Net loan charge-offs were $636,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, as compared to net loan charge-offs of $349,000 for the corresponding prior year period and net loan recoveries of $158,000 in the linked quarter. The current quarter includes charge-offs of $720,000 related to the sale of $5.1 million non-performing residential and consumer loans. Refer to “Results of Operations” section for further discussion.

Non-interest Income

Three months ended March 31, 2025 vs. March 31, 2024

Other income decreased to $11.3 million, as compared to $12.3 million. Other income was favorably impacted by non-core operations of $205,000 related to net gains on equity investments in the current quarter. The prior year other income was favorably impacted by non-core operations of $3.1 million related to net gains on equity investments and a gain on sale of a portion of the Company’s trust business.

Excluding non-core operations, other income increased by $1.8 million. The primary drivers were increases related to net gain on sale of loans of $501,000, commercial loan swap income of $482,000, and an increase in non-recurring other income of $842,000 as noted above.

Three months ended March 31, 2025 vs. December 31, 2024

Excluding non-core operations, other income decreased by $1.2 million from $12.2 million in the linked quarter. The primary drivers were decreases in fees and service charges of $1.5 million, primarily due to lower title fee income as a result of seasonality, and income from bank owned life insurance of $686,000, related to non-recurring death benefits of $768,000 in the linked quarter. This was partly offset by increases in commercial loan swap income of $534,000 and non-recurring other income of $842,000 noted above.

Non-interest Expense

Three months ended March 31, 2025 vs. March 31, 2024

Operating expenses increased to $64.3 million, as compared to $58.7 million. Operating expenses in the prior year were adversely impacted by non-core operations of $418,000 from an FDIC special assessment.

Excluding non-core operations, operating expenses increased by $6.0 million. The primary driver was an increase in compensation and benefits of $4.0 million, mostly due to acquisitions at the end of the prior year and annual merit increases. Additional drivers were increases in other operating expenses of $1.0 million, due to additional loan servicing expense, and increases in data processing expense of $691,000, partly due to acquisitions at the end of the prior year.

Three months ended March 31, 2025 vs. December 31, 2024

Operating expenses in the linked quarter were $64.8 million and were adversely impacted by non-core items of $110,000 from merger-related expenses. Excluding non-core operations, operating expenses decreased by $445,000. This included a decrease in normal incentive related adjustments of $1.3 million, offset by annual merit increases during the year. Additionally, there were decreases in other operating expense of $840,000, mostly related to lower title costs and marketing of $507,000. This was partly offset by an increase in federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments of $466,000.

Income Tax Expense

The provision for income taxes was $6.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, as compared to $10.6 million for the same prior year period and $5.1 million for the linked quarter. The effective tax rate was 24.1% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, as compared to 27.1% for the same prior year period and 18.7% for the linked quarter. The prior year’s effective tax rate was negatively impacted by 3.0% due to a one-time write-off of a deferred tax asset of $1.2 million. The linked quarter’s effective tax rate was positively impacted by utilization of higher tax credits.

Financial Condition

March 31, 2025 vs. December 31, 2024

Total assets decreased by $112.0 million to $13.31 billion, from $13.42 billion, primarily due to decreases in total debt securities. Debt securities available-for-sale decreased by $81.3 million to $746.2 million, from $827.5 million, primarily due to principal reductions, maturities and calls. Debt securities held-to-maturity decreased by $40.4 million to $1.01 billion, from $1.05 billion, primarily due to principal repayments. Loans held-for-sale decreased by $11.5 million to $9.7 million from $21.2 million. Total loans increased by $7.2 million to $10.13 billion, from $10.12 billion, while the loan pipeline increased by $197.8 million to $504.4 million, from $306.7 million. Other assets decreased by $14.9 million to $170.8 million, from $185.7 million, primarily due to a decrease in market values associated with customer interest rate swap programs.

Total liabilities decreased by $118.3 million to $11.60 billion, from $11.72 billion primarily related to a funding mix-shift. Deposits increased by $110.7 million to $10.18 billion, from $10.07 billion, primarily due to increases in non-interest bearing, savings and time deposits. Time deposits increased to $2.12 billion, from $2.08 billion, representing 20.8% and 20.7% of total deposits, respectively. Time deposits included an increase in brokered time deposits of $295.8 million, offset by a decrease in retail time deposits of $251.1 million. The loan-to-deposit ratio was 99.5%, as compared to 100.5%. FHLB advances decreased by $181.6 million to $891.0 million, from $1.07 billion partly driven by a shift to slightly favorably priced brokered deposits.

Other liabilities decreased by $58.0 million to $240.4 million, from $298.4 million, primarily due to a decrease in the market values of derivatives associated with customer interest rate swaps and related collateral received from counterparties.

