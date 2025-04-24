Century Aluminum Sets Date for First Quarter 2025 Earnings Announcement

CHICAGO, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) will report first quarter 2025 earnings on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, after market close. The news release will be issued through GlobeNewswire.

The company will hold a follow-up conference call on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time.

The earnings call will be webcast live on the Century Aluminum Company website, located at www.centuryaluminum.com . Plan to begin the registration process at least 10 minutes before the live call is scheduled to begin. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available for replay approximately two hours following the live call.

Contact:

INVESTOR CONTACT

Ryan Crawford

investorrelations@centuryaluminum.com

(312) 696-3132

MEDIA CONTACT

Tawn Earnest

(614) 698-6351



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.