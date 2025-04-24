Arteris Wins Two Gold and One Silver Stevie ® Awards in the 2025 American Business Awards®

The award recognizes the company's achievements, highlighting its Ncore NoC IP product, NoC Tiling capabilities, and overall dedication to innovation

CAMPBELL, Calif., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arteris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIP), a leading provider of system IP which accelerates system-on-chip (SoC) creation, announced it was named the Gold Stevie ® Winner for Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year, Gold Stevie ® Winner for Ncore for Technical Innovation of the Year and Silver Stevie ® Winner for NoC Tiling for Achievement in Product Innovation in the 23rd Annual American Business Awards®.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. This edition of the awards saw more than 3,600 nominations from companies and more than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

Arteris was proudly recognized in three prominent categories in the 23rd Annual American Business Awards®. The first Gold Stevie ® award was received for the Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year category recognizing all-company efforts in pioneering change. The second Gold Stevie ® award was received for Technical Innovation of the Year for Arteris’ Ncore cache coherent network-on-chip IP. A Silver Stevie ® award was given to Arteris for Achievement in Product Innovation for its NoC Tiling capabilities.

"We are proud to have received three awards in the 23rd Annual American Business Awards®,” says K. Charles Janac, president and CEO of Arteris. "It's a testament to the expertise of our world-class engineering team, our dedication to continuous innovation, and our unwavering commitment to empower our global customers to develop market leading chips and chiplets."

“Organizations across the United States continue to demonstrate resilience and innovation,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “The 2025 Stevie winners have helped drive that success through their innovation, persistence, and hard work. We congratulate all of the winners in the 2025 ABAs and look forward to celebrating their

achievements during our June 10 gala event in New York.”

Learn more about the company and the products that received the awards at arteris.com.

About Arteris

Arteris is a leading provider of system IP for the acceleration of system-on-chip (SoC) development across today’s electronic systems. Arteris network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP and SoC integration automation technology enable higher product performance with lower power consumption and faster time to market, delivering better SoC economics so its customers can focus on dreaming up what comes next. Learn more at arteris.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards ®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