Capital levels remain strong and in excess of “well-capitalized” regulatory levels at March 31, 2025, including the Company’s estimated common equity tier one capital ratio which remained at 11.2%.

Total stockholders’ equity increased to $1.71 billion, as compared to $1.70 billion, primarily reflecting net income, partially offset by capital returns comprising of dividends and share repurchases. During the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the Company repurchased 398,395 shares totaling $6.9 million representing a weighted average cost of $17.20. The Company had 1,228,863 shares available for repurchase under the authorized repurchase program. Additionally, accumulated other comprehensive loss decreased by $2.6 million primarily due to increases in fair market value of available-for-sale debt securities, net of tax.

The Company’s tangible common equity2 increased by $7.3 million to $1.12 billion. The Company’s stockholders’ equity to assets ratio was 12.84% at March 31, 2025, and tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio increased by 14 basis points during the quarter to 8.76%, primarily due to the drivers described above.

Book value per common share increased to $29.27, as compared to $29.08. Tangible book value per common share2 increased to $19.16, as compared to $18.98.

2 Tangible book value per common share and tangible common equity to tangible assets are non-GAAP financial measures and exclude the impact of intangible assets, goodwill, and preferred equity from both stockholders’ equity and total assets. Refer to “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables for additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

Asset Quality

March 31, 2025 vs. December 31, 2024

The Company’s non-performing loans increased to $37.0 million, from $35.5 million, and represented 0.37% and 0.35% of total loans, respectively. The allowance for loan credit losses as a percentage of total non-performing loans was 213.14%, as compared to 207.19%. The level of 30 to 89 days delinquent loans increased to $46.2 million, from $36.6 million, primarily related to commercial loans. Criticized and classified assets, including other real estate owned, decreased to $151.2 million, from $159.9 million. The Company’s allowance for loan credit losses was 0.78% of total loans, as compared to 0.73%. Refer to “Provision for Credit Losses” section for further discussion.

The Company’s asset quality, excluding purchased with credit deterioration (“PCD”) loans, was as follows. Non-performing loans increased to $29.2 million, from $27.6 million. The allowance for loan credit losses as a percentage of total non-performing loans was 269.43%, as compared to 266.73%. The level of 30 to 89 days delinquent loans, excluding non-performing loans, increased to $35.8 million, from $33.6 million.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reported amounts are presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, which consists of reported net income excluding non-core operations and in some instances excluding income taxes and provision for credit losses, and reporting equity and asset amounts excluding intangible assets, goodwill or preferred stock, all of which can vary from period to period, provides a better comparison of period-to-period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures, which may be presented by other companies. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation table at the end of this document for details on the earnings impact of these items.

Annual Meeting

The Company previously announced that its Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held on Monday, May 19, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The record date for stockholders to vote at the Annual Meeting is Tuesday, March 25, 2025. Voting before the meeting is encouraged, even for stockholders planning to participate in the virtual webcast. Votes may be submitted by telephone or online according to the instructions on the proxy card or by mail. A link to the live webcast is available by visiting oceanfirst.com - Investor Relations. Access will begin at 7:45 a.m. Eastern Time to allow time for stockholders to log-in with the control number provided on the proxy card prior to the 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time scheduled start. Eligible stockholders may also vote during the live meeting online at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/OCFC2025 by entering the 16-digit control number included on the proxy card or notice. As a reminder, participants of the meeting are not required to vote. Additional information regarding virtual access to the meeting will be distributed prior to the meeting.

Conference Call

As previously announced, the Company will host an earnings conference call on Friday, April 25, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The direct dial number for the call is (833) 470-1428, using the access code 934356. For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available. To access the replay, dial (855) 762-8306, from one hour after the end of the call until May 2, 2025. The conference call, as well as the replay, are also available (listen-only) by internet webcast at www.oceanfirst.com in the Investor Relations section.

OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s subsidiary, OceanFirst Bank N.A., founded in 1902, is a $13.3 billion regional bank providing financial services throughout New Jersey and in the major metropolitan areas between Massachusetts and Virginia. OceanFirst Bank delivers commercial and residential financing, treasury management, trust and asset management, and deposit services and is one of the largest and oldest community-based financial institutions headquartered in New Jersey. To learn more about OceanFirst, go to www.oceanfirst.com

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words “believe”, “expect”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “project”, “will”, “should”, “may”, “view”, “opportunity”, “potential”, or similar expressions or expressions of confidence. The Company’s ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations of the Company and its subsidiaries include, but are not limited to: changes in interest rates, inflation, general economic conditions, including potential recessionary conditions, levels of unemployment in the Company’s lending area, real estate market values in the Company’s lending area, potential goodwill impairment, natural disasters, potential increases to flood insurance premiums, the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events, the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies, the level of prepayments on loans and mortgage-backed securities, legislative/regulatory changes, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, the availability of low-cost funding, changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of the Company’s deposit portfolio, and the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio, changes in capital management and balance sheet strategies and the ability to successfully implement such strategies, competition, demand for financial services in the Company’s market area, changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits, changes in accounting principles, a failure in or breach of the Company’s operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyberattacks, the failure to maintain current technologies, failure to retain or attract employees, the impact of pandemics on our operations and financial results and those of our customers and the Bank’s ability to successfully integrate acquired operations. These risks and uncertainties are further discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, under Item 1A - Risk Factors and elsewhere, and subsequent securities filings and should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

 
OceanFirst Financial Corp.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(dollars in thousands)
 
    March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
      2025       2024       2024  
    (Unaudited)       (Unaudited)
Assets            
Cash and due from banks   $ 163,721     $ 123,615     $ 130,422  
Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value     746,168       827,500       744,944  
Debt securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance for securities credit losses of $898 at March 31, 2025, $967 at December 31, 2024, and $1,058 at March 31, 2024 (estimated fair value of $926,075 at March 31, 2025, $952,917 at December 31, 2024, and $1,029,965 at March 31, 2024)     1,005,476       1,045,875       1,128,666  
Equity investments     87,365       84,104       103,201  
Restricted equity investments, at cost     102,172       108,634       85,689  
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan credit losses of $78,798 at March 31, 2025, $73,607 at December 31, 2024, and $67,173 at March 31, 2024     10,058,072       10,055,429       10,068,209  
Loans held-for-sale     9,698       21,211       4,702  
Interest and dividends receivable     44,843       45,914       52,502  
Other real estate owned     1,917       1,811        
Premises and equipment, net     114,588       115,256       119,211  
Bank owned life insurance     269,398       270,208       266,615  
Assets held for sale                 28  
Goodwill     523,308       523,308       506,146  
Intangibles     11,740       12,680       8,669  
Other assets     170,812       185,702       199,974  
Total assets   $ 13,309,278     $ 13,421,247     $ 13,418,978  
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity            
Deposits   $ 10,177,023     $ 10,066,342     $ 10,236,851  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     891,021       1,072,611       658,436  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase with customers     65,132       60,567       66,798  
Other borrowings     197,808       197,546       425,722  
Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance     28,789       23,031       28,187  
Other liabilities     240,388       298,393       337,147  
Total liabilities     11,600,161       11,718,490       11,753,141  
Stockholders’ equity:            
OceanFirst Financial Corp. stockholders’ equity     1,708,322       1,701,650       1,665,112  
Non-controlling interest     795       1,107       725  
Total stockholders’ equity     1,709,117       1,702,757       1,665,837  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 13,309,278     $ 13,421,247     $ 13,418,978  


OceanFirst Financial Corp.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
    For the Three Months Ended,
    March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
      2025       2024       2024  
    |---------------------- (Unaudited) ----------------------|
Interest income:            
Loans   $ 133,019     $ 135,438     $ 137,121  
Debt securities     17,270       19,400       19,861  
Equity investments and other     3,414       4,782       4,620  
Total interest income     153,703       159,620       161,602  
Interest expense:            
Deposits     51,046       59,889       59,855  
Borrowed funds     16,005       16,402       15,523  
Total interest expense     67,051       76,291       75,378  
Net interest income     86,652       83,329       86,224  
Provision for credit losses     5,340       3,467       591  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses     81,312       79,862       85,633  
Other income:            
Bankcard services revenue     1,463       1,595       1,416  
Trust and asset management revenue     406       416       526  
Fees and service charges     4,712       6,207       4,473  
Net gain on sales of loans     858       1,076       357  
Net gain (loss) on equity investments     205       (5 )     1,923  
Net loss from other real estate operations     (16 )     (20 )      
Income from bank owned life insurance     1,852       2,538       1,862  
Commercial loan swap income     620       86       138  
Other     1,153       339       1,591  
Total other income     11,253       12,232       12,286  
Operating expenses:            
Compensation and employee benefits     36,740       36,602       32,759  
Occupancy     5,497       5,280       5,199  
Equipment     921       1,026       1,130  
Marketing     1,108       1,615       990  
Federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments     2,983       2,517       3,135  
Data processing     6,647       6,366       5,956  
Check card processing     1,170       1,134       1,050  
Professional fees     2,425       2,620       2,732  
Amortization of intangibles     940       876       844  
Merger related expenses           110        
Other operating expense     5,863       6,703       4,877  
Total operating expenses     64,294       64,849       58,672  
Income before provision for income taxes     28,271       27,245       39,247  
Provision for income taxes     6,808       5,083       10,637  
Net income     21,463       22,162       28,610  
Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest     (46 )     253       (57 )
Net income attributable to OceanFirst Financial Corp.     21,509       21,909       28,667  
Dividends on preferred shares     1,004       1,004       1,004  
Net income available to common stockholders   $ 20,505     $ 20,905     $ 27,663  
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.35     $ 0.36     $ 0.47  
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.35     $ 0.36     $ 0.47  
Average basic shares outstanding     58,102       58,026       58,789  
Average diluted shares outstanding     58,111       58,055       58,791  


OceanFirst Financial Corp.
SELECTEDLOANAND DEPOSIT DATA
(dollars in thousands)
 
LOANS RECEIVABLE
   At
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
      2025       2024       2024       2024       2024  
Commercial:
                    
Commercial real estate - investor
   $ 5,200,137     $ 5,287,683     $ 5,273,159     $ 5,324,994     $ 5,322,755  
Commercial and industrial:
                    
Commercial and industrial - real estate (1)     896,647       902,219       841,930       857,710       914,582  
Commercial and industrial - non-real estate (1)     748,575       647,945       660,879       616,400       677,176  
Total commercial and industrial     1,645,222       1,550,164       1,502,809       1,474,110       1,591,758  
    Total commercial     6,845,359       6,837,847       6,775,968       6,799,104       6,914,513  
Consumer:
                    
Residential real estate
     3,053,318       3,049,763       3,003,213       2,977,698       2,965,276  
Home equity loans and lines and other consumer ("other consumer")     226,633       230,462       242,975       242,526       245,859  
    Total consumer     3,279,951       3,280,225       3,246,188       3,220,224       3,211,135  
    Total loans     10,125,310       10,118,072       10,022,156       10,019,328       10,125,648  
Deferred origination costs (fees), net     11,560       10,964       10,508       10,628       9,734  
Allowance for loan credit losses
     (78,798 )     (73,607 )     (69,066 )     (68,839 )     (67,173 )
    Loans receivable, net   $ 10,058,072     $ 10,055,429     $ 9,963,598     $ 9,961,117     $ 10,068,209  
Mortgage loans serviced for others   $ 222,963     $ 191,279     $ 142,394     $ 104,136     $ 89,555  
  At March 31, 2025 Average Yield                    
Loan pipeline (2):                      
Commercial 7.37 %   $ 375,622     $ 197,491     $ 199,818     $ 166,206     $ 66,167  
Residential real estate 6.41       116,121       97,385       137,978       80,330       57,340  
Other consumer 8.51       12,681       11,783       13,788       12,586       13,030  
Total 7.18 %   $ 504,424     $ 306,659     $ 351,584     $ 259,122     $ 136,537  


  For the Three Months Ended
  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
  2025     2024       2024       2024       2024  
  Average Yield                    
Loan originations:                      
Commercial (3) 7.61 %   $ 233,968     $ 268,613     $ 245,886     $ 56,053     $ 123,010  
Residential real estate 6.53       167,162       235,370       169,273       121,388       78,270  
Other consumer 8.49       15,825       11,204       15,760       16,970       11,405  
Total 7.21 %   $ 416,955     $ 515,187     $ 430,919     $ 194,411     $ 212,685  
Loans sold     $ 104,991    (4) $ 127,508     $ 65,296     $ 45,045     $ 29,965  


(1) During the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the Company retrospectively reclassified loans which were previously referred to as ‘commercial real estate - owner occupied’ and ‘commercial and industrial’ to ‘commercial and industrial - real estate’ and ‘commercial and industrial - non-real estate’, respectively. Collectively, these loans are referred to as ‘commercial and industrial’.
(2) Loan pipeline includes loans approved but not funded.
(3) Excludes commercial loan pool purchases of $24.3 million and $76.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.
(4) Excludes sale of non-performing residential and consumer loans of $5.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

 

DEPOSITS   At
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
      2025       2024       2024       2024       2024  
Type of Account                    
Non-interest-bearing   $ 1,660,738     $ 1,617,182     $ 1,638,447     $ 1,632,521     $ 1,639,828  
Interest-bearing checking     4,006,653       4,000,553       3,896,348       3,667,837       3,865,699  
Money market     1,337,570       1,301,197       1,288,555       1,210,312       1,150,979  
Savings     1,052,504       1,066,438       1,071,946       1,115,688       1,260,309  
Time deposits (1)     2,119,558       2,080,972       2,220,871       2,367,659       2,320,036  
Total deposits   $ 10,177,023     $ 10,066,342     $ 10,116,167     $ 9,994,017     $ 10,236,851  


(1) Includes brokered time deposits of $370.5 million, $74.7 million, $201.0 million, $401.6 million, and $543.4 million at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively.

 

OceanFirst Financial Corp.
ASSET QUALITY
(dollars in thousands)
 
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
ASSET QUALITY(1)     2025       2024       2024       2024       2024  
Non-performing loans:                    
Commercial real estate - investor   $ 23,595     $ 17,000     $ 12,478     $ 19,761     $ 21,507  
Commercial and industrial:                    
Commercial and industrial - real estate     4,690       4,787       4,368       4,081       3,355  
Commercial and industrial - non-real estate     22       32       122       434       567  
Total commercial and industrial     4,712       4,819       4,490       4,515       3,922  
Residential real estate     5,709       10,644       9,108       7,213       7,181  
Other consumer     2,954       3,064       2,063       1,933       2,401  
Total non-performing loans(1)   $ 36,970     $ 35,527     $ 28,139     $ 33,422     $ 35,011  
Other real estate owned     1,917       1,811                    
Total non-performing assets   $ 38,887     $ 37,338     $ 28,139     $ 33,422     $ 35,011  
Delinquent loans 30 to 89 days   $ 46,246     $ 36,550     $ 15,458     $ 9,655     $ 17,534  
Modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty(2)                    
Non-performing (included in total non-performing loans above)   $ 8,307     $ 3,232     $ 3,043     $ 3,210     $ 3,467  
Performing     27,592       27,631       20,652       20,529       8,579  
Total modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty(2)   $ 35,899     $ 30,863     $ 23,695     $ 23,739     $ 12,046  
Allowance for loan credit losses   $ 78,798     $ 73,607     $ 69,066     $ 68,839     $ 67,173  
Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total loans receivable(3)     0.78 %     0.73 %     0.69 %     0.69 %     0.66 %
Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total non-performing loans(3)     213.14       207.19       245.45       205.97       191.86  
Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable     0.37       0.35       0.28       0.33       0.35  
Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets     0.29       0.28       0.21       0.25       0.26  
Supplemental PCD and non-performing loans                    
PCD loans, net of allowance for loan credit losses   $ 21,737     $ 22,006     $ 15,323     $ 16,058     $ 16,700  
Non-performing PCD loans     7,724       7,931       2,887       2,841       3,525  
Delinquent PCD and non-performing loans 30 to 89 days     10,489       2,997       1,279       1,188       2,088  
PCD modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty(2)     22       23       24       26       25  
Asset quality, excluding PCD loans(4)                    
Non-performing loans(1)     29,246       27,596       25,252       30,581       31,486  
Non-performing assets     31,163       29,407       25,252       30,581       31,486  
Delinquent loans 30 to 89 days (excludes non-performing loans)     35,757       33,553       14,179       8,467       15,446  
Modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty(2)     35,877       30,840       23,671       23,713       12,021  
Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total non-performing loans(3)     269.43 %     266.73 %     273.51 %     225.10 %     213.34 %
Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable     0.29       0.27       0.25       0.31       0.31  
Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets     0.23       0.22       0.19       0.23       0.23  


(1) The quarter ended March 31, 2025 included the sale of non-performing residential and consumer loans of $5.1 million and the quarter ended September 30, 2024 included the resolution of a single commercial relationship exposure of $7.2 million.
(2) Balances have been revised to represent only modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty, in accordance with ASU 2022-02 adopted on January 1, 2023.
(3) Loans acquired from acquisitions were recorded at fair value. The net unamortized credit and PCD marks on these loans, not reflected in the allowance for loan credit losses, was $5.6 million, $6.0 million, $5.7 million, $6.1 million and $7.0 million at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively.
(4) All balances and ratios exclude PCD loans.


NET LOAN (CHARGE-OFFS) RECOVERIES   For the Three Months Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
      2025       2024       2024       2024       2024  
Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries:                    
Loan charge-offs   $ (798 )   $ (55 )   $ (124 )   $ (1,600 )   $ (441 )
Recoveries on loans     162       213       212       148       92  
Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries   $ (636 )   $ 158     $ 88     $ (1,452 )   $ (349 )
Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries to average total loans (annualized)     0.03 %     NM *     NM *     0.06 %     0.01 %
Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries detail:                    
Commercial   $ 25     $ 92     $ 129     $ (1,576 ) (1) $ (35 )
Residential real estate     (720 ) (2)   (17 )     (6 )     87       66  
Other consumer     59       83       (35 )     37       (380 )
Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries   $ (636 )   $ 158     $ 88     $ (1,452 )   $ (349 )


(1) The three months ended June 30, 2024 included a charge-off related to a single commercial real estate relationship of $1.6 million.
(2) The three months ended March 31, 2025 included charge-offs of $720,000 related to the sale of non-performing residential loans.
* Not meaningful as amounts are net loan recoveries.

 

OceanFirst Financial Corp.
ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME
 
    For the Three Months Ended
    March 31, 2025   December 31, 2024   March 31, 2024
(dollars in thousands)   Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Yield/
Cost (1) 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Yield/
Cost (1) 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Yield/
Cost (1)
Assets:                                    
Interest-earning assets:                                    
Interest-earning deposits and short-term investments   $ 95,439     $ 983   4.18 %   $ 195,830     $ 2,415   4.91 %   $ 163,192     $ 2,226   5.49 %
Securities (2)     2,003,206       19,701   3.99       2,116,911       21,767   4.09       2,098,421       22,255   4.27  
Loans receivable, net (3)                                    
Commercial     6,781,005       98,260   5.88       6,794,158       101,003   5.91       6,925,048       104,421   6.06  
Residential real estate     3,065,679       31,270   4.08       3,049,092       30,455   4.00       2,974,468       28,596   3.85  
Other consumer     228,553       3,489   6.19       236,161       3,980   6.70       248,396       4,104   6.65  
Allowance for loan credit losses, net of deferred loan costs and fees     (61,854 )             (60,669 )             (59,141 )        
Loans receivable, net     10,013,383       133,019   5.37       10,018,742       135,438   5.38       10,088,771       137,121   5.46  
Total interest-earning assets     12,112,028       153,703   5.13       12,331,483       159,620   5.15       12,350,384       161,602   5.26  
Non-interest-earning assets     1,199,865               1,213,569               1,206,336          
Total assets   $ 13,311,893             $ 13,545,052             $ 13,556,720          
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:                                    
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                    
Interest-bearing checking   $ 4,135,952       21,433   2.10 %   $ 4,050,428       22,750   2.23 %   $ 3,925,965       20,795   2.13 %
Money market     1,322,003       9,353   2.87       1,325,119       10,841   3.25       1,092,003       9,172   3.38  
Savings     1,058,015       1,785   0.68       1,070,816       2,138   0.79       1,355,718       4,462   1.32  
Time deposits     1,916,109       18,475   3.91       2,212,750       24,160   4.34       2,414,063       25,426   4.24  
Total     8,432,079       51,046   2.46       8,659,113       59,889   2.75       8,787,749       59,855   2.74  
FHLB Advances     996,293       11,359   4.62       854,748       10,030   4.67       644,818       7,771   4.85  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase     64,314       428   2.70       76,856       513   2.66       68,500       411   2.41  
Other borrowings     283,150       4,218   6.04       396,412       5,859   5.88       500,901       7,341   5.89  
Total borrowings     1,343,757       16,005   4.83       1,328,016       16,402   4.91       1,214,219       15,523   5.14  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     9,775,836       67,051   2.78       9,987,129       76,291   3.04       10,001,968       75,378   3.03  
Non-interest-bearing deposits     1,597,972               1,627,376               1,634,583          
Non-interest-bearing liabilities     222,951               227,221               247,129          
Total liabilities     11,596,759               11,841,726               11,883,680          
Stockholders’ equity     1,715,134               1,703,326               1,673,040          
Total liabilities and equity   $ 13,311,893             $ 13,545,052             $ 13,556,720          
Net interest income       $ 86,652           $ 83,329           $ 86,224    
Net interest rate spread (4)           2.35 %           2.11 %           2.23 %
Net interest margin (5)           2.90 %           2.69 %           2.81 %
Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits)           2.06 %           2.32 %           2.31 %


(1) Average yields and costs are annualized.
(2) Amounts represent debt and equity securities, including FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stock, and are recorded at average amortized cost, net of allowance for securities credit losses.
(3) Amount is net of deferred loan costs and fees, undisbursed loan funds, discounts and premiums and allowance for loan credit losses, and includes loans held for sale and non-performing loans.
(4) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

 

OceanFirst Financial Corp.
SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
      2025       2024       2024       2024       2024  
Selected Financial Condition Data:                    
Total assets   $ 13,309,278     $ 13,421,247     $ 13,488,483     $ 13,321,755     $ 13,418,978  
Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value     746,168       827,500       911,753       721,484       744,944  
Debt securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance for securities credit losses     1,005,476       1,045,875       1,075,131       1,105,843       1,128,666  
Equity investments     87,365       84,104       95,688       104,132       103,201  
Restricted equity investments, at cost     102,172       108,634       98,545       92,679       85,689  
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan credit losses     10,058,072       10,055,429       9,963,598       9,961,117       10,068,209  
Deposits     10,177,023       10,066,342       10,116,167       9,994,017       10,236,851  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     891,021       1,072,611       891,860       789,337       658,436  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings     262,940       258,113       501,090       504,490       492,520  
Total stockholders’ equity     1,709,117       1,702,757       1,694,508       1,676,669       1,665,837  


    For the Three Months Ended,
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
      2025       2024       2024       2024       2024  
Selected Operating Data:                    
Interest income   $ 153,703     $ 159,620     $ 161,525     $ 159,426     $ 161,602  
Interest expense     67,051       76,291       79,306       77,163       75,378  
Net interest income     86,652       83,329       82,219       82,263       86,224  
Provision for credit losses (excluding Spring Garden)     5,340       2,041       517       3,114       591  
Spring Garden opening provision for credit losses           1,426                    
Net interest income after provision for credit losses     81,312       79,862       81,702       79,149       85,633  
Other income (excluding equity investments and sale of trust)     11,048       12,237       11,826       10,098       9,201  
Net gain (loss) on equity investments     205       (5 )     1,420       887       1,923  
Net gain on sale of trust business                 1,438             1,162  
Operating expenses (excluding FDIC special assessment and merger related expenses)     64,294       64,739       62,067       58,620       58,254  
FDIC special assessment                             418  
Merger related expenses           110       1,669              
Income before provision for income taxes     28,271       27,245       32,650       31,514       39,247  
Provision for income taxes     6,808       5,083       7,464       7,082       10,637  
Net income     21,463       22,162       25,186       24,432       28,610  
Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest     (46 )     253       70       59       (57 )
Net income attributable to OceanFirst Financial Corp.   $ 21,509     $ 21,909     $ 25,116     $ 24,373     $ 28,667  
Net income available to common stockholders   $ 20,505     $ 20,905     $ 24,112     $ 23,369     $ 27,663  
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.35     $ 0.36     $ 0.42     $ 0.40     $ 0.47  
Net accretion/amortization of purchase accounting adjustments included in net interest income   $ 219     $ 20     $ 741     $ 1,086     $ 921  


    At or For the Three Months Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2025   2024   2024   2024   2024
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data (1) (2):                    
Performance Ratios (Annualized):                    
Return on average assets (3)   0.62 %   0.61 %   0.71 %   0.70 %   0.82 %
Return on average tangible assets (3) (4)   0.65     0.64     0.74     0.73     0.85  
Return on average stockholders’ equity (3)   4.85     4.88     5.68     5.61     6.65  
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (3) (4)   7.05     7.12     8.16     8.10     9.61  
Return on average tangible common equity (3) (4)   7.40     7.47     8.57     8.51     10.09  
Stockholders’ equity to total assets   12.84     12.69     12.56     12.59     12.41  
Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (4)   9.19     9.06     9.10     9.08     8.92  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (4)   8.76     8.62     8.68     8.64     8.49  
Net interest rate spread   2.35     2.11     2.06     2.11     2.23  
Net interest margin   2.90     2.69     2.67     2.71     2.81  
Operating expenses to average assets   1.96     1.90     1.89     1.75     1.74  
Efficiency ratio (5)   65.67     67.86     65.77     62.86     59.56  
Loan-to-deposit ratio   99.50     100.50     99.10     100.30     98.90  


    At or For the Three Months Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
      2025       2024       2024       2024       2024  
Trust and Asset Management:                    
Wealth assets under administration and management (“AUA/M”)   $ 149,106     $ 147,956     $ 152,797     $ 150,519     $ 236,891  
Nest Egg AUA/M     453,803       431,434       430,413       403,647       407,478  
Total AUA/M     602,909       579,390       583,210       554,166       644,369  
Per Share Data:                    
Cash dividends per common share   $ 0.20     $ 0.20     $ 0.20     $ 0.20     $ 0.20  
Book value per common share at end of period     29.27       29.08       29.02       28.67       28.32  
Tangible book value per common share at end of period (4)     19.16       18.98       19.28       18.93       18.63  
Common shares outstanding at end of period     58,383,525       58,554,871       58,397,094       58,481,418       58,812,498  
Preferred shares outstanding at end of period     57,370       57,370       57,370       57,370       57,370  
Number of full-service customer facilities:     39       39       39       39       39  
Quarterly Average Balances                    
Total securities   $ 2,003,206     $ 2,116,911     $ 2,063,633     $ 2,058,711     $ 2,098,421  
Loans receivable, net     10,013,383       10,018,742       9,958,794       10,012,491       10,088,771  
Total interest-earning assets     12,112,028       12,331,483       12,232,672       12,203,776       12,350,384  
Total goodwill and intangibles     535,657       534,942       513,731       514,535       515,356  
Total assets     13,311,893       13,545,052       13,438,696       13,441,218       13,556,720  
Time deposits     1,916,109       2,212,750       2,339,370       2,337,458       2,414,063  
Total deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits)     10,030,051       10,286,489       10,175,856       10,173,315       10,422,332  
Total borrowings     1,343,757       1,328,016       1,333,245       1,325,372       1,214,219  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     9,775,836       9,987,129       9,874,358       9,872,522       10,001,968  
Non-interest bearing deposits     1,597,972       1,627,376       1,634,743       1,626,165       1,634,583  
Stockholders' equity     1,715,134       1,703,326       1,689,035       1,674,453       1,673,040  
Tangible stockholders’ equity (4)     1,179,477       1,168,384       1,175,304       1,159,918       1,157,684  
                     
Quarterly Yields and Costs                    
Total securities     3.99 %     4.09 %     4.23 %     4.22 %     4.27 %
Loans receivable, net     5.37       5.38       5.46       5.46       5.46  
Total interest-earning assets     5.13       5.15       5.26       5.25       5.26  
Time deposits     3.91       4.34       4.58       4.46       4.24  
Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits)     2.06       2.32       2.44       2.37       2.31  
Total borrowed funds     4.83       4.91       5.07       5.19       5.14  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     2.78       3.04       3.20       3.14       3.03  
Net interest spread     2.35       2.11       2.06       2.11       2.23  
Net interest margin     2.90       2.69       2.67       2.71       2.81  


(1) With the exception of end of quarter ratios, all ratios are based on average daily balances.
(2) Performance ratios for each period are presented on a GAAP basis and include non-core operations. Refer to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation.”
(3) Ratios for each period are based on net income available to common stockholders.
(4) Tangible stockholders’ equity and tangible assets exclude goodwill and other intangibles. Tangible common equity (also referred to as “tangible book value”) excludes goodwill, intangibles and preferred equity. Refer to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation.”
(5) Efficiency ratio represents the ratio of operating expenses to the aggregate of other income and net interest income.


OceanFirst Financial Corp.
OTHER ITEMS
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
 
    For the Three Months Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
      2025       2024       2024       2024       2024  
Core Earnings:                    
Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP)   $ 20,505     $ 20,905     $ 24,112     $ 23,369     $ 27,663  
(Less) add non-recurring and non-core items:                    
Spring Garden opening provision for credit losses           1,426                    
Net (gain) loss on equity investments     (205 )     5       (1,420 )     (887 )     (1,923 )
Net gain on sale of trust business                 (1,438 )           (1,162 )
FDIC special assessment                             418  
Merger related expenses           110       1,669              
Income tax expense (benefit) on items     49       (388 )     270       188       642  
Core earnings (Non-GAAP)   $ 20,349     $ 22,058     $ 23,193     $ 22,670     $ 25,638  
Income tax expense   $ 6,808     $ 5,083     $ 7,464     $ 7,082     $ 10,637  
Provision for credit losses     5,340       3,467       517       3,114       591  
Less: non-core provision for credit losses           1,426                    
Less: income tax expense (benefit) on non-core items     49       (388 )     270       188       642  
Core earnings PTPP (Non-GAAP)   $ 32,448     $ 29,570     $ 30,904     $ 32,678     $ 36,224  
Core earnings diluted earnings per share   $ 0.35     $ 0.38     $ 0.39     $ 0.39     $ 0.44  
Core earnings PTPP diluted earnings per share   $ 0.56     $ 0.51     $ 0.53     $ 0.56     $ 0.62  
                     
Core Ratios (Annualized):                    
Return on average assets     0.62 %     0.65 %     0.69 %     0.68 %     0.76 %
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity     7.00       7.51       7.85       7.86       8.91  
Return on average tangible common equity     7.34       7.89       8.24       8.26       9.36  
Efficiency ratio     65.81       67.74       66.00       63.47       61.05  


    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
      2025       2024       2024       2024       2024  
Tangible Equity:                    
Total stockholders' equity   $ 1,709,117     $ 1,702,757     $ 1,694,508     $ 1,676,669     $ 1,665,837  
Less:                    
Goodwill     523,308       523,308       506,146       506,146       506,146  
Intangibles     11,740       12,680       7,056       7,859       8,669  
Tangible stockholders' equity     1,174,069       1,166,769       1,181,306       1,162,664       1,151,022  
Less:                    
Preferred stock     55,527       55,527       55,527       55,527       55,527  
Tangible common equity   $ 1,118,542     $ 1,111,242     $ 1,125,779     $ 1,107,137     $ 1,095,495  
                     
Tangible Assets:                    
Total assets   $ 13,309,278     $ 13,421,247     $ 13,488,483     $ 13,321,755     $ 13,418,978  
Less:                    
Goodwill     523,308       523,308       506,146       506,146       506,146  
Intangibles     11,740       12,680       7,056       7,859       8,669  
Tangible assets   $ 12,774,230     $ 12,885,259     $ 12,975,281     $ 12,807,750     $ 12,904,163  
                     
Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets     9.19 %     9.06 %     9.10 %     9.08 %     8.92 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets     8.76 %     8.62 %     8.68 %     8.64 %     8.49 %


Company Contact:

Patrick S. Barrett
Chief Financial Officer
OceanFirst Financial Corp.
Tel: (732) 240-4500, ext. 27507
Email: pbarrett@oceanfirst.com


